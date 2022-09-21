ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Talk Media

Coral Springs Crime Update: $232K Fraud and Burglaries

This is a summary of crimes occurring between September 14 – September 20, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Burglary Business. A person was...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Retail thefts in St. Lucie and Palm Beach County

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives with the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office need your help in finding four female suspects involved in three separate retail theft incidents. On Sept. 11 around 3 p.m., four women entered Dollar General on Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, police say. After...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

FK Your Diet: The new Sunrise restaurant with the provocative name has a heart of gold — and a mission

On a rainswept drive home from her new restaurant job, Uniyah Gollett begged her boss to pull over. From the passenger seat, she had been watching homeless people sitting by the roadside, unsheltered from the storm, and it had brought her to tears. Gollett — who was raised in Broward County’s foster-care system most of her life — felt like she was looking in a mirror. The 23-year-old talked ...
SUNRISE, FL
Talk Media

2 Former Brokers Sentenced to Prison For Securities Fraud

Two former securities brokers who defrauded investors out of $1.5 million have been sentenced to prison, prosecutors said. Jeffrey Alan Horn, 47, of Coral Springs, received a sentence of 100 months imprisonment, and Omar Leon Plummer, 54, of Margate, 36 months imprisonment, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
pointpubs.com

New Luxury Pet Hotel Planned for Pompano Beach

A K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel, which provides dog boarding and daycare services, is planned for the vacant former Wells Fargo Bank building located at 3885 N. Federal Highway in Pompano Beach. The project is being developed by Boca Raton-based Schmier Property Group, which owns the 2.23-acre property through its...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

New state-of-the-art fire station coming to Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A new state-of-the-art fire station is under construction in Riviera Beach, and once complete, city leaders believe it will be a model for the rest of the country. City manager Jonathan Evans and city councilman Douglas Lawson received a tour of the $20 million...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Where you live in Broward determines how much more tax you should expect to pay for hospital support in 2023

Broward County taxpayers north of Griffin Road will pay a lot more to fund their public hospital system this year, while those who live generally south of the dividing line will see their tax rate drop. Each year, the North Broward Hospital District, known as Broward Health, and the South Broward Hospital District known as Memorial Healthcare System, set a millage rate that property owners pay ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Man tries to rob 13 year old at a fast-food restaurant

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man tried to rob a 13-year-old at a fast-food restaurant in Broward County. The crime happened on Aug. 19 around 8 p.m. The sheriff's office would not identify the restaurant since it invoked Marsy's Law. According to investigators, a man wearing an orange...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
gotowncrier.com

Public Safety Job Fair On Oct. 7 Will Include More Than 40 Departments

More than 40 first responder employers, including police, corrections, fire-rescue, EMS and 911 dispatch departments, will recruit at the Public Safety Job Fair on Friday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Palm Beach State College’s Elisabeth W. Erling Gymnasium on the Lake Worth campus at 4200 Congress Ave.
LAKE WORTH, FL
WPTV

Shoppers rush to Costco as some supplies run out

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — People throughout Palm Beach County were out shopping for supplies Friday evening as some stores were reporting shortages. "She called me this morning and said the hurricane is coming. I said, 'Are you kidding me?' No way, let's go," said Rosa Duval, who was buying hurricane supplies with her daughter and sister.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Car catches fire in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY,Fla. – Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the report of a vehicle fire in western Broward County on Friday morning. The fire occurred around 12:00 p.m. and the vehicle was in the Northbound lanes of I75 at Mile Marker 44. When firefighters arrived on the scene,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

