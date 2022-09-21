Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Boys soccer: Cortes’ four-goal effort powers Morris Hills over Morris Knolls
Tyrese Brown netted two goals and two assists for Morris Hills (6-1) which won for the second game in a row. Yonatan Figueroa also scored. For Morris Knolls (4-3), Eduar Izaguirre and Joseph Luciano were the goal scorers. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5...
Girls soccer: River Dell topples Demarest in BCT prelims behind Azevedo’s goals
Brianna Azevedo scored a pair of goals as 11th-seeded River Dell blanked 22nd-seeded Demarest, 2-0, in the Bergen County Tournament prelims. Emma Concannon and Isabella Bagnato each had an assist for River Dell (5-2). Kasey Ziegler made three saves for the shutout. River Dell advanced to face sixth-seeded Old Tappan, Saturday, Oct. 1.
Demarest rallies late to win over Old Tappan - Field hockey recap
Ava Swernemann scored two goals in the final period to provide Demarest with a 2-1 win on the road over Old Tappan. Wasser Mia saved six shots to preserve the victory for Demarest (1-5), which trailed 1-0 at the end of the first quarter. Melissa Brennan found the net for...
Girls soccer: No. 3 Rutgers Prep shuts out Franklin
Addison Halpern and Olivia Robinson each scored to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Franklin, in Somerset. The win kept Rutgers Prep unbeaten at 6-0. Syrai Parker made one save to earn the shutout. Franklin fell to 2-5. The N.J. High...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
No. 7 Immaculate Heart edges Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
Alexandra Barry converted a pass from Caitlin Forshay as Immaculate Heart, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 1-0, over Northern Highlands. Noelle Haskell received the shutout with six saves for Immaculate Heart (5-1), which led 1-0 at halftime. Northern Highlands is now 4-3. The N.J....
Boys soccer: Perez scores twice as No. 15 Clifton squeaks past Wayne Valley
Dylan Perez scored twice to help Clifton (No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edge out a 4-3 win over Wayne Valley, in Clifton. The score was 2-2 at the half. Kerim Pescocan and Steven Ozga each tallied a goal and an assist for Clifton (5-0-1). Wayne Valley fell to...
Girls soccer: Emerson Boro defeats Dwight-Morrow - Bergen County Invitational Preliminary round
Kylie Grompone scored the game-winning goal for 35th-seeded Emerson Boro to capture a 3-2 overtime victory over 30th-seeded Dwight-Morrow in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Invitational in Emerson. Trailing 1-0 entering the second half, Dwight-Morrow (3-3-1) scored two goals to send the game into an extra period. Ally...
Boys soccer: Rahway holds off Plainfield as three different players tally goals
Cesar Cabral, Angelo Giuliano and Bryan Marin scored goals which allowed Rahway to hold off Plainfield Saturday, 3-1. Leo Carrion and Cesar Paez-Rojas each picked up an assist for Rahway (4-3). Carlos Palacios scored for Plainfield (2-5). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Field hockey: Cosenza’s OT goal keeps St. Rose’s season unblemished with win over Midd. North
Cecelia Cosenza netted an overtime goal to push St. Rose to a 1-0 win over Middletown North, in Middletown. The win kept St. Rose unbeaten at 7-0. The goal came in the first overtime and Sophia Scrofine had the assist. Midd. North fell to 4-4. The N.J. High School Sports...
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap
Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Summit shuts down Rahway for season’s first win - Football recap
Ryan Schnall scored two touchdowns on the ground to lead Summit to a 20-0 victory at home over Rahway. Schnall went in from four yards out in the first quarter, and then ran 15 yards to score before the half for a 14-0 advantage for Summit (1-3). Will Johnson added...
Boys soccer: Degaona’s effort in goal preserves Perth Amboy’s shut out of Colonia
Logan Degaona recorded three saves as Perth Amboy shut out Colonia Saturday, 2-0. Joan Sousa and Hernan Urgiles scored for Perth Amboy (4-3) which snapped a two-game losing streak. Anthony Rodriguez and Franklin Herrera had the assists. Colonia fell to 3-4-1 following its third loss in a row. The N.J....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Girls soccer: Zinn tallies hat trick as No. 19 Montclair rolls past Bloomfield
Morganne Zinn posted a hat trick and one assist to lead Montclair, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 5-0 win over Bloomfield, in Montclair. Sonia Neighbors and Evie Campbell recorded a goal and an assist for Montclair (6-0-1). Teah Glorie made six saves to earn the shutout.
Boys soccer: Durling, Steinert top Hightstown in overtime for third straight win
Colin St. John set up Anthony Durling for the game-winning goal in overtime as Steinert got past Hightstown Saturday, 2-1. Durling also scored in the second half to tie the game at 1-1. Nick Vernon assisted on the goal for the Spartans (7-1) who won for the third straight game.
No. 3 Don Bosco Prep plays up to its potential, dominates No. 1 Bergen Catholic
Dan Sabella needed a few moments to soak this in. He was standing after the handshake line and had multiple Don Bosco Prep players, coaches and fans coming up to him to shake his hand and congratulate him and his team for what they had finished accomplishing.
Hopewell Valley defeats Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap
Austin Warren recorded a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley used a strong second half to down Delaware Valley 4-1 in Pennington. Tied at one entering the second half, Hopewell Valley (7-1) took control with three goals from Andrew Halko, Warren, and Gunnar Casano. Alex Syzmanik finished with six saves.
Field hockey: Van Tassel scores goal in overtime to power Vernon past Newton
Vernon ended a three-game losing streak with a 1-0 victory over Newton Saturday in overtime. Sidney Van Tassel netted the game-winning goal. Abigail DeYoung had the assist as Vernon moved to 2-4. Shaelynn Castanaga Acerra made five saves for the shutout,. Newton dropped to 4-3-1. The N.J. High School Sports...
No. 8 West Orange edges Montclair Kimberley - Boys soccer recap
Jared Charles finished a pass from Jack Dvorin to provide West Orange, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, with a 1-0 victory at home over Montclair Kimberley. Justin Scavalla saved seven shots to record his fifth shutout of the season for West Orange (6-1), which led 1-0 at halftime.
Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap
Brianna Starling made four saves as Wayne Valley earned a shutout victory over Clifton 5-0 in Wayne. Megan Jozak finished with two goals and one assist as Danielle Joyner scored one goal and dished out an assist. Wayne Valley (6-1) finished with 15 shots on goal while Clifton (3-5) sent...
Trinity Hall over Red Bank Regional in OT - Girls soccer recap
Reilly Sullivan posted a goal and an assist to lead Trinity Hall to a 2-1 extra time win over Red Bank Regional, in Little Silver. Trinity Hall (2-3-2) scored a tying goal in the second half, and the winning goal in the first extra time. Aubrey Scoble also scored in...
