ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kslsports.com

Ja’Quinden Jackson Scores First Touchdown At RB For Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes quarterback Ja’Quinden Jackson scored a touchdown in the second quarter at Arizona State as a running back on Saturday. With Chris Curry suffering a season-ending injury in the San Diego State game last week, Utah decided to use Ja’Quinden Jackson at running back against Arizona State.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Utah’s Stout Defense Shines In Road Win Over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. – The 13th-ranked University of Utah football team used their stout defense to pick up a big 34-13 win over Arizona State in their Pac-12 opener. Cam Rising completed 19 of his 29 pass attempts for 260 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Tavion Thomas led the rushing attack with 11 carries for 60 yards. Dalton Kincaid caught four passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns, while Devaughn Vele recorded six receptions for 63 yards.
TEMPE, AZ
kslsports.com

Utah WR Jaylen Dixon Scores TD On Jet Sweep

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah wide receiver and speedster Jaylen Dixon scored his first touchdown of the season on a jet sweep against Arizona State on Saturday. The Utes were in the red zone when Cam Rising handed the ball off to Jaylen Dixon as he ran in motion. He took the ball 11 yards for the touchdown.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Local
Utah Football
State
Utah State
Local
Utah Education
Salt Lake City, UT
Education
kslsports.com

BYU To Honor Wyoming’s ‘Black 14’ At Football Game

PROVO, Utah – Tonight’s BYU/Wyoming football game will feature a special moment in the pregame. BYU will honor the Black 14 as “Y Lighters” for tonight’s matchup. Throughout the week, Mel Hamilton and John Griffin, two members from the Black 14, have been on BYU’s campus for this week’s matchup. They are also in Provo for BYU’s School of Communications, debuting a student-produced documentary film that tells the story of the Black 14.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU WR Puka Nacua Exits Wyoming Game After Suffering Injury

PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua left the Cougars’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys after suffering an injury in the fourth quarter. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. With 10:33 left in the fourth quarter, Jaren Hall...
LARAMIE, WY
kslsports.com

Cosmo Parachutes Into Stadium Ahead Of Wyoming-BYU Game

PROVO, Utah – Cosmo the Cougar, BYU’s mascot, parachuted into LaVell Edwards Stadium prior to kickoff between the Cougars and Wyoming Cowboys. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. Before the contest began, the talented mascot sailed down from the...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah TE Brant Kuithe Done For The Night After Suffering Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Utes standout tight end Brant Kuithe is done for the night after suffering an injury at the end of the first quarter against ASU. In the final play of the first quarter, Kuithe had a catch and was tackled near the sideline and suffered an injury. After going into the medical tent, Kuithe came out with his shoulder pads off, sporting crutches and ice on his right knee.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Linus K12#Linus High School#Football Season#Ksl#American Football#Highschoolsports
kslsports.com

No. 13 Utah vs. Arizona State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. – The 13th-ranked University of Utah football team is opening Pac-12 play on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night. Looking at the recent history, the Utes have won four of the last six meetings against the Sun Devils. Utah’s last win in Tempe came in 2016 with quarterback Troy Williams, partially due to the Covid-19 pandemic interrupting the series pattern.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Instant Takeaways From No. 19 BYU’s Victory Over Wyoming

PROVO, Utah – No. 19 BYU football takes down Wyoming 38 to 24. The victory gets BYU back in the win column and improves their record this season to 3-1. Here are some instant takeaways from BYU’s victory over their old conference rivals from Laramie. Jaren Hall was...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Questions Answered In Win Against Wyoming

PROVO, Utah – The No. 19 BYU football team overcame a slow start to defeat the Wyoming Cowboys 38-24 in their second home game of the season. Let’s answer some key questions from another BYU football win. Who was the most valuable BYU football player?. Jaren Hall has...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Big Plays Set Up BYU’s First Touchdown Against Wyoming

PROVO, Utah – A couple of big plays helped BYU march down the field and set up a touchdown run by Christopher Brooks during the Cougars’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. Before BYU...
PROVO, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
kslsports.com

BYU QB Jaren Hall Surpasses 4,000 Career Passing Yards

PROVO, Utah – BYU quarterback Jaren Hall hit the 4,000 career passing yards mark during during the Cougars’ game against the Wyoming Cowboys. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. In BYU’s final drive of the first half, Hall tossed...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Football Will Wear Helmet Decal Honoring Wyoming’s Black 14

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is honoring the Wyoming Black 14 during tonight’s game against the Cowboys. For the first time in over 50 years, members of that 1969 Wyoming team will be on the field in Provo. The two members of the Black 14 that will be in Provo for the BYU/Wyoming game are Mel Hamilton and John Griffin.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Steve Young Speaks At SUU, Visits Thunderbirds’ Football Practice

SALT LAKE CITY – Legendary BYU and NFL quarterback Steve Young spoke at Southern Utah University and visited a practice of the Thunderbirds’ football team. Young visited the Cedar City based school on Friday, September 23. The football great, along with Utah governor Spencer Cox, attended the inauguration...
CEDAR CITY, UT
kslsports.com

Report: Morgan Scalley Receives Significant Raise In Contract Update

SALT LAKE CITY – According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley’s received another significant contract upgrade. Over the next three years Scalley is set to receive $1.4 million making him one of the highest-paid assistant coaches in the Pac-12. The contract...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

BYU Vs. Wyoming: Live Updates, Analysis, and More

PROVO – BYU returns home to Provo to face an old, familiar foe in Wyoming on Saturday night. The Cougars had a disappointing performance last week, falling big to the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Kalani Sitake and his squad will look to get back to their winning ways against the old Mountain West and WAC conference rival.
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Nacua Returns, Cosper Catches TD To Give BYU Lead Over Wyoming

PROVO, Utah – BYU wide receivers Puka Nacua and Brayden Cosper made big plays to help the Cougars score and take a lead into the halftime break against the Wyoming Cowboys. The No. 19 Cougars hosted the Cowboys at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday, September 24. During BYU’s final...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Southern Utah Knocks Off Utah Tech Trailblazers In WAC Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – Southern Utah used 17 second quarter points to build a cushion on their way to their first WAC win of the year in a 31-17 defeat of Utah Tech. Southern Utah (3-1, 1-0) hosted the Utah Tech Trailblazers (1-3, 0-1) at Eccles Coliseum in Cedar City, UT on Saturday, September 24. This was the Western Athletic Conference opener for each program.
CEDAR CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy