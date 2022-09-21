Read full article on original website
Morristown To Undergo Property Tax RevaluationMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Den Brook Trail Opens in DenvilleMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Free Job Skills Training Program for Women Starts in OctoberProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Construction Updates: Roadway Restoration & Paving, and Water Service Work in MorristownMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Morristown Man Battling Glaucoma Implanted Microscopic Stents to Prevent BlindnessMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Girls soccer: Gomez’s OT goal lifts Linden over Brearley
Allison Gomez netted an overtime goal to lead Linden to a 1-0 win over Brearley, in Linden. Gomez’s game-winner came in the first overtime. Clara Toussaint and Aryanna Muniz earned the shutout for the Tigers (3-2-1), as Muniz made 14 saves and Toussaint recorded two saves. Brearley fell to...
Boys soccer: Perez scores twice as No. 15 Clifton squeaks past Wayne Valley
Dylan Perez scored twice to help Clifton (No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edge out a 4-3 win over Wayne Valley, in Clifton. The score was 2-2 at the half. Kerim Pescocan and Steven Ozga each tallied a goal and an assist for Clifton (5-0-1). Wayne Valley fell to...
Boys soccer: Durling, Steinert top Hightstown in overtime for third straight win
Colin St. John set up Anthony Durling for the game-winning goal in overtime as Steinert got past Hightstown Saturday, 2-1. Durling also scored in the second half to tie the game at 1-1. Nick Vernon assisted on the goal for the Spartans (7-1) who won for the third straight game.
No. 14 Eastern over Gloucester Tech - Girls soccer recap
Aubrey Benfield finished with one goal and two assists as Eastern, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, was able to earn a 3-0 shutout victory over Gloucester Tech in Voorhees. Jolie Bracaccio and Kasey Eustace scored goals for Eastern (6-1-1), who outshot Gloucester Tech (2-4) 15-5. Morgan Riley finished...
Summit shuts down Rahway for season’s first win - Football recap
Ryan Schnall scored two touchdowns on the ground to lead Summit to a 20-0 victory at home over Rahway. Schnall went in from four yards out in the first quarter, and then ran 15 yards to score before the half for a 14-0 advantage for Summit (1-3). Will Johnson added...
Girls soccer: Zinn tallies hat trick as No. 19 Montclair rolls past Bloomfield
Morganne Zinn posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Montclair, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 win over Bloomfield, in Montclair. Sonia Neighbors and Evie Campbell recorded a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-0-1). Teah Glorie made six saves to earn the shutout.
Field hockey: Condello’s overtime game-winning goal lifts Manalapan over Howell
Teresa Condello scored twice, including the game-winner in overtime, as Manalapan downed Howell, 3-2, Saturday. Alexis Rogers assisted on the winning goal as Manalapan moved to 3-2. Samantha Sklar also scored. Milani Macciola and Victoria Lamendola each had an assist. For Howell (4-3), Reilly Larson scored twice while Kerry DeStefano...
Boys soccer: Degaona’s effort in goal preserves Perth Amboy’s shut out of Colonia
Logan Degaona recorded three saves as Perth Amboy shut out Colonia Saturday, 2-0. Joan Sousa and Hernan Urgiles scored for Perth Amboy (4-3) which snapped a two-game losing streak. Anthony Rodriguez and Franklin Herrera had the assists. Colonia fell to 3-4-1 following its third loss in a row. The N.J....
Demarest rallies late to win over Old Tappan - Field hockey recap
Ava Swernemann scored two goals in the final period to provide Demarest with a 2-1 win on the road over Old Tappan. Wasser Mia saved six shots to preserve the victory for Demarest (1-5), which trailed 1-0 at the end of the first quarter. Melissa Brennan found the net for...
Hopewell Valley defeats Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap
Austin Warren recorded a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley used a strong second half to down Delaware Valley 4-1 in Pennington. Tied at one entering the second half, Hopewell Valley (7-1) took control with three goals from Andrew Halko, Warren, and Gunnar Casano. Alex Syzmanik finished with six saves.
No. 8 West Orange edges Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Jared Charles finished a pass from Jack Dvorin to provide West Orange, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with a 1-0 victory at home over Montclair Kimberley. Justin Scavalla saved seven shots to record his fifth shutout of the season for West Orange (6-1), which led 1-0 at halftime.
Field hockey: Cosenza’s OT goal keeps St. Rose’s season unblemished with win over Midd. North
Cecelia Cosenza netted an overtime goal to push St. Rose to a 1-0 win over Middletown North, in Middletown. The win kept St. Rose unbeaten at 7-0. The goal came in the first overtime and Sophia Scrofine had the assist. Midd. North fell to 4-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Megan Jozak posted two goals and an assist to lead Wayne Valley to a 5-0 win over Clifton, in Wayne. Brianna Starling and Abigail Russo shared duties it net to earn the shutout for Wayne Valley (6-1). Starling made four saves while Russo recorded one save. Danielle Joyner scored a...
Field hockey: Van Tassel scores goal in overtime to power Vernon past Newton
Vernon ended a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Newton Saturday in overtime. Sidney Van Tassel netted the game-winning goal. Abigail DeYoung had the assist as Vernon moved to 2-4. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made five saves for the shutout,. Newton dropped to 4-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
Madison blanks Villa Walsh - Girls soccer recap
Kayla Eisinger made two saves in net as Madison earned a 3-0 shutout victory of Villa Walsh in Madison. Anna Gominiak and Erin Kleiven scored goals for Madison (6-0). Gwen Eilender and Avery Visich were credited with assists. Villa Walsh (3-3-1) finished with just three shots on goal. The N.J....
No. 6 Ramapo defeats Passaic Tech - Girls soccer recap
Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Passaic Tech 5-0 in Wayne. With the win, Ramapo improved to 5-0 while Passaic Tech fell to 4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting NJ.com with a subscription.
North Warren defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
James Lubrecht’s 57th-minute goal was enough to give North Warren a 1-0 victory against Kinnelon in Blairstown. Dylan Considine came up with a big stop on a penalty kick in the first half for North Warren (3-3) as he finished with four saves. Michael Ferro also notched an assist.
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Mountain Lakes over Chatham - Field hockey recap
Carolina Floreno dished out two assists to lead Mountain Lakes during a 3-1 victory over Chatham in Chatham. Both teams entered the fourth quarter tied at one. Hannah Lees and Emma Roldan scored goals in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Mountain Lakes (7-0). Brooke DiBiase got Chatham...
Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls soccer recap
WW-PS fell to 1-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
