Denville, NJ

NJ.com

Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap

Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

West Morris over Sparta - Girls soccer recap

Hayden Scotti made 10 saves for West Morris, which defeated Sparta, 3-2, in overtime, in Sparta. Madison Lamb, Lily Gjelsvik and Alexa Murawski scored a goal apiece for West Morris (2-2-1). Juliana Dolinski had a goal and an assist for Sparta (3-3). Abigail Pierson added a goal and Riley Molbury...
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Pascack Hills over Dwight-Englewood - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminaries

Emily Sailer scored twice as tenth-seed Pascack Hills defeated 22nd-seed Dwight-Englewood, 4-1, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in Montvale. Abbey Roche and Reece Benisatto tallied a goal and an assist apiece for Pascack Hills (4-2), which led 3-0 at halftime. Lillian Moncion scored for Dwight-Englewood (4-3).
MONTVALE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 6 Ramapo defeats Passaic Tech - Girls soccer recap

Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Passaic Tech 5-0 in Wayne. With the win, Ramapo improved to 5-0 while Passaic Tech fell to 4-1.
WAYNE, NJ
NJ.com

Brearley over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Lorenzo Stanziola and Dylan Sousa each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Brearley to a 5-1 win over Roselle Catholic in Kenilworth. The win kept Brearley unbeaten at 7-0. Joseph Aviles, David Lopes, and Rashon Thorne also scored in the win. Storm Beauliere scored for Roselle Catholic (0-5).
ROSELLE, NJ
NJ.com

North Warren defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

James Lubrecht’s 57th-minute goal was enough to give North Warren a 1-0 victory against Kinnelon in Blairstown. Dylan Considine came up with a big stop on a penalty kick in the first half for North Warren (3-3) as he finished with four saves. Michael Ferro also notched an assist.
KINNELON, NJ
NJ.com

Demarest defeats Bergenfield - Boys soccer recap

Andrew Dunne had a goal and two assists to lead Demarest past Bergenfield 3-0 in Bergenfield. Andrew Dunne’s goal in the first minute gave Demarest (4-1-1) a 1-0 lead before it pulled away in the second half with two more scores. Connor Shea and Kurt Onal also recorded a...
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap

Megan Jozak posted two goals and an assist to lead Wayne Valley to a 5-0 win over Clifton, in Wayne. Brianna Starling and Abigail Russo shared duties it net to earn the shutout for Wayne Valley (6-1). Starling made four saves while Russo recorded one save. Danielle Joyner scored a...
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

Pingry over Bridgewater-Raritan - Girls soccer recap

Casey Phair posted a hat trick to lead Pingry to a 5-3 win over Bridgewater-Raritan, in Bridgewater. Pingry (5-2) outscored the Panthers 3-1 in the second half. Maya Nuwayhid added on two goals and one assist to the win. Reese Reimann, Annie Clapp, and Audrey Martinho scored for Bridgewater-Raritan (1-5).
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
NJ.com

Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek's second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5.
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
NJ.com

North Arlington shuts down Tenafly - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminary

Laurynn Teixiera led with two goals and two assists as 12th-seeded North Arlington defeated 21st-seeded Tenafly, 4-0, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in North Arlington. Lia Cruz added a goal and two assists while Arancha Antunes scored for North Arlington (6-0), which led 3-0 at halftime.
TENAFLY, NJ
