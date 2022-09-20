Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Obenshain releases statement on the 2022 model policies on the privacy, dignity, and respect for all students and parents
HARRISONBURG – Senator Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) released the following statement in response to the just-released 2022 Draft Model Policies on the Privacy Dignity and Respect for All Student and Parents from the Virginia Department of Education:. “I applaud the 2022 Draft Policy released today by Governor Youngkin and the...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics honored capitol police
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Special awards are presented today to those selected by the UVA Center for Politics who are dedicated to keeping American democracy alive - by protecting the capital on January 6, 2021. The 2022 Center for Politics Defender of Democracy Awards honored the police officers who protected the capital.
virginiamercury.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
shoredailynews.com
Controversy surrounds former Accomack County Attorney
Former Accomack County Attorney Mark Taylor, who served in the local post from 2007 to 2015, is embroiled in a controversy surrounding his recent contract to serve as Spotsylvania County’s school superintendent beginning Nov. 1, according to reports being made across Virginia and Washington, D.C. Complaints from Spotsylvania School...
Race is at the center of Louisa County School Board special election
Can an all-white school board adequately represent its minority constituents? That’s the question Louisa County voters are being asked to answer in a Nov. 8 special election. The school board, which governs eight schools with about 30% non-white students, has been all white since 2014. When two Black residents...
cbs19news
Virginia Department of Education accredits all 24 schools in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Education has accredited all 24 schools in Albemarle County for the 2022-2023 school year. However, the division is very candid about the scores students received and how it is not pleased with the results. School officials realize through these results...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics hosts book signing with former Wisconsin Senator
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Larry Sabato and the University of Virginia Center for Politics hosted a discussion and a book signing with three guests, including former Senator Russ Feingold, the Democrat from Wisconsin that served from 1993 until 2011. Feingold's book, called "The Constitution in Jeopardy," talks about the...
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
cbs19news
Albemarle County implements virtual reality into police training program
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- During a period of scrutiny over how police handle certain emergency calls, the Albemarle County Police Department is reimagining its training program. The department is using modern technology to help officers prepare for all kinds of situations. "We really wanted a way to enhance...
cbs19news
Early voting is underway in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Early voting starts 45 days before election day, and people are encouraged to sign up and vote. The Registers Office in Charlottesville will be open from Monday to Friday, from Sept. 23 through Nov. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday,...
Four members of Northern Virginia gang sentenced for murder, multi-state drug trafficking operation
Four men were sentenced to prison last week in connection to a number of gang-related crimes across Virginia, California and several other states involving murder, a violent gang enterprise and drug trafficking conspiracy.
NBC12
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
1061thecorner.com
UVa describes docs found near Homer incident, explains two unrelated incidents
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The University of Virginia, in response to frustrations presented, have released a little bit of information about documents recovered near the scene of where a noose was hung around the Homer statue’s neck on the Lawn. A UVa release says University Police, along with the FBI, has not released information about these documents because they… one… don’t want to compromise the integrity of the investigation, and two… they’re unsure of “relevance and relationship” between them and placing of the noose.
cbs19news
Albemarle supervisors discuss phase 2 of Habitat for Humanity project at Southwood
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) –- The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors gathered Wednesday night to discuss phase two of the development of the Habitat for Humanity project at the Southwood Mobile Home Park. The supervisors decided to vote on the second rezoning phase, which consists of developing 34...
cbs19news
Reward increased to $10,000 for information connected to reported hate crime
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWWS) -- Officials have increased the reward being offered in connection with a reported hate crime that occurred on Sept. 7 on UVA Grounds. The University of Virginia Police Department continues to investigate a noose placed on the statue of Homer on Sept. 7 at around 11:15 p.m.
cbs19news
Sentara Martha Jefferson HealthWise: Women's Health Events
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital Foundation holds a number of events each year to support women's health, including the In the Pink Tennis Tournament, which is coming up this weekend. There is also Martha's Market and a collaboration with the Dairy Market. "We pride...
breezejmu.org
After misconduct allegations, former JMU diving coach added to SafeSport database
Former JMU diving coach John Wolsh (2016-22) was added to the U.S. Center for SafeSport Centralized Disciplinary Database on Monday amid misconduct allegations, first reported by SwimSwam. The database, not affiliated with the NCAA, keeps the “public informed when individuals connected with the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Movements are either...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Two defendants in scheme to rob suspected drug dealer plead guilty
The final two defendants in a four-man robbery team that threatened both an Albemarle County woman and a Charlottesville man at gunpoint pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court. Corey Raymont Kinney, 48, and Quincy “Boosie” Brock, 27, both of Charlottesville, pled guilty to one count each of brandishing and possessing...
Convicted Virginia gas station robber identified by his shoes
A man convicted of a string of gas station robberies in Northern Virginia was identified, in part, by his distinctive footwear -- and intensive police surveillance of his social media accounts.
