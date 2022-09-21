ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

Despite Hurricane Ida, Lafourche students earn school system award for excellence

By Marsanne Golsby
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLnPK_0i3csty600

Lafourche Parish was one of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida, yet their students did so well academically after the hurricane that the state’s education superintendent personally delivered a top honor to them. Cade Brumley awarded the Lafourche Parish School District the Models of Excellence award.

“Not only did they have to work the recovery, but they showed some of the most significant academic growth compared to all systems across the state of Louisiana,” Brumley said.

Brumley says Lafourche was tenth overall for performance in LEAP testing and its four-point increase tied for the largest improvement in Louisiana.  He says a key to the schools’ success is the emphasis on science education, targeted to developing job skills for the local market, plus college preparation.

Brumley says Superintendent Jarod Martin and his team displayed an unwavering commitment to student success, no matter the challenge.

“Even in the midst of adversity you can get back up on your feet, but also you can thrive academically in terms of outcomes for kids and that’s what they were able to do,” Brumley said.

Brumley adds it was critically important that the schools were supported by a wide range of community leaders who set examples for students by being resilient themselves.

“I think it’s a testament to the resiliency of the bayou communities and the fact that they are doing whatever it takes to try to provide for their children the best way that they possibly can, knowing that their kids need and deserve a quality education,” he added.

Comments / 0

Related
nicholls.edu

Nicholls Announces Naming of Two Buildings

THIBODAUX, La. — Nicholls State University is set to name two buildings on campus to honor two Nicholls alums who have represented and impacted the university substantially. The Board of Supervisors for the University of Louisiana System officially approved the names on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. An official ceremony commemorating the change will happen later in the semester.
THIBODAUX, LA
theneworleans100.com

Jefferson Parish American Job Center serves both job seekers and employers

Jefferson Parish needs a pipeline of skilled workers to support local industries and gain key economic advantages. To assist, the Jefferson Parish American Job Center recently reopened its West Bank location at the Delgado River City campus in Churchill Park. The American Job Center offers a one-stop destination with numerous...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafourche Parish, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Education
State
Louisiana State
County
Lafourche Parish, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud

In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma woman takes Terrebonne Parish clean-up into her own hands

Following the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Terrebonne Parish had a major issue with litter and debris on highways and in communities. After months of traveling throughout the parish and seeing what she described as “eye-sores”, Terrebonne native Connie Bourg decided to take matters into her own hands, grabbing her at-home gardening tools to help beautify the parish. Bourg was born and raised in Terrebonne Parish with a passion for gardening and landscaping. She worked with the United States Postal Service as a Rural Carrier, retiring after 25 years with the company.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Hurricane Ida#State Of Louisiana#K12
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to Prison for Receiving More than $61,000 in Social Security Funds in the Name of a Deceased Relative. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 20, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Catherine Campbell Williams, age 69, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced after previously pleading guilty to Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
L'Observateur

Parish breaks ground on new airnasium

GARYVILLE — On September 15, Parish President Jaclyn Hotard, Council and staff held a groundbreaking ceremony for the construction on a new airnasium at Ezekiel Jackson Park in Garyville. The project will consist of replacing the concrete basketball court, goals, lighting and construction of the new airnasium. It is...
GARYVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Theft of Government Funds in Connection with Receiving Benefits for a Deceased Person

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty to Theft of Government Funds in Connection with Receiving Benefits for a Deceased Person. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Linda Reed Hill (“Hill”), age 75, of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 20, 2022, to Theft of Government Funds in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin

Two Men Sentenced in Federal Court in Louisiana in Connection with Possessing Large Amounts of Cocaine and Heroin. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 22, 2022, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Luis Rivas, age 59, a Colombian citizen who was living in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Angel Santiago Hernandez, age 49, a Colombian citizen who was living in Houston, Texas were sentenced in a federal court in Louisiana on September 21, 2022, before the Honorable Jane Triche Milazzo on charges of violating the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police revealed on September 21, 2022, that in June 2021, Troopers from the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) initiated an investigation into a Marrero firm selling fraudulent insurance policies. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) informed troopers that personnel from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA
L'Observateur

Jefferson Parish Man Indicted for Gun and Drug Trafficking Offenses

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – LANCE STEVENS, age 26, a resident of Gretna, Louisiana, was charged on September 22, 2022 in a six-count indictment for violations of the Federal Gun Control Act and the Federal Controlled Substances Act. STEVENS is charged in Count 1 with possession with intent to distribute...
GRETNA, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy