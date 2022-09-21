ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Record-Herald

Powder Puff Champions: Class of 2023

The class of 2023 at Washington High School won the annual Powder Puff tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Gardner Park. Pictured (l-r); Coach Marlin Ellis, Natalie Woods, Madison Haithcock, Isabelle Fernandez, Kayli Merritt, Tristan Hammock, Allie Mongold (holding trophy), Jordan McCane, Morgan Cartwright, Coach Chris Chambers, Addison Chambers, and Megan Sever.
HIGH SCHOOL
Record-Herald

Friday Night Prep Football Week 6 Scoreboard

Andover Pymatuning Valley 38, Fairport Harbor Harding 12. Attica Seneca E. 33, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 15. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 7. Camden Preble Shawnee 49, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6. Can. McKinley 42, N. Can. Hoover 9. Can. South 56, Wooster Triway 36. Canal Fulton Northwest...
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy