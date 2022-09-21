Read full article on original website
Related
spoilertv.com
Law and Order: Organized Crime - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 3 of Law and Order: Organized Crime has started airing on NBC. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting...
spoilertv.com
Heartstopper - Season 2 - Production Begins + Two Sets New Cast Join
Heartstopper season two has set four new cast members and entered production. The critically-acclaimed heartwarming Netflix show following the exploits of two gay teenagers and their friends has signed up Leila Khan as student Sahar Zahid, Jack Barton as main character Nick’s older brother David, Bradley Riches as another student, James McEwan, and Nima Taleghani as teacher Mr Farouk.
spoilertv.com
Abbott Elementary - Episode 2.03 - Story Samurai - Press Release
“Story Samurai” – A traveling storytelling troupe Jacob used to be in visits Abbott Elementary for a day of education and entertainment. Jacob can’t wait to share this part of his past with his colleagues; but when he realizes they think the performers are corny, Janine does her best to help him embrace his nerdy side. Meanwhile, Melissa struggles with the new normal of her combined second and third grade class when “Abbott Elementary” airs WEDNESDAY, OCT. 5 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
spoilertv.com
Fate : The Winx Saga - Season 2- Review : Second Chances
Beware of spoilers for the second season in the article. Please do not continue reading if you haven’t watched the season yet and you are not okay with being spoiled. The fantasy series returned for its seven episode second season on Netflix on the 16th of September 2022 , after a very controversial first season. How did this season fair?
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com
Little Demon - Episode 1.10 - Village of the Found (Season Finale) - Press Release
Chrissy meets some family. Laura and Satan traverse a deadly maze. Bennigan gets a proposition. Written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner, Kieran Valla and Keyshawn C. Garraway.
spoilertv.com
Fleishman Is In Trouble - Premiere Date Announced
FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere with two episodes on November 17 exclusively via Hulu. A new episode will be released each subsequent Thursday. The 8-episode series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
spoilertv.com
Vince Gilligan Untitled Show Ordered to Series by AppleTV with 2 Season Order
The biggest TV project to hit the marketplace in quite a while has landed with the biggest series commitment in quite a while. Apple TV+ has nabbed the new show from Breaking Bad creator and Better Call Saul co-creator Vince Gilligan, which will has Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn attached to play the lead. The untitled project, described as a blended, grounded genre drama, has received a two-season straight-to-series order from the streamer.
spoilertv.com
Young Sheldon - Episode 6.03 - Passion's Harvest and a Sheldocracy - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Passion’s Harvest and a Sheldocracy” – Sheldon must choose sides in an ethical dilemma. Also, Mary tries her hand at writing and Mandy needs a new place to live, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct 13 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
spoilertv.com
La Brea - Season 2 - Martin Sensmeier Joins Cast
NBC’s La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Season 2 premieres on September 28. He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode.
spoilertv.com
USD POLL : Who was your favorite main character from Brooklyn Nine-Nine?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote for...
spoilertv.com
Step Up - Episode 3.01 - Kryptonite - Press Release
EPISODE 301 – “KRYPTONITE”. Accused of murdering his former friend East-O, Sage Odom is poised to lose everything in his empire: High Water, the concert tour, his sponsors, his reputation, even his freedom. His partner and now fiancé Collette Jones is by his side supporting him and finding solutions at every turn; but Collette is hiding a deep secret that is eating away at her. Meanwhile, things are changing for Tal, Rigo, Poppy, Davis and Odalie as they navigate the tour and the accusations against Sage. Who can be trusted?
spoilertv.com
Queer As Folk - Cancelled after One Season by Peacock
The Queer As Folk reboot will be short-lived. Peacock has opted not to pick up a second season of the series created by Russell T. Davies and Stephen Dunn.
spoilertv.com
Alice in Borderland - Season 2 - Promo + Release Info
New footage from the globally ancitipated hit series "Alice in Borderland," co-starring Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya, has finally been released! Arisu and Usagi must unravel the mysteries of the Borderland in order to return to their world. Shifting from the shocking setting of an empty Shibuya in the first...
