ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Carson Wentz apparently wasn’t Washington Commanders first QB option in the offseason

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nJJxi_0i3ct87B00

When the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz back in March , it wasn’t met with rave reviews around the NFL. A former No. 2 pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, Wentz wore out his welcome with the quarterback’s original team before spending just one season with the Indianapolis Colts.

That season in Indianapolis was apparently toxic with Wentz reportedly displaying traits that don’t align with being a franchise quarterback in today’s NFL.

This new report from Tim Keown and Nick Wagoner of ESPN now seems to indicate that Wentz wasn’t the Commanders’ first choice. Instead, that was San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo .

“According to multiple league sources, the Niners believed one of those interested teams — the Washington Commanders — was poised to become Garoppolo’s next NFL home. But that plan was scuttled soon after; Garoppolo’s shoulder wasn’t healing as he and his medical team hoped.”

Report on Washington Commanders’ interest in Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo underwent shoulder surgery on March 8 after a much-debated delay. Washington traded for Wentz a week later. You can do the math from there.

Related: Washington Commanders schedule and game-by-game predictions

New report could lead to Washington Commanders drama

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CtNdl_0i3ct87B00
Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

This isn’t a report Washington’s brass wanted to come out following an ugly Week 2 loss to the Detroit Lions . In particular, the view of Wentz around the league could paint a certain picture. Though, that’s a narrative we can easily conclude is driven by Wentz’s former Colts team.

“I think the worst thing you can do is have a mistake and try to keep living with it going forward. For us, it was something we had to move away from as a franchise. It was very obvious.”

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on trading Carson Wentz

Based on their shared histories, Garoppolo likely would have been a better option than Wentz. He’s seen as a team leader. He helped San Francisco to two NFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl appearance in the past three seasons. To put that into perspective, Washington’s franchise hasn’t been to the conference title since 1991.

Even then, Wentz has seemingly turned his career around early in his tenure with the Commanders despite a 1-1 start to the season.

Behind the scenes, everything should be settled. Wentz is the current Commanders starting quarterback. Garoppolo will assume the same role in San Francisco following the season-ending injury to Trey Lance .

It’s time for all sides to move on, Wentz included.

More must-reads:

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Makes His Pick Between Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush

There's no quarterback controversy according to Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott knows that owner Jerry Jones likes to spin some stuff to draw up readers and listeners, but he also knows that Dak Prescott is the guy when he's healthy. This isn't anything out of the ordinary, especially...
DALLAS, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Ex-Girlfriend News

Tom Brady reportedly spent part of his time away from the Buccaneers with his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan. Brady and the actress have a child together. Bridget announced she was pregnant shortly after breaking up with the then-New England Patriots quarterback. According to a report, Brady and Bridget celebrated their son's...
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews Sideline Photo

Erin Andrews is as good as they come in the NFL sideline reporter game. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter is off to a great start this season, taking in a couple of the best games of the season thus far. This past weekend, Andrews was on the sideline for the Bucs at Saints game in New Orleans.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Football
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Reacts To The Tom Brady Sideline Blowup Video

Two legendary quarterbacks will meet Sunday when Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers face Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It could be a rough afternoon for opposing defenses. If not, a tablet may pay the price. When Tampa Bay's offense struggled early in last Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Tony Romo Is Trending Following Jerry Jones' Comments Today

Back in 2016, Tony Romo lost his starting job to Dak Prescott due to injury. Six years later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told reporters today he wouldn't mind if backup Cooper Rush continues to play well while filling in for an injured Prescott and sparks a potential quarterback controversy. These...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Kansas Football News

The Kansas football program hasn't given fans much reason to watch them on Saturdays for the better part of 15 years. But amid a 3-0 start and with a big game against Duke this week, they had news that has shocked the wider college football world. On Thursday, Kansas announced...
LAWRENCE, KS
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#American Football#The Philadelphia Eagles#Espn#The Washington Commanders#Washington Commanders#The Detroit Lions
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Had Big Return At Practice Thursday

Injuries have been a big problem for the Dallas Cowboys early in the 2022 season. But one of their most important players is back in practice ahead of Week 3. On Thursday, Pro Bowl quarterback Dak Prescott was back on the practice field. His return comes just 10 days removed from hand surgery suffered in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
The Spun

Look: Cowboys Star Has 2-Word Nickname For Daniel Jones

Monday night's matchup between the division rival New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys has multiple fun story lines. It sounds like Cowboys defensive lineman DeMarcus Lawrence is focusing on facing Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Lawrence has made a habit of sacking Big Blue QBs for a few years now, dating back to when Eli Manning was still taking snaps.
DALLAS, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

78K+
Followers
59K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy