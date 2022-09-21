Read full article on original website
thetrek.co
Cup of Coffee in West Virginia
The cold front came through making it a lot harder to get out of our warm sleeping bags in the dark morning, however we have an exciting day ahead of us so not much motivation was needed. We quickly ate our Aldi brand cheerios and powered milk, packed up and headed out.
Gov. Justice announces start of West Virginia’s deer archery, crossbow seasons
CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice reminds all West Virginians that West Virginia’s deer archery and crossbow seasons start on Saturday, Sept. 24. Furthermore, Gov. Justice reminds resident and nonresident hunters that they need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. on Friday if they want a chance to take additional deer during this exciting season. Hunters may purchase their license and stamps at wvhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer. “With the start of fall and the opening of deer seasons and all of the goodness that’s coming just around the corner, there isn’t a better...
NewsTimes
A letter to a billionaire sparked a W.Va. economic windfall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Driving back home from a West Virginia University research and technology department session, Sen. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, was inspired to write a longshot “come to West Virginia″ letter to nine global billionaire investors, including Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett. “It started out with...
FodorsTravel
The 10 Most Enchanting Small Towns in the Shenandoah Valley
Anchored in frontier history, these small towns possess thoroughly modern charms. Some places are bestowed with an abundance of blessings, and when it comes to small towns, one of those places is the Shenandoah Valley. This legendary valley splices down western Virginia (and a bit of West Virginia’s panhandle), a plush green expanse snaked by the legendary Shenandoah River and snuggled between the soft, rolling hills of the Blue Ridge and Alleghenies. Once the fledgling nation’s frontier and the scene of divisive Civil War battles, today its towns embrace the outdoor life, anchored by Shenandoah National Park; foodie restaurants, thanks to an abundance of local farmers and producers; vintage architecture; wine and beer trails; artsy galleries; and so much more. Whether you like to hike, eat, kayak, shop, wine-taste (or beer), admire historic buildings, shop, go to the theater, or simply soak in small-town charm, the Shenandoah Valley’s towns will enthrall you. Here are 10 of the most enchanting, from north to south.
West Virginia will see ground beef more affordable with new program
WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — The new West Virginia Ground Beef program hopes to keep food local in the Mountain State and make it more affordable for consumers, according to Farm and Dairy. The program is a brand partnership between Buzz Food Service and the West Virginia Cattlemen’s Association. Previously, much of West Virginia’s cull cows […]
voiceofmotown.com
Virginia News Reporter Bashes West Virginians, Then Apologizes to Save Her Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – Prior to the West Virginia versus Virginia Tech game in Blacksburg, Virginia, Riley Wyant, an NBC12 news reporter, posted a disparaging message about West Virginians in a since-deleted tweet. Wyant, who describes herself as a “4 time AP award-winning reporter” on her account, said the...
wvexplorer.com
Did the first teddy bear come from West Virginia?
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Historians seem to agree that the first teddy bear in the U.S. was crafted by toymaker Morris Michtom, who was inspired by a 1902 panel cartoon that teased President Teddy Roosevelt for saving the life of a bear cub while hunting in Mississippi. However,...
Maryland brewery stocks little free libraries with banned books
MARYLAND, USA — A Maryland Brewery with a reputation for helping defend the first amendment has stepped up to help stock Little Free Libraries with hundreds of restricted titles in celebration of Banned Books Week. What is Banned Books Week?. Banned Books Week is an annual event that celebrates...
Oh Rats! | Rodent caused power outage for thousands of people in Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — You may be wondering why your Friday night was whisked away to darkness, it might have something to do with a pointed snout and a long tail. More than 1,000 people in the Tyson area were plunged into darkness by a power outage Friday night that officials said was caused by a rat.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for September 23
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
woay.com
Lisa Strader named West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year
Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Visit Southern West Virginia’s Executive Director, Lisa Strader, earned the West Virginia Tourism Professional of the Year at the 2022 Stars of Almost Heaven Awards. The West Virginia Department of Tourism presents The Stars of Almost Heaven to celebrate industry partners statewide for their achievements and contributions to the tourism industry.
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: Mrs. West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mrs. West Virginia Jami Myer joined First at 4 on Thursday. She talked about what got her into pageants, what the next steps are after being crowned Mrs. West Virginia and a trait she shares with West Virginia. You can watch the full interview above and...
West Virginia Governor says Charleston doesn’t know the Ohio Valley exists in regards to personal property tax
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Governor Jim Justice continues his push to reduce West Virginia’s personal income tax by 10%. He was in Wheeling on Friday to discuss it with the public in Centre Market, and then visited 7News for an exclusive interview on the topic. All the states that have no income tax, the population […]
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
West Virginia ranked last for ‘happiest state’ in 2022
Across the 50 states, West Virginia ranked 50th on WalletHub's "2022 Happiest States in America."
Washingtonian.com
Where to Find Apple Cider Doughnuts Around the DC Area
It’s the prime season for pumpkin patches and corn mazes. But mostly we’re just excited about the apple cider doughnuts. Here are some places—near and far—where you can get your fix. 4675 John Marshall Hwy, Linden, Va. Heading to Shenandoah? Don’t miss this 59-year-old comfort food...
Native bird being reintroduced to West Virginia
More than 20,000 Bobwhite Quail will be stocked across West Virginia in an attempt to restore the population of the native bird, Gov. Jim Justice announced.
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Marty Snook Park – Hagerstown, MD
Marty Snook Park is located at 17901 Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland. Hagerstown is about an hour northwest of Baltimore. The park includes many sports fields, a swimming pool, four picnic pavilions, and a one mile walking path. This post will focus on a newer feature of Marty Snook Park,...
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
West Virginia officials embark on bobwhite quail restoration effort
ALUM CREEK, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia wildlife officials have embarked on an effort to restore the northern bobwhite quail population.Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that 12,000 bobwhite quail have been added at wildlife management areas across the state. The goal is to bring the numbers to 20,000, and the Division of Natural Resources will conduct more stockings through October. It's part of a five-year restoration project.Bobwhite quail, known for their "bobwhite" call, disappeared in the state in the late 1970s due to a combination of habitat destruction and harsh winters.Some quail have been fitted with transmitters to monitor their survival and habitat use. Several locations also have cameras, the governor's office said in a statement."I've missed these little rascals, and lots of people have," Justice said. "It's a bird that has been here forever, and it's wildlife we need to protect and bring back."Bobwhite quail have been stocked at wildlife management areas at Burnsville Lake, Cross Creek, Frozen Camp, Huttonsville State Farm, Laurel Lake and Pleasant Creek, as well as the Greenbrier State Forest.
