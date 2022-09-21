Read full article on original website
CMS increases security at games effective immediately
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is increasing security at games and athletic events effective immediately, the district posted on Facebook. There should be no elementary or middle school students dropped off and left unattended. All spectators are expected to be seated during the athletic event, except for trips to concessions...
WCNC
Ban on 'source of income discrimination' expands in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is joining Charlotte in an effort to protect low-income residents. The Board of County Commissioners has passed a policy mirroring Charlotte’s ban on "source of income discrimination." While the new policy aims to prevent discrimination against tenants that pay rent with vouchers or...
CMS still searching for 361 teachers a month into the new school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the past few weeks, there haven’t been any significant changes to the number of teacher vacancies in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. A month into the new school year, CMS confirmed it still has 361 teacher vacancies. That’s slightly down from the beginning of the school year when it was at 370 open positions.
earnthenecklace.com
Allison Latos Leaving WSOC-TV: Where Is the Charlotte Anchor Going?
Allison Latos has been bringing news to the people of Charlotte in an extraordinary way for the last 11 years. People were sad when they saw the video recording of the anchor and reporter in which she announced her departure from WSOC-TV. Latos has earned the highest respect from Charlotte residents and her colleagues. So her followers had many questions when they heard Allison Latos was leaving WSOC-TV. Find out what the multi-Emmy Award-winning anchor said about the new career chapter in her life.
Several attorneys sign State Bar letter calling out 'apparent ticket-fixing' in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — As the North Carolina State Bar questions defense attorneys about "an apparent ticket-fixing agreement" in Cabarrus County, 23 lawyers signed their names on a notice of concern submitted to the government agency responsible for regulating the legal profession. An unsigned copy of the notice, obtained...
wccbcharlotte.com
Student Responsible for Bomb Threat Notes at Northwest Cabarrus High
CONCORD, N.C. — The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they have identified the student who made the bomb threats at Northwest Cabarrus High. On Monday and Tuesday, school leaders contacted the Sheriff’s Office with information about handwritten notes received by school staff detailing bomb threats. The school was evacuated on both days while deputies searched the school.
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
WBTV
Former Pres. Trump to speak at ‘Save America’ event Friday in Wilmington
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles sits down with WBTV's Brandon Hamilton to discuss the affordable housing issues the city is facing. Mayor Vi Lyles speaks with WBTV about violent crimes and teens in Charlotte. Updated: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT. Mayor Vi Lyles sat down with WBTV’s Brandon Hamilton...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Two lawyers join Statesville firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin
The firm of Benbow, Davidson and Martin PC has announced the addition of two attorneys to the firm. Scott Copeland and Kolin Funk were recently sworn into the practice of law in North Carolina. Both are graduates of Liberty University School of Law. Copeland has been practicing law for seven...
New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC
DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
Charlotte Stories
3 Charlotte Suburbs Rank Among Best Suburbs In The U.S.
Large cities buzz with energy, but they can also feel overcrowded and overpriced. Suburbs, in turn, can offer more space and affordability – as well as access to better school systems. Despite these advantages, some people are hesitant to move to the suburbs, out of fear they are too...
WBTV
Lockdowns lifted at three Charlotte schools after nearby police activity
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Charlotte schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following police activity in Steele Creek. Officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said Kennedy Middle, Steele Creek Elementary and Olympic High were all placed on lockdown shortly after 8 a.m. According to CMS, the lockdowns were lifted just after...
