Girls soccer: Two goals by Bjorndahl direct Point Pleasant Boro past Monmouth
Madison Bjorndahl netted a pair of goals as Point Pleasant Boro remained undefeated following Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Monmouth. Anna McCourt added a goal and an assist for Point Pleasant Boro (6-0). Kyleigh Cilento and Annabella Ryan each picked up helpers. Ava Bjorndahl made five saves for the shutout.
Monmouth defeats Point Pleasant Beach - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Cano had two goals and two assists as Monmouth held on for the 4-3 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Monmouth (3-4) sported a 3-1 lead at halftime before Point Pleasant Beach (3-4) scored two goals to tie the game. However, Cano’s score in the 70th minute was enough to propel Monmouth to the victory.
South Hunterdon over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap
Sarah Faherty posted a hat trick to lead South Hunterdon to a 5-0 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton. Kylie Masterson and Isabella Woronicz scored a goal each for South Hunterdon (2-5). Ava Frascella made five saves for Hamilton West (0-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Jackson Liberty over Toms River South - Boys soccer recap
Gerard Cerino, Conor Yurgel and Sean Mazon each scored to lead Jackson Liberty in a 3-0 win over Toms River South, in Toms River. Jackson Liberty (5-1-2) led 2-0 at the half. Rocco Malangone made eight saves in the shutout. Toms River South fell to 3-2. The N.J. High School...
Freehold Borough defeats St. Rose - Boys soccer recap
Ammar Danish recorded two goals and an assist to lead Freehold Borough to its first win of the season over St. Rose 3-1 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (1-7) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second half. Kieran McLean also scored a goal while Cade Cascone had nine saves.
Field hockey: Goals by Harbeson and Maggio carry Boonton past Morristown-Beard
Boonton made it two wins in a row with the 2-0 shutout of Morristown-Beard Saturday. Elizabeth Harbeson and Lila Maggio scored for Boonton (3-4). Kaylee Hughen had an assist while Tayla Szmak recorded the shutout in goal. Morristown-Beard fell to 2-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
East Brunswick over Monroe - Field hockey recap
Darya Popova and Samantha Arnold notched two goals apiece as East Brunswick won at home, 4-1, over Monroe. Anna Sawicki dished two assists while Arnold and Grace Smutko added one each for East Brunswick (7-1), which played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint. Ava Masiuk scored with...
Field hockey: Condello’s overtime game-winning goal lifts Manalapan over Howell
Teresa Condello scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as Manalapan downed Howell, 3-2, Saturday. Alexis Rogers assisted on the winning goal as Manalapan moved to 3-2. Samantha Sklar also scored. Milani Macciola and Victoria Lamendola each had an assist. For Howell (4-3), Reilly Larson scored twice while Kerry DeStefano...
Field hockey: Brosie’s late goal pushes Madison past Whippany Park
Ally Brosie netted the sole goal of the game to push Madison to a 1-0 win over Whippany Park, in Whippany. The win kept Madison unbeaten at 6-0. Brosie’s goal came in the fourth quarter off an assist by Shayne Carfano. Caitlyn Piotrowski made two saves to earn the...
Pingry over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap
Casey Phair posted a hat trick to lead Pingry to a 5-3 win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. Pingry (5-2) outscored the Panthers 3-1 in the second half. Maya Nuwayhid added on two goals and one assist to the win. Reese Reimann, Annie Clapp, and Audrey Martinho scored for Bridgewater-Raritan (1-5).
Wall over Toms River East - Girls soccer recap
Ellie Hartz scored the sole goal of the game to lead Wall to a 1-0 win over Toms River East, in Toms River. Saige Santa Cruz recorded three saves to earn the shutout for Wall (5-1). Addison Husenica made 11 saves for Toms River East (2-3-1). The N.J. High School...
Mountain Lakes over Chatham - Field hockey recap
Carolina Floreno dished out two assists to lead Mountain Lakes during a 3-1 victory over Chatham in Chatham. Both teams entered the fourth quarter tied at one. Hannah Lees and Emma Roldan scored goals in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Mountain Lakes (7-0). Brooke DiBiase got Chatham...
Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Megan Jozak posted two goals and an assist to lead Wayne Valley to a 5-0 win over Clifton, in Wayne. Brianna Starling and Abigail Russo shared duties it net to earn the shutout for Wayne Valley (6-1). Starling made four saves while Russo recorded one save. Danielle Joyner scored a...
No. 2 Freehold Township over Shore - Girls soccer recap
Gaby Parker put in two goals to lead Freehold Township, No. 2 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 7-0 victory on the road over Shore. Kayla Wong, Ainsley Moy and Hailey Santiago each tallied a goal and an assist for Freehold Township (7-1). Shore is now 1-6. The N.J....
Football: Robert Russo’s four touchdowns leads Delbarton past Clifton
Robert Russo went 13-for-19 for 175 yards and four touchdowns as Delbarton cruised past Clifton 38-0 in Morristown. Delbarton (1-3) took control early as it led 31-0 at halftime. Philip Folmar also had a big day as he caught the first three touchdowns for Delbarton and finished with four receptions...
Brearley over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Lorenzo Stanziola and Dylan Sousa each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Brearley to a 5-1 win over Roselle Catholic in Kenilworth. The win kept Brearley unbeaten at 7-0. Joseph Aviles, David Lopes, and Rashon Thorne also scored in the win. Storm Beauliere scored for Roselle Catholic (0-5).
Edwards 4 TDs leads North Hunterdon past Plainfield - Football recap
Kente Edwards score three total touchdowns as North Hunterdon cruised to a 42-13 victory over Plainfield in Plainfield. Edwards rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns while adding an 83-yard kick return for a score. He also caught a 52-yard pass that ended up in the end zone. North Hunterdon...
Notre Dame over West Windsor-Plainsboro North - Field hockey recap
Amanda Dressel and Isabella Antosiewicz provided the goals as Notre Dame won at home, 2-0, over West Windsor-Plainsboro North. Adeline Ihlefeld earned the shutout with 10 saves for Notre Dame (4-1), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. West Windsor-Plainsboro North is now 2-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 7 Immaculate Heart edges Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry converted a pass from Caitlin Forshay as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over Northern Highlands. Noelle Haskell received the shutout with six saves for Immaculate Heart (5-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Northern Highlands is now 4-3. The N.J....
Boys soccer: Petillo paces Wall’s second-half rally over Toms River East
Jake Petillo finished with a goal and an assist as Wall Township rallied for a 2-1 victory over Toms River East Saturday. Michael Southwell also scored for Wall (4-2-1) which won its third in a row. James Damiano picked up an assist. Tommy Renkin scored for Toms River East (1-2-2)....
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.
