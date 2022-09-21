ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 8

Cary Burke
3d ago

that journal was clearly fake. he opened to page 1. Aven being there to ask her out? totally staged. Tino tried to talk but typical Rachel went to bully mode. run boys run

Reply(2)
4
Sharon Jeremy Cotham
3d ago

Rachel settled for the only one left whether she wanted him or not...I think she wants Aven but he wasnt going to be pushed into an engagement without knowing her more and if it's real, then it would last...BEING ENGAGED DOES NOT MEAN FOREVER...THINGS HAPPEN AND I GAVE THEM 2 MONTHS BUT SEE WHAT SHE PUSHED HIM INTO DIDNT WORK..,THERE SHOULD NEVER BE AN ENGAGEMENT UNTIL THEY LIVE IN THE REAL WORLD AND DO NORMAL THINGS...THATS WHAT BREAKS UP MOST COUPLES WITHIN 6 MONTHS BECSUSE OF THE RUSH...ENGAGEMENT DOES NOT MEAN MARRIAGE ANYMORE.......same with GABBY, IT MAY LOOK GOOD NOW BUT THEY HAVE A BETTER COMMUNICATION THAN RACHEL...IT COULD WORK BUT NO GUARENTEES.....ITS ALL ABOUT DRAMA AND THE MORE THEY HAVE THE BETTER FOR THE SHOW...THIS SHOW IS NOT NOT NOT NOT REALITY .........BE CAREFUL ZACH, ITS NOT ALL GOOD WITH WOMEN, THEY ARE OUT FOR BLOOD AND YOU KNOW NOTHING THAT IS GOING ON INSIDE........

Reply
4
Kid Conservative
3d ago

They should do these shows by city. For example, Bachelorette Chicago etc. It’s ridiculous trying to pair people up multiple states away.

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
People

Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'

Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
RadarOnline

Tom Hanks' Rebellious Son Chet Drinks Water During Tense Family Dinner After His Parents 'Cut Him Off' For Allegedly Boozing Again

Tom Hanks' wife Rita Wilson appeared emotional during a tense dinner with their troubled son, Chet Hanks. The estranged trio reunited for a meal in Malibu over the long weekend, but their time together was anything but pleasant, RadarOnline.com has learned. The chilly family dinner went down at Tra Di Noi restaurant on Sunday night. Rita, 65, appeared to be wiping away tears as Chet sat across from her. Her 32-year-old rebellious son recently labeled himself "the only hell my momma ever raised." Chet looked smug during his mother's breakdown over dinner and puffed away on his vape pen. Tom's...
MALIBU, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

How Carly's Crash Landing On General Hospital Will Change Her Forever

Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) has survived many disasters on "General Hospital." As seen on YouTube, in 2005, a train carrying many of the citizens of Port Charles accidentally collided with another train causing a huge wreck. In the aftermath, as characters were attempting to free themselves from the wreckage, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood) — one of the main bodyguards of mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) — stumbled through one of the cars asking if anyone needed help. Little did Max know he walked right past a woman who was partially concealed by debris. That woman was Carly, and it was Wright's first scene playing the role which had previously been played by four other actresses.
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Dancing With the Stars: Two Longtime Pros Won't Be Back for Disney+ Season

Dancing With the Stars is cha-cha’ing its way over to Disney+… but a pair of longtime pro dancers won’t be coming along. Pro dancers Sharna Burgess and Lindsay Arnold both announced on Wednesday they will not be returning for the dance competition’s upcoming Season 31, its first on Disney+ after a lengthy run on ABC. As our sister site Deadline reported, Burgess revealed she won’t be back in a series of Instagram Stories, saying: “After long conversations and lots of thinking and really trying to sit with what was right, and many conversations with Deena Katz, who is our casting director...
THEATER & DANCE
AOL Corp

The new Bachelor is announced and fans are overwhelmingly disappointed

Scandals, true love and disappointment helped make Tuesday’s The Bachelorette season finale a rollercoaster of emotions. Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey had vastly different ends to their romantic journeys. Rachel and her choice, Tino Franco, got engaged at the end of their time in Mexico. Unfortunately, the seeds...
TV & VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari Reportedly Tie the Knot After 3 Years of Dating

Josh Duhamel and Audra Mari are reportedly a married couple! On Sept. 10, the pair tied the knot in a ceremony in Fargo, ND, according to People. TMZ, the first to break the news, also reported that eyewitnesses claim the actor and Miss World America 2016 model's nuptials took place on the rooftop of the Jasper Hotel and they later stopped at a local tavern for food and drinks.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy