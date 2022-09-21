ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alamancenews.com

Council postpones zoning hearings for Shell station, Zack’s, and industrial site

The end of summer has spelled no relief from the figurative heat for three rezoning requests that have been making their way through the planning process in Burlington. Burlington’s city council had been expected to deal with all three of these proposals on Tuesday, potentially paving the way for a new Shell station on Danbrook Road, a new location of Zack’s Hot Dogs on South Church Street, and a change from medium to light industrial use along Anthony Road.
BURLINGTON, NC
alamancenews.com

SteriTek makes it official: co. will build East Coast facility in Burlington

SteriTek, the California-based company specializing in electron beam and x-ray sterilization, has decided to build its first East Coast facility in Burlington, city officials have announced. Both Burlington’s city council and Alamance County’s commissioners approved incentives earlier this week to entice the company to locate here. The company...
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alamance County, NC
Government
County
Alamance County, NC
City
Burlington, NC
Burlington, NC
Business
Burlington, NC
Government
alamancenews.com

ABSS superintendent announces ‘zero tolerance’ policy for violent crimes on school grounds

Alamance-Burlington superintendent Dr. Dain Butler has announced that ABSS students who commit certain types of violent crime at school will automatically face long-term suspension and possibly expulsion. Butler announced the “zero-tolerance” policy in a one-minute video posted on YouTube Friday. His announcement comes after threats involving violence were reported at...
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Toyota Megasite to invest $1 million in education

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday, Toyota announced it is boosting workforce readiness and exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The one million dollars that Toyota is investing will go towards expanding education opportunities for students at the Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro neighbors fight plans for future daycare

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The idea of transforming a house into a daycare turned into a heated discussion during the Greensboro City Council meeting.  The controversial rezoning hearing lasted more than one hour Tuesday evening. Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan told attendees it was the longest hearing city leaders have considered in a while.   “If that house is […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sterilization#Infrastructure
alamancenews.com

Carver honored at nurses convention

Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Lidl to open a location in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Lidl grocery store is in the works and it's coming to Greensboro. A spokesperson with Lidl said they are working to open up a location on 2200 Pisgah Church Road at Lawndale Drive. "We look forward to expanding our presence in Greensboro and serving even...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Durham Police investigate vandalism at downtown businesses displaying pride flags

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Police are investigating after a number of businesses downtown were vandalized this week, and two of those spots had pride flags displayed. “It was frustrating and surprising, because I’ve had this flag up for three or four years and there has never been any sort of reaction,” Roylee Duvall, the owner of Through This Lens, one of the businesses targeted said.
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
wfmynews2.com

Store clerk, teens charged after ALE investigation in Caswell County

CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Following a crash involving several teens in August, a convenience store clerk and four teens have been criminally charged. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP) responded to a single-vehicle crash involving three Caswell county teenagers on August 20. The 18-year-old driver left the roadway and struck a tree.
CASWELL COUNTY, NC
cbs17

DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Graham Man Charged in Carrboro Parking Deck Shooting

The Carrboro Police Department announced Friday morning it identified, arrested and charged a Graham resident for gunfire during an altercation last week. A release shared on the department’s social media said 20-year-old Lar Wah faces six counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon With an Intent to Kill from the incident on Friday, September 16. According to police, two groups of people “engaged in an argument” at the public and hotel parking deck on 370 East Main Street, with the disagreement escalating until people started physically fighting.
CARRBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Video of student striking Ragsdale High School administrator circulates on social media

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) – A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy