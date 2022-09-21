Read full article on original website
Edison over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Kayden Aravena scored two goals to lead Edison to a 2-1 win over South Plainfield, in Edison. Edison (4-3-1) led 2-1 at the half. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for Edison. Ashley Mangandi scored for South Plainfield (5-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Boys soccer: Rahway holds off Plainfield as three different players tally goals
Cesar Cabral, Angelo Giuliano and Bryan Marin scored goals which allowed Rahway to hold off Plainfield Saturday, 3-1. Leo Carrion and Cesar Paez-Rojas each picked up an assist for Rahway (4-3). Carlos Palacios scored for Plainfield (2-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Monroe defeats East Brunswick in 2OT - Boys soccer recap
Derek Afonso had a goal and an assist as Monroe defeated East Brunswick 3-2 in double overtime in East Brunswick. Monroe (6-2) sported a 2-1 lead at the end of the first quarter before East Brunswick (2-6) tied the game in the second. Nate Lipton and Altin Nikezi also scored a goal.
Freehold Township over St. John Vianney - Field hockey recap
Samantha Martinho made four saves in net to preserve a 2-0 shutout victory for Freehold Township over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. Jeannette Norton and Avery Cirillo scored goals for Freehold Township (4-3). Taylor Schlein made seven saves to lead St. John Vianney (3-4). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
No. 8 West Orange edges Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Jared Charles finished a pass from Jack Dvorin to provide West Orange, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with a 1-0 victory at home over Montclair Kimberley. Justin Scavalla saved seven shots to record his fifth shutout of the season for West Orange (6-1), which led 1-0 at halftime.
Brearley over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Lorenzo Stanziola and Dylan Sousa each tallied a goal and an assist to lead Brearley to a 5-1 win over Roselle Catholic in Kenilworth. The win kept Brearley unbeaten at 7-0. Joseph Aviles, David Lopes, and Rashon Thorne also scored in the win. Storm Beauliere scored for Roselle Catholic (0-5).
Pascack Hills over Dwight-Englewood - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminaries
Emily Sailer scored twice as tenth-seed Pascack Hills defeated 22nd-seed Dwight-Englewood, 4-1, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in Montvale. Abbey Roche and Reece Benisatto tallied a goal and an assist apiece for Pascack Hills (4-2), which led 3-0 at halftime. Lillian Moncion scored for Dwight-Englewood (4-3).
Edwards 4 TDs leads North Hunterdon past Plainfield - Football recap
Kente Edwards score three total touchdowns as North Hunterdon cruised to a 42-13 victory over Plainfield in Plainfield. Edwards rushed for 106 yards and two touchdowns while adding an 83-yard kick return for a score. He also caught a 52-yard pass that ended up in the end zone. North Hunterdon...
Hopewell Valley defeats Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap
Austin Warren recorded a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley used a strong second half to down Delaware Valley 4-1 in Pennington. Tied at one entering the second half, Hopewell Valley (7-1) took control with three goals from Andrew Halko, Warren, and Gunnar Casano. Alex Syzmanik finished with six saves.
Freehold Borough defeats St. Rose - Boys soccer recap
Ammar Danish recorded two goals and an assist to lead Freehold Borough to its first win of the season over St. Rose 3-1 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (1-7) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second half. Kieran McLean also scored a goal while Cade Cascone had nine saves.
Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap
Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
South Hunterdon over Hamilton West - Field hockey recap
Sarah Faherty posted a hat trick to lead South Hunterdon to a 5-0 win over Hamilton West, in Trenton. Kylie Masterson and Isabella Woronicz scored a goal each for South Hunterdon (2-5). Ava Frascella made five saves for Hamilton West (0-6-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
Football: Dylan Wragg scores three times as Westfield rolls past Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Dylan Wragg had a trio of touchdown runs to lead Westfield past Scotch Plains-Fanwood 30-0 in Westfield. Wragg scored the first three touchdowns for Westfield (3-1) and led his team on the ground with 15 carries for 202 yards. Aidan Harper also had 12 carries for 66 yards and a...
Girls soccer: Zinn tallies hat trick as No. 19 Montclair rolls past Bloomfield
Morganne Zinn posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Montclair, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 win over Bloomfield, in Montclair. Sonia Neighbors and Evie Campbell recorded a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-0-1). Teah Glorie made six saves to earn the shutout.
Marlboro ties Rumson-Fair Haven - Boys soccer recap
Rumson-Fair Haven’s Cole Herman made 13 saves as it tied Rumson 1-1 in Rumson. Marlboro’s Jake Langella and Rumson-Fair Haven’s Ronan Hogg traded second-half goals while Sam Burns stopped seven shots. With the win, Rumson-Fair Haven improved to 4-2-1 while Marlboro dropped to 3-2-1. The N.J. High...
North Arlington shuts down Tenafly - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminary
Laurynn Teixiera led with two goals and two assists as 12th-seeded North Arlington defeated 21st-seeded Tenafly, 4-0, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in North Arlington. Lia Cruz added a goal and two assists while Arancha Antunes scored for North Arlington (6-0), which led 3-0 at halftime.
North Warren defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap
James Lubrecht’s 57th-minute goal was enough to give North Warren a 1-0 victory against Kinnelon in Blairstown. Dylan Considine came up with a big stop on a penalty kick in the first half for North Warren (3-3) as he finished with four saves. Michael Ferro also notched an assist.
No. 7 Immaculate Heart edges Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry converted a pass from Caitlin Forshay as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over Northern Highlands. Noelle Haskell received the shutout with six saves for Immaculate Heart (5-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Northern Highlands is now 4-3. The N.J....
Mountain Lakes over Chatham - Field hockey recap
Carolina Floreno dished out two assists to lead Mountain Lakes during a 3-1 victory over Chatham in Chatham. Both teams entered the fourth quarter tied at one. Hannah Lees and Emma Roldan scored goals in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for Mountain Lakes (7-0). Brooke DiBiase got Chatham...
