The end of summer has spelled no relief from the figurative heat for three rezoning requests that have been making their way through the planning process in Burlington. Burlington’s city council had been expected to deal with all three of these proposals on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for a new Shell station on Danbrook Road, a new location of Zack’s Hot Dogs on South Church Street, and a change from medium to light industrial use along Anthony Road.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO