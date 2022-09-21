ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls soccer: No. 3 Rutgers Prep shuts out Franklin

Addison Halpern and Olivia Robinson each scored to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Franklin, in Somerset. The win kept Rutgers Prep unbeaten at 6-0. Syrai Parker made one save to earn the shutout. Franklin fell to 2-5. The N.J. High...
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
Hopewell Valley defeats Delaware Valley - Boys soccer recap

Austin Warren recorded a goal and two assists as Hopewell Valley used a strong second half to down Delaware Valley 4-1 in Pennington. Tied at one entering the second half, Hopewell Valley (7-1) took control with three goals from Andrew Halko, Warren, and Gunnar Casano. Alex Syzmanik finished with six saves.
Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap

Brianna Starling made four saves as Wayne Valley earned a shutout victory over Clifton 5-0 in Wayne. Megan Jozak finished with two goals and one assist as Danielle Joyner scored one goal and dished out an assist. Wayne Valley (6-1) finished with 15 shots on goal while Clifton (3-5) sent...
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

