Columbia Missourian
CPS board members discuss legislative priorities for next school year
The Columbia School Board reviewed legislative priorities for the 2022-2023 school year in a work session Thursday. They raised possible changes in priorities around student transportation and federal and state COVID-19 funding. Member Jeanne Snodgrass asked that the board consider seeking an exemption to school transportation legislation that would allow...
Columbia Missourian
Planning and Zoning Commission adds regulations for drive-thrus
Additional requirements for drive-thrus were approved by the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission at its regular Thursday meeting after months of work sessions. The changes were made as amendments to the city’s Unified Development Code, which was first made in 2017 to set standards for zoning and development, and is now being revisited to ensure it is working as intended.