spoilertv.com
All American: Homecoming - Episode 2.01 - We Need a Resolution - Press Release
“We Need A Resolution” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV) SEASON PREMIERE – After the holiday break, Simone (Geffri Maya) returns to Bringston ready to focus solely on tennis and learns what it’s really like to be top six. Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is faced with a decision he’s been putting off since before the holidays. Frustrated with how Cam (Mitchell Edwards) is treating her, Keisha (Netta Walker) reverts to her old ways and throws a last-minute New Year’s Eve party. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) and Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) try to adjust to their new environments and challenges. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll (#201). Original airdate 10/10/2022.
spoilertv.com
The Cleaning Lady - Episode 2.04 - Bahala Na - Press Release
FIONA SEES A NEW SIDE OF THONY IN AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF "THE CLEANING LADY," MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, ON FOX. After Fiona puts herself in a dangerous situation, Thony resorts to calling Arman for help, which continues to drive a wedge between Arman and Nadia. Meanwhile, Garrett works to get put back on the Cortez case, and Chris struggles with the emotional aftermath of recent events in the all-new "Bahala Na" episode of THE CLEANING LADY airing Monday, Oct. 10 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (CLD-204) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
spoilertv.com
Kung Fu - Episode 3.02 - Risk - Press Release
“Risk” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) KIM RHODES GUEST STARS — When someone from Nicky’s (Olivia Liang) past shows up unexpectedly, she reaches out to Ryan (Jon Prasida) for help uncovering why. Jin (Tzi Ma) takes on the Chinatown Council, while Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) and Althea (Shannon Dang) investigate what may be behind the city’s recent rise in crime. Finally, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) meets with Carrie (guest star Kim Rhodes), the representative of a restaurant investment group, and Henry’s (Eddie Liu) globetrotting search brings him to one of his father’s former allies. Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#302). Original airdate 10/12/2022.
spoilertv.com
Monarch - Episode 1.05 - Death and Christmas - Press Release
ITHE ROMANS TAKE ON THEIR YEARLY CHRISTMAS SPECIAL ON AN ALL-NEW "MONARCH" TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11, ON FOX. The Romans move forward with their traditional Family Christmas special. Clive blackmails Nicky, and Nicky's publicist pushes her to go public with her romance with Wade. Meanwhile, Ace and Ana go on a date, Gigi rebels and Albie is stunned to learn what Dottie did on the all-new "Death and Christmas" episode of MONARCH airing Tuesday, Oct. 11 (9:02-10:00 PM ET/ PT) on FOX. (MRC-105) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
spoilertv.com
911 - Episode 6.04 - Animal Instincts - Press Release
THE 118 RACE TO THE RESCUE WHEN A BIRDWATCHER IS TRAPPED UNDER A FALLEN TREE ON AN ALL-NEW "9-1-1" MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, ON FOX. The 118 race to the rescue when a birdwatcher is trapped under a tree. Chimney is in for a wild ride when he tends to a drunk driver; Maddie helps a mother and her young daughter when an abusive father shows up at the their house; Eddie catches Christopher in a lie; Buck begins a year of "yes to possibilities" and immediately receives an interesting proposal from a former roommate in the all-new "Animal Instincts" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 10 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-603) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
spoilertv.com
Dead to Me - Season 3 - Promo + Release Date
All roads have led to this. The final season of Dead to Me premieres November 17, only on Netflix.
spoilertv.com
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.03 - Call Me Thor - Press Release
KAT CONSIDERS MOTHERHOOD ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13, ON FOX. Kat (Mayim Bialik) spends the day with Max (Cheyenne Jackson) and his nephew, Thor, and realizes she enjoys being around a baby. Carter (Julian Gant) confesses that he has lied to Randi (Kyla Pratt) about liking scary movies and his decision to watch them is haunting him in the all-new "Call Me Thor" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Oct 13 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-303) (TV-14 D, L)
Comments / 0