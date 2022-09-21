Read full article on original website
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — On Saturday, locals and visitors will have a chance to enjoy downtown Lenoir City in a unique way. From 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. people will be able to stop by the Downtown Street Festival. The event will include an antique car show, with people...
The inspector marked down nearly half a dozen violations at this popular restaurant. Several of the risk factor violations required a follow-up inspection.
This prison in Tennessee is said to have held many notorious criminals, after closing in 2009, it's back open, and according to many visitors, there are some inmates who never left. Brushy Mtn. State Penitentiary. Located in Petros, Tennessee sits a building that used to be a penitentiary that held...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Miss Lottie, this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. This German Sheppard mix came to the shelter as a stray and the staff describes her as a sweet lover who wants a lot of attention. “If you do stop petting her,...
Commonly referred to as the Gateway to the Smokies, Sevierville is one of the most interesting places to visit in East Tennessee. While many visitors travel through to reach Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg, there are many attractions and hidden gems located in Sevierville as well! Not only is this a fun place to visit, but it also holds a tremendous amount of stories and history. Here are 5 interesting facts about the history of Sevierville Tennessee:
Often labeled as the world’s best treehouse builder, Pete Nelson has been realizing people’s dream of highrise living for the last several years. Lately, the American treehouse builder has again been commissioned by Ayres to build eight new mountain-view treehouses at Treehouse Grove in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. With new additions on the forested hill, the resort has now a total of 16 treehouse rentals.
The inaugural Pigeon Forge Bluegrass Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The evening celebration features an all-star lineup of award-winning, legendary, and beloved artists. A special presentation and rare appearance by Doyle Lawson will be a highlight of the evening featuring...
A local radio icon has passed away from complications due to pneumonia. Steve Norris began on-air weather forecasting at age 17 for local radio station WAEW-AM/FM in Crossville. In the past 46 years Steve has provided live weather updates on several radio stations as a certified meteorologist. Steve has been...
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Choose adoption. Many animals in East Tennessee are constantly looking for their forever home, however, some need a little more attention due to their special needs. Peaches is currently the Blount County Animal Center’s longest feline resident. She has been looking for her forever home...
Sevierville Tennessee is soon going to be home to one of the world’s largest convenience stores! This store is part of a chain that is simply called Buc-ee’s. Buc-ee’s are known for their clean bathrooms, plentiful gas pumps, and quirky snacks and gifts. There will be so much to explore in this large establishment that will serve people from all over! Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Buc-ee’s in Sevierville Tennessee:
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. — Kelly and Doug Floyd smile as they think about their beloved green rancher tucked away in their tight-knit Louisville neighborhood. Kelly recounts a favorite memory. "We had this little habit when we pulled up to it. We would say, 'Look at that beautiful house, aren’t we...
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Food trucks are becoming more popular in cities like Knoxville, but if you drive a little further out, you’ll find a truck that’s different than the rest. Morning anchors Harry Sullivan and Casey Wheeless went to check it out for Mornings on the Move.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Young-Williams Animal Center has asked people for help with donations as they provide food, water and shelter to over 10,000 animals yearly. Items the non-profit specifically asked for include pet toys, beds and treats to help make their time at the shelter comfortable. Justin Young with...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We have the perfect new addition to your family. Our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in and gave us some love. Rose is about 1 year old and makes the perfect pet for any household. She does well in car rides, around children, and on hikes.
Two arrested after overdosing in car with child in back seat, report says. Two people were arrested after overdosing in a car with a child in the back seat, an incident report obtained by WVLT News said. Updated: 2 hours ago. One of the victims came forward to a counselor,...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pediatrician Karie McLevain-Wells with East Tennessee Children’s Hospital West Knoxville Pediatrics told WVLT News there’s a hand, foot, and mouth virus outbreak in Knoxville. “It tends to like the Summer/Fall transitional times where it might be cool during the night and hot or warm...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of Young Williams Animal Center said the center has taken more animals in this year than it had in the past five or six years. This August, CEO Janet Testerman said the center took in more than 1,100 animals. "Young-Williams is taking in more...
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Tennessee, you should add the following towns to your list.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Thursday bringing clouds, spotty showers, breezy conditions, and a big cool down. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
