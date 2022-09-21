Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Bakersfield lost a great man
Bakersfield lost a great man last weekend and he will be missed by many. Majid (Mo) Mojibi was a well-respected family man, businessman and philanthropist. He and his family have made enormous contributions to our local community over the past 40-plus years and his legacy will remain for years to come.
Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
Bakersfield Californian
Food, jokes mark Senior Day at the Kern County Fair
Ilene Burks didn't get to the age of 95 without a healthy serving of common sense. When she got to Senior Day at the Kern County Fair on Friday morning, she knew just what to do: Get some food. "That's why you come to the fair," she said.
Friday at the Kern County Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year the Carnival Warehouse website ranks the 50 best county fairs in the country. Kern County is ranked as number 22. The annual rankings by the website are based on attendance and “a special patented formula.” The website says the Kern County Fair had an attendance of almost 489 thousand […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Friends and family celebrate Desiree Thompson’s life
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Family and friends of Desiree Thompson held a celebration of life today, on what would’ve been her forty-first birthday. The gathering took place in Lancaster Friday afternoon. Thompson’s remains were found in the backyard of a California City home in March, ten years after she was first reported missing. Jose William […]
Bakersfield Now
KCSO ask for information regarding Tehachapi homicide in June 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for information regarding a homicide from June 2021 in Tehachapi. In the morning hours of June 6, 2021, deputies responded to Highway 58 in Tehachapi for a report of a person on the shoulder of the freeway. Upon...
Bakersfield Californian
Delano CDCR employee wins top state department honor, lauded for 'great bravery'
North Kern State Prison Officer David Tapia saw a situation go from bad to worse Aug. 31, 2021, when he witnessed a man lob softball-sized rocks at the glass windows of Delano’s Department of Human Services building. Emergency dispatchers put Tapia on hold when he called to report the...
KGET 17
KCSO identifies pedestrian struck by vehicle in downtown Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has identified the pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle on Sept. 17. in downtown Bakersfield. Bakersfield police responded to the intersection of 20th Street and F Street around 7:30 p.m. Police said Majid Mojibi Yazdi, 75,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Man found dead near Arvin identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead near Arvin on Monday morning. Jose Antonio Barajas, 49, was found near the intersection of Highway 223 and Cuda Drive, according to the coroner’s office. Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to the Kern County Sheriff’s […]
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Putting Kern on 'COPS' is not a good idea
What a brilliant sheriff and Board of Supervisors we have that they gave their blessing to partnering with the Fox series “COPS.” Why do you think Fox chose Kern County as their shooting location if not because we have one of the highest crime and murder and rates in the country, as well as a DOJ judgment against us identifying us as having the worst use of force reputation in the state?
Father, husband, businessman and community pillar hit by car, killed
Ask anyone who knew the owner of the San Joaquin Refining Company, however, and they will tell you, with Mojibi's passing, Bakersfield lost more than just a business leader.
Black Bear hit, killed on Highway 178
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A black bear was hit and killed by a car near Lake Isabella, Thursday night. The Kern County Fire Department said the collision happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the Elizabeth Norris off-ramp at Highway 178, according to department. KCFD confirmed the impact resulted in damage to the vehicle and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Tahoe Joe's not as we remembered
There was a time when Tahoe Joe's, a small regional chain, was worthy enough to rank on our annual best restaurants list. In addition to that, they had a happy hour that packed in people with $3 beer or house wine and $3 hamburgers. It didn't seem possible to make money at these price points.
Delano correctional officer receives Medal of Valor
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano correctional officer from the North Kern State Prison in Delano received the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s highest award at the 37th Annual Medal of Valor ceremony Friday at the Creekside Community Church at 10 a.m., according to the CDCR. At the ceremony, the CDCR will recognize […]
IPad register stolen from Dutch Bros on South Chester Ave two days in a row
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are searching for two people suspected of stealing an iPad register from a Dutch Bros in south Bakersfield on back-to-back days. The Bakersfield Police Department said the two separate burglaries happened on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 at the Dutch Bros located at 15 S. Chester Ave. In each case, […]
Fatal hit-and-run in Oildale
An unidentified man was struck and killed by a pick-up truck in a hit-and-run in Oildale on Wednesday night, September 22nd.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
At least 3 students are confirmed to have overdosed at North High
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple students at North High School overdosed on opioids and were rushed to the hospital this week. Parents and students told 17News they are worried about the kids’ safety. So far, three students at North High confirmed to have overdosed while at school. Parents said there may be as many as […]
The Fair is back: Here’s what opening day of the 2022 Kern County Fair looked like
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The 2022 Kern County Fair opened on Wednesday returning with a full lineup of events, activities and vendors. Fair organizers are hoping for big crowds to head to the Fairgrounds as there is a higher presence of security and law enforcement and there are no COVID-19 restrictions at this year’s fair. […]
thesungazette.com
Valley Pure sets high standard for cannabis industry at State Fair
TULARE COUNTY – In addition to wine, craft beer, cheese, artwork, olive oil and livestock, leave it to the California State Fair to add cannabis to the list of competitions. A local cannabis retailer brought home a gold award for their indoor cultivation products. This summer at the California...
Bakersfield Californian
BPD to take over fair security
Citing "staffing issues," the Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday it was taking over responsibility for security at this year's Kern County Fair. Funding for the staffing of the fair's security will be provided by the State Fair Board. In years past, the Kern County Sheriff's Office has handled security for the event, which draws thousands of attendees during its run each fall.
Comments / 0