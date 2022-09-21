ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

NJ.com

QuickChek opens another N.J. location, more to come

Convenience store chain QuickChek has opened another store in New Jersey. QuickChek opened in Parlin (Sayreville) on Sept. 20. The 4,542 square-foot store is located at 3101 Bordentown Ave. at the intersection of Bordentown Ave. and Cheesequake Rd. The new QuickChek replaces an older, smaller format of the store. “Our...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
jerseysbest.com

2022 fairs and festivals bring out the best of autumn in New Jersey

If there is a fall weekend that you find yourself with nothing to do, you’re not looking hard enough. New Jersey ushers in the season with gusto; calendars become crowded with statewide festivals celebrating all things autumn as soon as a chill hits the air. We pile on the pumpkin, whether it’s baked into a pie or still out in the field waiting to be picked. The same goes for apples, a harvest in abundance that dangles from local orchard branches and somehow makes doughnuts taste even better.
POLITICS
State
New Jersey State
94.5 PST

Trendy retailer is opening 4 new New Jersey stores

Showcase, a retailer known for the “hottest trends,” is opening new locations in the Garden State. They already have stores in Freehold and Bridgewater. The new ones will be in Paramus, Rockaway, and Edison as well as at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, which is now open. “We...
WAYNE, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America

A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
TRAVEL
New Jersey 101.5

Bad news for NJ homeowners trying to apply for tax relief

TRENTON – New Jerseyans have swamped the state’s property tax relief hotline in the first few days since application instructions went out, averaging around 26 calls a minute Monday in a wave that left many inquiries unanswered. Treasury Department spokeswoman Danielle Currie said more than 14,000 calls were...
INCOME TAX
Travel Maven

Most People Have Forgotten About this Creepy Abandoned Town in New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most historic states in the U.S.; because of this, it definitely has its fair share of abandoned and forgotten communities. The village known as Ong's Hat in Burlington County can be found within New Jersey's Pine Barrens. This small community can be seen on many maps throughout history, some of which date back centuries. The earliest findings are on a map made in 1778. According to local legend, the town had just a handful of houses as well as a hotel and thriving dance hall. As industry changed and the landscape of America shifted, the town slowly became completely abandoned.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ small town named top fall travel destination for 2022

One way to enjoy the fall in New Jersey is to take advantage of the last of the outdoor activity season before the weather becomes unbearable. New Jersey has some great foliage especially if you travel to North Jersey. The mountains (yes, there are mountains here) are covered in red,...
CLINTON, NJ
