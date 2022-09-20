ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, VA

Obenshain releases statement on the 2022 model policies on the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents

HARRISONBURG – Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement in response to the just-released 2022 Draft Model Policies on the Privacy Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents from the Virginia Department of Education:. “I applaud the 2022 Draft Policy released today by Governor Youngkin and the...
VIRGINIA STATE
UVA Center for Politics honored capitol police

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Special awards are presented today to those selected by the UVA Center for Politics who are dedicated to keeping American democracy alive - by protecting the capital on January 6, 2021. The 2022 Center for Politics Defender of Democracy Awards honored the police officers who protected the capital.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings

A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney

Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
UVA Center for Politics hosts book signing with former Wisconsin Senator

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Larry Sabato and the University of Virginia Center for Politics hosted a discussion and a book signing with three guests, including former Senator Russ Feingold, the Democrat from Wisconsin that served from 1993 until 2011. Feingold's book, called "The Constitution in Jeopardy," talks about the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Early voting is underway in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Early voting starts 45 days before election day, and people are encouraged to sign up and vote. The Registers Office in Charlottesville will be open from Monday to Friday, from Sept. 23 through Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday,...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
RICHMOND, VA
UVa describes docs found near Homer incident, explains two unrelated incidents

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia, in response to frustrations presented, have released a little bit of information about documents recovered near the scene of where a noose was hung around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn. A UVa release says University Police, along with the FBI, has not released information about these documents because they… one… don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, and two… they’re unsure of “relevance and relationship” between them and placing of the noose.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Sentara Martha Jefferson HealthWise: Women's Health Events

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation holds a number of events each year to support women's health, including the In the Pink Tennis Tournament, which is coming up this weekend. There is also Martha's Market and a collaboration with the Dairy Market. "We pride...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

