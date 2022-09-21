GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver wants something to be done about an increase in recent speeding violations on Highway 17. The Sheriff posted to Facebook an apology that said "I want to apologize to the citizens of Georgetown County for not responding properly to the ever-constant speeding/traffic issues that have faced our county for years."

