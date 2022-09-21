Read full article on original website
Powder Puff Champions: Class of 2023
The class of 2023 at Washington High School won the annual Powder Puff tournament on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Gardner Park. Pictured (l-r); Coach Marlin Ellis, Natalie Woods, Madison Haithcock, Isabelle Fernandez, Kayli Merritt, Tristan Hammock, Allie Mongold (holding trophy), Jordan McCane, Morgan Cartwright, Coach Chris Chambers, Addison Chambers, and Megan Sever.
Friday Night Prep Football Week 6 Scoreboard
Andover Pymatuning Valley 38, Fairport Harbor Harding 12. Attica Seneca E. 33, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 15. Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 44, Lewistown Indian Lake 7. Camden Preble Shawnee 49, Union City Mississinawa Valley 6. Can. McKinley 42, N. Can. Hoover 9. Can. South 56, Wooster Triway 36. Canal Fulton Northwest...
IHSAA girls golf takeaways: Castle continued to show its potential at regional
MONTGOMERY, Ind. – This moment was years in making for the Castle High School girls' golf program. The No. 2 Knights shot a 296 at Country Oaks to win their first regional championship since 2011. Castle had four of the top five scores in the tournament and broke the school record for a regional. ...
