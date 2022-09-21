Read full article on original website
Related
QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come
Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
Mountain lions in NJ? Dozens more come forward with sightings
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about mountain lion or cougar sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar in Galloway Township. That story...
Check Your Trees for Beech Leaf Disease, Confirmed in 12 New Jersey Counties
Beech Leaf Disease is killing our trees!Morristown Minute. In 2020, beech leaf disease was identified in Bergen and Essex counties, responsible for the gradual deforestation of our communities; today the NJDEP reports the disease has been identified in an additional 10 counties.
jerseysbest.com
2022 fairs and festivals bring out the best of autumn in New Jersey
If there is a fall weekend that you find yourself with nothing to do, you’re not looking hard enough. New Jersey ushers in the season with gusto; calendars become crowded with statewide festivals celebrating all things autumn as soon as a chill hits the air. We pile on the pumpkin, whether it’s baked into a pie or still out in the field waiting to be picked. The same goes for apples, a harvest in abundance that dangles from local orchard branches and somehow makes doughnuts taste even better.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
New Jersey’s 22 most scenic roads for the perfect fall drive
A version of this story was originally published in 2018. It’s time to get out of the house and hit the road.
Winning $7.1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Supermarket
Someone in the southern half of the Garden State can literally buy millions of pumpkin spice-flavored items after hitting the lottery for $7.1 million. That's not a bad way to celebrate the arrival of fall. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one ticket matched all six numbers drawn for...
Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores
Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
IN THIS ARTICLE
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
Eight NJ counties in top 50 most vulnerable U.S. housing markets
While the Federal Reserve's third straight three-quarter percentage point interest rate hike was the flashy economic headline Wednesday, the Fed's actions both already taken and still to come are weighing on trends in a housing market that, until recently, was historically hot. Imminent failure — or a housing crash like...
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the State
Although the southern United States will always be the best when it comes to barbeque, New Jersey actually has some pretty legendary BBQ joints–from Cubby's in the north to Henri's in the south. However, there's one absolutely iconic spot you need to know about if you don't already.
Bad news for NJ homeowners trying to apply for tax relief
TRENTON – New Jerseyans have swamped the state’s property tax relief hotline in the first few days since application instructions went out, averaging around 26 calls a minute Monday in a wave that left many inquiries unanswered. Treasury Department spokeswoman Danielle Currie said more than 14,000 calls were...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey
New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
NJ could soon be seizing and destroying obnoxious ‘boom cars’
TRENTON – "Boom cars" carrying souped-up sound systems that blast music heard through neighborhoods could be seized and destroyed, under new legislation developed by a group of Democratic lawmakers from South Jersey. The bill – S3047/A4686 – was proposed Thursday so hasn’t yet gotten scheduled for a hearing....
NJ small town named top fall travel destination for 2022
One way to enjoy the fall in New Jersey is to take advantage of the last of the outdoor activity season before the weather becomes unbearable. New Jersey has some great foliage especially if you travel to North Jersey. The mountains (yes, there are mountains here) are covered in red,...
Never Dull In New Jersey, Dancefloor Collapses At Jersey Shore Wedding
If there is one thing we know how to do in Jersey it's how to keep a party going. Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto had the shock of their lives during their wedding reception when everything fell apart, literally. Just imagine, you planned for your wedding for years, and right when...
This Is The Restaurant With The Absolute Best View In New Jersey
There are so many great restaurant views in New Jersey, but a major publication has chosen one Garden State eatery as the restaurant with the best view in the whole state. When you have a state with amazing ocean views in every single beach town in the state, you know you're going to have restaurants with breathtaking surroundings.
La La Lobster Announces Massive Expansion Across NJ & PA
One of your favorite seafood places is expanding all over New Jersey and Pennsylvania. This is great news if you don't have a La La Lobster near you...chances are you probably will soon. Lol. I just heard from the sole owner of La La Lobster, Nicole Rabena, and she filled...
You May Live Near One Of The Best Main Streets In New Jersey
Who doesn't love a good main street or vibrant downtown area?. When I lived in PA, I spent a few years in Phoenixville which is a town that has a fantastic downtown area; bars, restaurants, entertainment, tons of trails, and a very historic movie theatre. A few years later I...
Allentown over West Windsor-Plainsboro South - Girls soccer recap
WW-PS fell to 1-7. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NJ.com
NJ
222K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0