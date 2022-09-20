Read full article on original website
Obituary: Thacker, Vaughn E.
Vaughn E. Thacker, 66, of Marietta, passed away at 9:10 am, Thursday, September 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born August 14, 1956, in Marietta, a son of Clifford and Mabel Burchett Thacker. Vaughn was a freelance construction worker. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose.
Obituary: Bennett, Gary Cecil
Gary Cecil Bennett, 80, of Parkersburg, passed away September 22, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on April 15, 1942, in McFarland, WV, the son of the late Arza Cecil and Ella Gay Mackey Bennett. Gary owned and operated Bennett’s Plumbing for close to thirty years,...
Obituary: Palmer-Snider, Betty Louise
Betty Louise Palmer-Snider, 95, of Mesa, Arizona, passed away on August 22, 2022, at Crimson Peaks Assisted Living Center. She was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia April 4, 1927, a daughter of the late Sutton Jay Palmer and Clara Lenora Balderson-Palmer. Betty was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and...
Obituary: Peggs, Gerald G.
Gerald G. Peggs, 37, of Parkersburg, passed away on September 20, 2022. He was born December 28, 1984, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Phillip Wayne Peggs, Sr., and Victoria Lynn George Peggs. He was a graduate of PHs and enjoyed model cars, fishing, hunting, and camping. He worked as a diesel mechanic with Atlas Trucking of Parkersburg.
Obituary: Rogers, Richard Allen
Richard Allen Rogers, 39, of Arnoldsburg, WV, passed away on September 18, 2022, in the comfort of his home. He was born on July 2, 1983, in Grantsville, WV. He enjoyed hunting, riding 4-wheelers with his buddies, and spending time with his kids and parents. He is survived by his...
Obituary: Postlewait, Howard Lee
Howard Lee Postlewait, 83, of Parkesburg, WV, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at CCMC Memorial Campus. He was born in Parkersburg, a son of the late Carl E. and Glennis Pearl (Harper) Postlewait. He was an electrician and worked at Stork Bakery and Coldwater Creek before retirement. He is survived...
Obituary: Nutter, Eddie Allen
Eddie Allen Nutter, 70, of Belpre, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Friday, September 23rd, 2022, at his residence. He was born October 1, 1951, in Richwood, WV. A son of the late Orange and Virginia Webb Nutter. Ed was self-employed, and along with his wife, he was...
Obituary: Parsons, Mary Ruth
Mary Ruth Parsons, 62, of Grantsville, WV, was called home by God on September 15, 2022, at Camden Clark. She was born on August 9, 1960, the daughter of the late Berlon and Anna Mae Parsons. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by infant brother David...
Obituary: Cottrell, Ernest G.
Ernest G. Cottrell, 76, of Newport, passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. He was born October 21, 1945, at Fairmont, WV, to Marion and Dollie Runnions Cottrell. Ernest retired from Frontier Local School District, where he was a mechanic and janitor. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, nature,...
Obituary: Lemon, Alberta Modesitt
Alberta Modesitt Lemon, 92, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Walker, WV, a daughter of the late Bert Webster and Alta Mae (Heck) Nichols. She was an LPN and worked at St. Joseph’s Hospital before retiring from Camden Clark. She was...
Obituary: Wilson, Mary Ann
Mary Ann Wilson of Parkersburg died on September 16, 2022. She was born September 26, 1932, in Liverpool, WV, the daughter of the late E.O. and Beulah Marshall Shimp. She was the wife of Charles E. Wilson, who preceded her in death. Mrs. Wilson was employed by Dils Brothers Department...
Obituary: Ruddy, Dennis F.
Dennis F. Ruddy, 86, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022, at Stonerise of Parkersburg. He was born December 31, 1935, a son of the late William Ruddy and Sophia Ribar Ruddy. Dennis was a supervisor for 38 years at AT&T; after retirement, he was a handyman...
Obituary: Lucas, Matthew
Matthew Lucas, 55, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on September 10, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center. Matthew was born November 29, 1966, in Huntington, West Virginia, to his mother, Diana Kay (Mayes) Caltrider of Huntington, WV. He was a man of many experiences in life....
Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre
MARIETTA, OH. (WTAP) - Marie Osmond is coming to the Peoples Bank Theatre Friday September 30th at 8 P.M. Marie said for her, this show is a celebration of six decades. There will be a range of genres from country to opera. She mentioned hit songs like ‘’Meet Me in Montana’'.
Glenville State senior to be field commander for marching band
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University senior Caitlin Reed will be the field commander for the Pioneer ‘Wall of Sound’ Marching Band this semester. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in Music and hails from Lindside in Monroe County. She is the daughter of Michelle and Eric Reed.
Arts and entertainment events happening September 22nd-25th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Thursday, September 22nd. Wesbanco Art Display at Wesbanco, 9 AM - 3 PM. Birth-Two...
Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park this weekend
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Volcano Days is returning to Mountwood Park for the first time in 3 years. COVID put a hold on Volcano Days over the past few years, but everyone is excited to return. There are numerous vendors and food options available that have been at Volcano Days...
Parkersburg High School is this week’s Band of the Week
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg High School Big Red Marching band is going back to its roots. The band saw a lot of turnover this year after losing a lot of seniors in in the spring. The band lost 25 seniors last year and this season only had around...
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Deputy Tasha Hewitt filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of wood county on September 13th of this year. The lawsuit has been filed, but the defendants have not been served yet. According to the lawsuit, Hewitt’s claims she experienced gender discrimination, retaliation,...
Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center held a recovery carnival
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center did something a little special for their patients. The center held a carnival to celebrate National Recovery Month as a way to show support for their patients. The carnival included games for the patients and their families to play. The Clinical Director,...
