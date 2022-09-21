Read full article on original website
Related
wbrc.com
Alex Drueke, Andy Huynh arrive to Birmingham after three months in Russian captivity
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Alabama heroes are finally home safe with their loved ones after spending months in captivity. Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh were held prisoner by Russian-backed forces for 104 days. They were taken captive in June and returned home to Alabama on Saturday, September 24. “They’re...
Nature Stone addresses cracking, discolored floors in Ohio homes
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) – Barbara Snyder was less-than-pleased with the patio floor at her Galloway home. “The cement wasn’t very nice. And it cracked,” Snyder said. So, for Mother’s Day in 2013, her son gifted her a new floor, refinished by Nature Stone. But not long after, Snyder said she noticed some changes. “It’s just […]
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
visitfairfieldcounty.org
7 Exciting Ohio Events This Fall
Looking for some fun things to do this fall? Luckily, there’s a wide variety of Central Ohio events to fill out your Autumn activities list. If that sounds like you, don’t miss these seven awesome events still to come in Central Ohio this September and early October!. Free...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
1,800 Ohio Army National Guard soldiers preparing to deploy overseas
DAYTON, Ohio — Ohio Army National Guard troops across the state are saying their goodbyes this week. 1,800 soldiers are being sent off in a series of deployment ceremonies across the state this week. The soldiers from are from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team and will be headed...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.
Fall foliage byways and sites in central Ohio
Learn more about activities and events at Dawes Arboretum in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio is home to a number of byways and parks for enjoying fall foliage. View local sites for taking in the autumn season below. Chadwick Arboretum at the Ohio State University These gardens are an extensive, urban, […]
4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
What do you usually like to order when you go out with your loved ones? If you are always looking for seafood in the menu, then you are definitely in the right places because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Ohio that you should visit if you like seafood. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area. There is a high chance that once you try their food, you'll want to keep going back for more. That's because all of these seafood places are well-known in Ohio for serving high-quality and absolutely delicious food. Are you curious to see if your favorite restaurant is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
2 must-visit fall festivals in Ohio.
In Ohio, there are many activities to enjoy throughout the months of September and October, including crisp fall air, apple and pumpkin farms, crunching leaves, and the best fall festivals.
‘You are not anonymous’: Former FBI agent says Ohio swatting calls can be traced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After a series of false active shooter phone calls to Ohio schools on Friday, a former FBI agent said the callers could be tracked and held accountable. Former FBI agent Harry Trombitas said tracking the callers who made false active shooter reports — also known as swatting — would be “difficult, […]
wbrc.com
Florida boat captain charged in fatal parasailing accident
MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A boat captain has been charged with manslaughter in a Memorial Day parasailing crash in the Florida Keys that killed a 33-year-old Illinois woman and injured her young son and nephew. Jail records in Monroe County show 49-year-old Daniel Gavin Couch was booked on Thursday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lima News
What to know to vote in Ohio on Nov. 8
There’s a lot on the ballot Nov. 8: all Ohio statewide offices, three state supreme court seats, all 15 U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat, all 99 Ohio House districts and half of the Ohio Senate, state school board seats, plus two constitutional amendments. On the local level, Ohioans will vote for county commissioners, auditors and judges, plus numerous local tax levies.
Ohio principal allegedly used “Hard R” in viral post
UPDATE: Sept. 23, 2022, 4:30 p.m. The NAACP Belmont County Chapter and St. Clairsville-Richland City School District issued this joint statement Friday on the high school principal’s alleged use of a racial slur while meeting with students on Thursday: “Yesterday, the St. Clairsville-Richland City School District learned that the High School Principal met with students, […]
States sending stimulus checks in 2022: How Ohio stacks up
Faced with inflation coming out of the pandemic, Americans are having to make tough budgetary choices.
Get out and do something in central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Blue Man Group and Keith Urban to the Columbus Coffee Festival and Freeman’s Farm Fall Festival, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. The Blitz Great Summer Smokeout: Sept. 22Featuring Disturbed, Dirty Honey, and Harmless Habit. Kemba Live – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 5:30 p.m. […]
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio
If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
After squandering $116 million on slush funds and Med Mart, Cuyahoga County has no money for a courthouse: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Council generally favors building a new jail -- but that would require generally extending the quarter-percent sales tax by at least 40 years to pay a now estimated $2 billion total debt service. We’re talking about how the county has devoted tens of millions of...
Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
cityofmentor.com
If You See It, Squish It – Invasive ‘Spotted Lanternfly’ Spotted in Ohio
The Ohio Department of Agriculture continues to urge citizens to be on the lookout for the Spotted Lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula), an invasive insect native to China, that is now spreading throughout the eastern U.S. Several small populations have been found and treated in Cuyahoga county and Jefferson county, among a...
Comments / 0