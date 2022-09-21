ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Rock, NJ

Wayne Valley over Clifton - Girls soccer recap

Megan Jozak posted two goals and an assist to lead Wayne Valley to a 5-0 win over Clifton, in Wayne. Brianna Starling and Abigail Russo shared duties it net to earn the shutout for Wayne Valley (6-1). Starling made four saves while Russo recorded one save. Danielle Joyner scored a...
CLIFTON, NJ
Wood-Ridge defeats Hasbrouck Heights - Boys soccer recap

Brian Harasek’s second-half goal was enough to propel Wood-Ridge past Hasbrouck Heights 1-0 in Hasbrouck Heights. Chase LoPresti stood strong with 10 saves for Wood-Ridge (3-4) while Jordan Cano-Alzate had an assist. Hasbrouck Heights fell to 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, NJ
Glen Rock, NJ
North Haledon, NJ
Mountain Lakes over Randolph - Girls soccer recap

Daisy Duda scored two goals and added one assist as Mountain Lakes defeated Randolph 3-2 at Halsey Lower Field in Mountain Lakes. Ellianna Caporusso added a goal and two assists for Mountain Lakes (4-2), who scored all three goals in the first half. Randolph (4-3) finished with six shots on...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
Girls soccer: No. 3 Rutgers Prep shuts out Franklin

Addison Halpern and Olivia Robinson each scored to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over Franklin, in Somerset. The win kept Rutgers Prep unbeaten at 6-0. Syrai Parker made one save to earn the shutout. Franklin fell to 2-5. The N.J. High...
FRANKLIN, NJ
Pascack Valley defeats St. Joseph (Mont.) - Boys soccer recap

Dan Lin, Steven Gifford, Adrain Pilet, and Sean Stewart each scored a first-half goal to lead Pascack Valley past St. Joseph (Mont.) 6-2 in Hillsdale. Pascack Valley (4-2-1) took a 4-0 lead into halftime before pulling away in the second half with two more goals. Chris Londono also had a score.
HILLSDALE, NJ
Ryan Doyle
Wall over Toms River East - Girls soccer recap

Ellie Hartz scored the sole goal of the game to lead Wall to a 1-0 win over Toms River East, in Toms River. Saige Santa Cruz recorded three saves to earn the shutout for Wall (5-1). Addison Husenica made 11 saves for Toms River East (2-3-1). The N.J. High School...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Freehold Borough defeats St. Rose - Boys soccer recap

Ammar Danish recorded two goals and an assist to lead Freehold Borough to its first win of the season over St. Rose 3-1 in Freehold. Freehold Borough (1-7) took a 2-1 lead into halftime before tacking on another score in the second half. Kieran McLean also scored a goal while Cade Cascone had nine saves.
BELMAR, NJ
Paramus Catholic over Westwood - Girls soccer recap

Isabela Tejeda finished with one goal and one assist as Paramus Catholic earned a 3-1 victory over Westwood in the Preliminary Round of the Bergen County Tournament. Erica Vazquez and Nadia Calatayud added goals for Paramus Catholic (5-2). Westwood (3-3-1) finished with nine shots on goal but could not find...
WESTWOOD, NJ
Madison blanks Villa Walsh - Girls soccer recap

Kayla Eisinger made two saves in net as Madison earned a 3-0 shutout victory of Villa Walsh in Madison. Anna Gominiak and Erin Kleiven scored goals for Madison (6-0). Gwen Eilender and Avery Visich were credited with assists. Villa Walsh (3-3-1) finished with just three shots on goal. The N.J....
MADISON, NJ
No. 14 Eastern over Gloucester Tech - Girls soccer recap

Aubrey Benfield finished with one goal and two assists as Eastern, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, was able to earn a 3-0 shutout victory over Gloucester Tech in Voorhees. Jolie Bracaccio and Kasey Eustace scored goals for Eastern (6-1-1), who outshot Gloucester Tech (2-4) 15-5. Morgan Riley finished...
NEWARK, NJ
North Warren defeats Kinnelon - Boys soccer recap

James Lubrecht’s 57th-minute goal was enough to give North Warren a 1-0 victory against Kinnelon in Blairstown. Dylan Considine came up with a big stop on a penalty kick in the first half for North Warren (3-3) as he finished with four saves. Michael Ferro also notched an assist.
KINNELON, NJ
Pascack Hills over Dwight-Englewood - Girls soccer - BCT Preliminaries

Emily Sailer scored twice as tenth-seed Pascack Hills defeated 22nd-seed Dwight-Englewood, 4-1, in the preliminary round of the Bergen County Tournament in Montvale. Abbey Roche and Reece Benisatto tallied a goal and an assist apiece for Pascack Hills (4-2), which led 3-0 at halftime. Lillian Moncion scored for Dwight-Englewood (4-3).
MONTVALE, NJ
Wallkill Valley edges Lenape Valley - Field hockey recap

Sarina Sanders and Fisher Olivia converted feeds from Kellie Roth to provide Wallkill Valley with a 2-1 road win over Lenape Valley. Antonella Ferrari stopped 11 shots to preserve the win for Wallkill Valley (5-2-1), which led 2-0 at the game’s midpoint. Ella Gomez found the net in the...
STANHOPE, NJ
