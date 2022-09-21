that journal was clearly fake. he opened to page 1. Aven being there to ask her out? totally staged. Tino tried to talk but typical Rachel went to bully mode. run boys run
Rachel settled for the only one left whether she wanted him or not...I think she wants Aven but he wasnt going to be pushed into an engagement without knowing her more and if it's real, then it would last...BEING ENGAGED DOES NOT MEAN FOREVER...THINGS HAPPEN AND I GAVE THEM 2 MONTHS BUT SEE WHAT SHE PUSHED HIM INTO DIDNT WORK..,THERE SHOULD NEVER BE AN ENGAGEMENT UNTIL THEY LIVE IN THE REAL WORLD AND DO NORMAL THINGS...THATS WHAT BREAKS UP MOST COUPLES WITHIN 6 MONTHS BECSUSE OF THE RUSH...ENGAGEMENT DOES NOT MEAN MARRIAGE ANYMORE.......same with GABBY, IT MAY LOOK GOOD NOW BUT THEY HAVE A BETTER COMMUNICATION THAN RACHEL...IT COULD WORK BUT NO GUARENTEES.....ITS ALL ABOUT DRAMA AND THE MORE THEY HAVE THE BETTER FOR THE SHOW...THIS SHOW IS NOT NOT NOT NOT REALITY .........BE CAREFUL ZACH, ITS NOT ALL GOOD WITH WOMEN, THEY ARE OUT FOR BLOOD AND YOU KNOW NOTHING THAT IS GOING ON INSIDE........
They should do these shows by city. For example, Bachelorette Chicago etc. It’s ridiculous trying to pair people up multiple states away.
