Orange County, CA

Canyon vs. Brea Olinda among the key Friday night county football match-ups

Canyon (white jerseys) won the toss against Brea Olinda for Friday night’s game. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Canyon and Brea Olinda, two high-flying football teams are meeting Friday night during homecoming at Brea Olinda. Canyon is 4-0 and Brea Olinda is 3-1. Canyon quarterback Christian...
QUICK-OUT: Undefeated Canyon rolls to big halftime lead and tops Brea Olinda

Anders “Christian” Lundsberg (middle), Kayvon Monfared (left) and Fox Haugen led Canyon past Brea Olinda High School. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Anders “Christian” Lundsberg threw five touchdown pases, four of them to receivers Kayvon Monfared and Fox Haugen, to lead Canyon to a 41-7 non-league victory over Brea Olinda Friday night at Brea Olinda.
Irvine defense records five interceptions in non-league victory over Beckman

Irvine High School’s football team used a strong defensive effort to defeat Beckman 13-0 Friday night at Irvine Stadium. The Irvine defense had five interceptions: two by Nathan Sasaki and one each by Jaden Burke, Ian Hew and Solomon Carrillo. Bobby Tufford had a fumble recovery for the Vaqueros (3-3).
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran remains undefeated with decisive home victory over Gahr

Crean Lutheran’s football team, led by Coach Rick Curtis, takes the field for Friday’s game. (Photos courtesy Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs: John Luciano and Wendy Rueter). Crean Lutheran High School’s football team celebrated senior night and wrapped up non-league play with a 42-6 victory over Gahr Friday night at Crean Lutheran.
