Richard Allen Rogers, 39, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on September 18, 2022, in the comfort of his home. He was born on July 2, 1983, in Grantsville, WV. He enjoyed hunting, riding 4-wheelers with his buddies, and spending time with his kids and parents. He is survived by his...

ARNOLDSBURG, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO