Jackson, NJ

NJ.com

Monmouth defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Cano had two goals and two assists as Monmouth held on for the 4-3 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Monmouth (3-4) sported a 3-1 lead at halftime before Point Pleasant Beach (3-4) scored two goals to tie the game. However, Cano’s score in the 70th minute was enough to propel Monmouth to the victory.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
NJ.com

South Hunterdon over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap

Sarah Faherty posted a hat trick to lead South Hunterdon to a 5-0 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton. Kylie Masterson and Isabella Woronicz scored a goal each for South Hunterdon (2-5). Ava Frascella made five saves for Hamilton West (0-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Freehold Borough defeats St. Rose - Boys soccer recap

Ammar Danish recorded two goals and an assist to lead Freehold Borough to its first win of the season over St. Rose 3-1 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (1-7) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second half. Kieran McLean also scored a goal while Cade Cascone had nine saves.
BELMAR, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick over Monroe - Field hockey recap

Darya Popova and Samantha Arnold notched two goals apiece as East Brunswick won at home, 4-1, over Monroe. Anna Sawicki dished two assists while Arnold and Grace Smutko added one each for East Brunswick (7-1), which played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint. Ava Masiuk scored with...
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
#Field Hockey
NJ.com

Pingry over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap

Casey Phair posted a hat trick to lead Pingry to a 5-3 win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. Pingry (5-2) outscored the Panthers 3-1 in the second half. Maya Nuwayhid added on two goals and one assist to the win. Reese Reimann, Annie Clapp, and Audrey Martinho scored for Bridgewater-Raritan (1-5).
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Wall over Toms River East - Girls soccer recap

Ellie Hartz scored the sole goal of the game to lead Wall to a 1-0 win over Toms River East, in Toms River. Saige Santa Cruz recorded three saves to earn the shutout for Wall (5-1). Addison Husenica made 11 saves for Toms River East (2-3-1). The N.J. High School...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes over Chatham - Field hockey recap

Carolina Floreno dished out two assists to lead Mountain Lakes during a 3-1 victory over Chatham in Chatham. Both teams entered the fourth quarter tied at one. Hannah Lees and Emma Roldan scored goals in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Mountain Lakes (7-0). Brooke DiBiase got Chatham...
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap

Megan Jozak posted two goals and an assist to lead Wayne Valley to a 5-0 win over Clifton, in Wayne. Brianna Starling and Abigail Russo shared duties it net to earn the shutout for Wayne Valley (6-1). Starling made four saves while Russo recorded one save. Danielle Joyner scored a...
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Brearley over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Lorenzo Stanziola and Dylan Sousa each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Brearley to a 5-1 win over Roselle Catholic in Kenilworth. The win kept Brearley unbeaten at 7-0. Joseph Aviles, David Lopes, and Rashon Thorne also scored in the win. Storm Beauliere scored for Roselle Catholic (0-5).
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

Notre Dame over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Field hockey recap

Amanda Dressel and Isabella Antosiewicz provided the goals as Notre Dame won at home, 2-0, over West Windsor-Plainsboro North. Adeline Ihlefeld earned the shutout with 10 saves for Notre Dame (4-1), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. West Windsor-Plainsboro North is now 2-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
WINDSOR, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

