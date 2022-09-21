Read full article on original website
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Sept. 23
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week four wraps up with Friday night games. Team reps and coaches, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone or email us at timburt@ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s score on our scoreboard throughout the night.
Canyon vs. Brea Olinda among the key Friday night county football match-ups
Canyon (white jerseys) won the toss against Brea Olinda for Friday night’s game. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon and Brea Olinda, two high-flying football teams are meeting Friday night during homecoming at Brea Olinda. Canyon is 4-0 and Brea Olinda is 3-1. Canyon quarterback Christian...
PHOTOS: Canyon keeps rolling; Brea Olinda celebrates homecoming with Class of ’72
Brea Olinda’s Clayton Corbett pulls Canyon quarterback Christian Lundsberg out of bounds after a short scramble. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). There is ample evidence to support a nickname for Canyon High School’s offense and the first nomination is …. “YAC Attack.”. “YAC”...
La Verne police investigating battery report involving a Damien High School football coach
Following Bishop Amat's 35-7 win over Damien on Friday, both teams were rushed off the field after the handshake line turned into a rowdy scrum. The La Verne police department confirmed on Saturday morning that it is investigating a "battery report" from the postgame melee. Here's the ...
QUICK-OUT: Undefeated Canyon rolls to big halftime lead and tops Brea Olinda
Anders “Christian” Lundsberg (middle), Kayvon Monfared (left) and Fox Haugen led Canyon past Brea Olinda High School. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Anders “Christian” Lundsberg threw five touchdown pases, four of them to receivers Kayvon Monfared and Fox Haugen, to lead Canyon to a 41-7 non-league victory over Brea Olinda Friday night at Brea Olinda.
Irvine defense records five interceptions in non-league victory over Beckman
Irvine High School’s football team used a strong defensive effort to defeat Beckman 13-0 Friday night at Irvine Stadium. The Irvine defense had five interceptions: two by Nathan Sasaki and one each by Jaden Burke, Ian Hew and Solomon Carrillo. Bobby Tufford had a fumble recovery for the Vaqueros (3-3).
PHOTOS: Santa Ana stays undefeated in league with dominating win over Estancia
Santa Ana running backs Jayderick García (left) and Stephen Hughes high-five after García scored his third touchdown of the game in the second quarter. Both players had significant roles in the Saints’ win over Estancia. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Santa Ana High School’s...
Calvary Chapel breaks open close game with strong second half to defeat Saddleback
Quarterback Matt Peters led Calvary Chapel to a victory over Saddleback. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Calvary Chapel High School’s football team broke open a close game at halftime and went on to defeat Saddleback 31-7 Thursday night at Segerstrom for its second consecutive victory to start Orange Coast League play,
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran remains undefeated with decisive home victory over Gahr
Crean Lutheran’s football team, led by Coach Rick Curtis, takes the field for Friday’s game. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs: John Luciano and Wendy Rueter). Crean Lutheran High School’s football team celebrated senior night and wrapped up non-league play with a 42-6 victory over Gahr Friday night at Crean Lutheran.
Fault that runs along LA, OC coast could trigger an earthquake as strong as 7.8, study shows
According to a new study, a fault system running along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties could trigger a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.
Former O.C. School of the Arts student sues district
A former student of the Orange County School of the Arts has filed a lawsuit against the Santa Ana Unified School District alleging the school’s founder sexually assaulted him, according to a copy of the suit obtained today.
Newly restored Griffith Park Clubhouse offers a slice of country club life for golfers and non-golfers alike
Griffith Park’s Wilson & Harding courses are long beloved by golfers seeking a private club-worthy atmosphere at municipal prices. What non-golfers might not realize is that they, too, are welcome to enjoy this classic L.A. experience, with its sweeping mountainside vistas and the stately Griffith Park Clubhouse.
San Clemente teen youngest champion at Super Girl Surf Pro Oceanside
A San Clemente teen is this year’s Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro Oceanside champion, event organizers announced after a weekend of competition. Sawyer Lindblad, 17, is the youngest competitor to win the Super Girl Pro Surf cape, according to a wrap-up from the organizers. The annual contests took place Sept. 16-18 at Oceanside Pier and included instructional sessions for up-and-coming surfers, an adaptive surf heat, and entertainment.
14 Best Restaurants in Temecula, CA
Temecula is home to over 40 wineries and excellent up-and-coming restaurants, including artisan eateries and upscale fine dining establishments. So whether you are looking for a casual evening out or a fine dining experience, Temecula is sure to have the restaurant you are looking to experience. With so many unique and innovative restaurants, there is something for everyone to enjoy for dinner. Below are some of the best restaurants in Temecula for you to enjoy:
Segerstrom’s Kayla Stephens among nine inducted into SAUSD Wall of Fame
Kayla Stephens with former Segerstrom basketball coach Jeff Watts. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman). Former Segerstrom High School basketball star Kayla Stephens, a 2014 graduate, was among nine former athletes and coaches inducted Monday into the Santa Ana Unified School District Wall of Fame. Athletic Director Nick Canzone said he was...
Portuguese Bend Beach Club home is a rare Pueblo design with an ocean view
The “Flintstone House” behind the Portuguese Bend Beach Club gates is owned by Fred Lee, himself, a stone mason. Lee is the founder, and past Chief Executive Officer of Ramcon Industrial Corporation, in Torrance, which is a general engineering contractor specializing in the petrochemical industry. He’s also an avid fisherman whose favorite trolling expedition is four days out to his “sweet spot,” at Hurricane Bank. When he’s lucky, it’s another four days heading back home, but with a boat brimming with Yellow Fin and Blue Fin Tuna.
One Killed, Two Injured in Fiery Multi-Vehicle Freeway Crash in Irvine
One person was killed and two others injured Saturday during a multi-vehicle crash on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Irvine that included a well-involved semi-truck fire, authorities said. The crash occurred a little after 4 a.m. on the southbound freeway at Jamboree Road, the California Highway Patrol reported. Firefighters...
Long Beach man, 29, dies unexpectedly on weekend trip with friends in Rosarito, Mexico
It has been days since a 29-year-old Long Beach man was laid to rest. But there is no rest for Maurice Colburt's grieving family as they continue to seek answers and closure from his mysterious death. According to family, Colburt died unexpectedly during a Labor Day weekend trip to Rosarito, Mexico with his friends.
USC's first-ever majorette dance team, The Cardinal Divas, making moves amid backlash
A new dance style has found its way to the University of Southern California, and while the dancers have faced some backlash online, they're happy to bring their fire and diversity to campus as the school's first ever majorette dance team. The Cardinal Divas of SC were co-founded by Princess Isis Lang this year. They specialize in the dance style known as "j-setting," popularized by the marching band at Jackson State University, and traditionally only found at historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Despite this, Lang is happy to bring the culture to USC, a feeling backed by a huge outpouring...
City sued over noncompliance with state housing element law
Californians for Homeownership, a nonprofit that aims to combat California’s “housing access and affordability crisis,” has sued the City of Claremont to compel it to comply with the State of California’s housing element law. Claremont was one of three cities, the others being Fullerton and La...
