PK: Utah’s Win Over Arizona State Shows Programs Going In Opposite Directions
Why bother? Here today, gone any year now. Like many programs in the Pac-12, ASU changes coaches every few years in a futile attempt to shake up a program that has been mired in mediocrity for the better part of three decades. Since Utah began Pac-12 play in 2011, ASU is on its fourth head coach and again going nowhere in the standings.
Ja’Quinden Jackson Scores First Touchdown At RB For Utah
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson scored a touchdown in the second quarter at Arizona State as a running back on Saturday. With Chris Curry suffering a season-ending injury in the San Diego State game last week, Utah decided to use Ja’Quinden Jackson at running back against Arizona State.
Utah’s Stout Defense Shines In Road Win Over Arizona State
TEMPE, Ariz. – The 13th-ranked University of Utah football team used their stout defense to pick up a big 34-13 win over Arizona State in their Pac-12 opener. Cam Rising completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 260 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Tavion Thomas led the rushing attack with 11 carries for 60 yards. Dalton Kincaid caught four passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns, while Devaughn Vele recorded six receptions for 63 yards.
Utah WR Jaylen Dixon Scores TD On Jet Sweep
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah wide receiver and speedster Jaylen Dixon scored his first touchdown of the season on a jet sweep against Arizona State on Saturday. The Utes were in the red zone when Cam Rising handed the ball off to Jaylen Dixon as he ran in motion. He took the ball 11 yards for the touchdown.
BYU To Honor Wyoming’s ‘Black 14’ At Football Game
PROVO, Utah – Tonight’s BYU/Wyoming football game will feature a special moment in the pregame. BYU will honor the Black 14 as “Y Lighters” for tonight’s matchup. Throughout the week, Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, two members from the Black 14, have been on BYU’s campus for this week’s matchup. They are also in Provo for BYU’s School of Communications, debuting a student-produced documentary film that tells the story of the Black 14.
BYU WR Puka Nacua Exits Wyoming Game After Suffering Injury
PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua left the Cougars’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. With 10:33 left in the fourth quarter, Jaren Hall...
Cosmo Parachutes Into Stadium Ahead Of Wyoming-BYU Game
PROVO, Utah – Cosmo the Cougar, BYU’s mascot, parachuted into LaVell Edwards Stadium prior to kickoff between the Cougars and Wyoming Cowboys. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. Before the contest began, the talented mascot sailed down from the...
Utah TE Brant Kuithe Done For The Night After Suffering Injury
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes standout tight end Brant Kuithe is done for the night after suffering an injury at the end of the first quarter against ASU. In the final play of the first quarter, Kuithe had a catch and was tackled near the sideline and suffered an injury. After going into the medical tent, Kuithe came out with his shoulder pads off, sporting crutches and ice on his right knee.
No. 13 Utah vs. Arizona State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. – The 13th-ranked University of Utah football team is opening Pac-12 play on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night. Looking at the recent history, the Utes have won four of the last six meetings against the Sun Devils. Utah’s last win in Tempe came in 2016 with quarterback Troy Williams, partially due to the Covid-19 pandemic interrupting the series pattern.
Instant Takeaways From No. 19 BYU’s Victory Over Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – No. 19 BYU football takes down Wyoming 38 to 24. The victory gets BYU back in the win column and improves their record this season to 3-1. Here are some instant takeaways from BYU’s victory over their old conference rivals from Laramie. Jaren Hall was...
BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – The No. 19 BYU football team overcame a slow start to defeat the Wyoming Cowboys 38-24 in their second home game of the season. Let’s answer some key questions from another BYU football win. Who was the most valuable BYU football player?. Jaren Hall has...
Big Plays Set Up BYU’s First Touchdown Against Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – A couple of big plays helped BYU march down the field and set up a touchdown run by Christopher Brooks during the Cougars’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. Before BYU...
BYU QB Jaren Hall Surpasses 4,000 Career Passing Yards
PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall hit the 4,000 career passing yards mark during during the Cougars’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. In BYU’s final drive of the first half, Hall tossed...
BYU Football Will Wear Helmet Decal Honoring Wyoming’s Black 14
PROVO, Utah – BYU football is honoring the Wyoming Black 14 during tonight’s game against the Cowboys. For the first time in over 50 years, members of that 1969 Wyoming team will be on the field in Provo. The two members of the Black 14 that will be in Provo for the BYU/Wyoming game are Mel Hamilton and John Griffin.
Steve Young Speaks At SUU, Visits Thunderbirds’ Football Practice
SALT LAKE CITY – Legendary BYU and NFL quarterback Steve Young spoke at Southern Utah University and visited a practice of the Thunderbirds’ football team. Young visited the Cedar City based school on Friday, September 23. The football great, along with Utah governor Spencer Cox, attended the inauguration...
Report: Morgan Scalley Receives Significant Raise In Contract Update
SALT LAKE CITY – According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley’s received another significant contract upgrade. Over the next three years Scalley is set to receive $1.4 million making him one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the Pac-12. The contract...
BYU Vs. Wyoming: Live Updates, Analysis, and More
PROVO – BYU returns home to Provo to face an old, familiar foe in Wyoming on Saturday night. The Cougars had a disappointing performance last week, falling big to the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Kalani Sitake and his squad will look to get back to their winning ways against the old Mountain West and WAC conference rival.
Jaren Hall: Wyoming Is Fundamentally Sound, Cougs Must Establish Run Game Early
PROVO, Utah – BYU got a reality check when they fell to Oregon in a game that wasn’t all that close, but now their attention goes to former Mountain West and WAC foe Wyoming. The Cowboy’s season started off poorly with a 38-6 blowout loss to Illinois but...
Nacua Returns, Cosper Catches TD To Give BYU Lead Over Wyoming
PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receivers Puka Nacua and Brayden Cosper made big plays to help the Cougars score and take a lead into the halftime break against the Wyoming Cowboys. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. During BYU’s final...
Southern Utah Knocks Off Utah Tech Trailblazers In WAC Opener
SALT LAKE CITY – Southern Utah used 17 second quarter points to build a cushion on their way to their first WAC win of the year in a 31-17 defeat of Utah Tech. Southern Utah (3-1, 1-0) hosted the Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-3, 0-1) at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, UT on Saturday, September 24. This was the Western Athletic Conference opener for each program.
