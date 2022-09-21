Read full article on original website
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Vitality Bowls Superfood Cafe opens 2nd Triad location in ClemmonsThe Planking TravelerClemmons, NC
Don't miss these unique ethnic restaurants in GreensboroThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
alamancenews.com
Council postpones zoning hearings for Shell station, Zack’s, and industrial site
The end of summer has spelled no relief from the figurative heat for three rezoning requests that have been making their way through the planning process in Burlington. Burlington’s city council had been expected to deal with all three of these proposals on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for a new Shell station on Danbrook Road, a new location of Zack’s Hot Dogs on South Church Street, and a change from medium to light industrial use along Anthony Road.
alamancenews.com
SteriTek makes it official: co. will build East Coast facility in Burlington
SteriTek, the California-based company specializing in electron beam and x-ray sterilization, has decided to build its first East Coast facility in Burlington, city officials have announced. Both Burlington’s city council and Alamance County’s commissioners approved incentives earlier this week to entice the company to locate here. The company...
cbs17
Chapel Hill considering changes to Franklin Street – town seeks feedback in survey
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — It might be the most well-known street in North Carolina. Franklin Street is certainly the best-known street in Chapel Hill and in the world of basketball. During key wins by UNC-Chapel Hill’s basketball team, the street is flooded with Tar Heel fans. But,...
chapelboro.com
Chatham’s Incoming D.A. Wants To Address Inequity in the Criminal Justice System
Jeff Nieman grew up idolizing his dad, Guilford County’s chief public defender. “He went to law school a little later in life, when he was in his late 30s, and I was a preteen, so I saw him go through the journey of becoming a lawyer,” Nieman said of his father, John. “I realized I always wanted to be a lawyer, partly because I wanted to emulate him.”
alamancenews.com
ABSS superintendent announces ‘zero tolerance’ policy for violent crimes on school grounds
Alamance-Burlington superintendent Dr. Dain Butler has announced that ABSS students who commit certain types of violent crime at school will automatically face long-term suspension and possibly expulsion. Butler announced the “zero-tolerance” policy in a one-minute video posted on YouTube Friday. His announcement comes after threats involving violence were reported at...
Toyota Megasite to invest $1 million in education
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday, Toyota announced it is boosting workforce readiness and exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The one million dollars that Toyota is investing will go towards expanding education opportunities for students at the Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting. The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while. “If that house is […]
Durham school board won’t let ShotSpotter install gunshot surveillance technology
The city signed a contract to begin using ShotSpotter this fall, but the Board of Education opted not to cooperate with the company.
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
alamancenews.com
Carver honored at nurses convention
Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
Lidl to open a location in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
cbs17
Durham Police investigate vandalism at downtown businesses displaying pride flags
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police are investigating after a number of businesses downtown were vandalized this week, and two of those spots had pride flags displayed. “It was frustrating and surprising, because I’ve had this flag up for three or four years and there has never been any sort of reaction,” Roylee Duvall, the owner of Through This Lens, one of the businesses targeted said.
WXII 12
Guilford County student assaults Assistant Principal and officer, deputies say
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — A student assaulted an assistant principal and officer after refusing to leave the classroom, deputies said. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office reported an incident at Ragsdale High School Wednesday afternoon. A student caused a disturbance in class and refused to leave after the teacher told them...
wfmynews2.com
Store clerk, teens charged after ALE investigation in Caswell County
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Following a crash involving several teens in August, a convenience store clerk and four teens have been criminally charged. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving three Caswell county teenagers on August 20. The 18-year-old driver left the roadway and struck a tree.
cbs17
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Firefighter lights the smoker at Cafe 71, Davidson County’s new BBQ restaurant
WELCOME, N.C. (WGHP) — Smoke is rarely a firefighter’s friend, but that’s exactly what Newlan Spears does best. Cafe 71 Smokehouse BBQ is the newest restaurant to open its doors in Welcome. The restaurant is fittingly named after West Lexington Fire and Rescue Station 71. The restaurant is owned by Spears, a local firefighter who […]
Search warrants describe the killing of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
Exclusive: Two brothers were hunting deer late at night off a rural road when Deputy Ned Byrd approached their pickup, one of the brothers told investigators.
chapelboro.com
Graham Man Charged in Carrboro Parking Deck Shooting
The Carrboro Police Department announced Friday morning it identified, arrested and charged a Graham resident for gunfire during an altercation last week. A release shared on the department’s social media said 20-year-old Lar Wah faces six counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With an Intent to Kill from the incident on Friday, September 16. According to police, two groups of people “engaged in an argument” at the public and hotel parking deck on 370 East Main Street, with the disagreement escalating until people started physically fighting.
Video of student striking Ragsdale High School administrator circulates on social media
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
'It prepared us': Hillside High School celebrates 100 years as pillar of strength for Durham
A 1957 graduate of Hillside High talks about the important role the school played in his life.
