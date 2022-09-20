Read full article on original website
AthlonSports.com
Oregon vs. Washington State Prediction: Undefeated Cougars Look to Clip Ducks in Pac-12 Opener
Pac-12 Conference play opens Saturday in Pullman, with undefeated Washington State looking to make its mark against Oregon. The Ducks opened 2022 and the Dan Lanning era with a dud of a showing against reigning national champion Georgia. If the 49-3 blowout loss cast a pall on expectations for this season, last week's more-lopsided-than-its-final-score victory over then-No. 12 BYU was the clouds lifting.
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
thecutoffnews.com
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Missouri at Auburn preview, and a birthday party
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the sixth episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers talk about the keys to Missouri's first matchup of SEC play and chat about some of the things they saw over the week of practice. Jack Soble and Kyle Pinnell preview their Tiger Kickoff features regarding Dominic Lovett's rise to success and Eliah Drinkwitz's humble beginnings.
Latter-day Saint college football recruit who left BYU-Oregon game early over chant will attend BYU-Wyoming
TC Manumaleuna announced he will attend the BYU Cougars-Wyoming Cowboys football after being in attendance at the BYU-Oregon game, where an offensive chant was yelled
thecutoffnews.com
Fast start critical for Mizzou football in latest road test at Auburn
COLUMBIA, Mo. — From the golden eagle swooping down over the field before kickoff, to the 87,000-strong at Jordan-Hare Stadium, to the cries of “War Eagle” that fill the air, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz has witnessed every game-day tradition his team will experience for the first time Saturday when the Tigers play at Auburn.
thecutoffnews.com
Dave Matter's Mizzou football Week 4 prediction: Can Tigers pull off upset at Auburn?
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz made headlines last week when he paraphrased an old Bill Parcells quote. You know the one by now: “Losers assemble in small groups and complain, while winners assemble as a team and find ways to win.”. For Drinkwitz and his Tigers...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Drop Match To Ducks In Front Of Record Student Crowd
CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State volleyball team fell to Oregon in four sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-19, 25-20) in front of a record 1,989 students on Wednesday night at Gill Coliseum. "I was stoked when I saw all the students come out," head coach Mark Barnard said. "It was...
thecutoffnews.com
Mizzou football travels to Auburn for first time: How to watch
The Missouri Tigers (2-1) will play their next game against the Auburn Tigers (2-1) on Saturday in Week 4. This marks the first time in program history that Missouri will play at Auburn, the only SEC school they haven’t played at since joining the league in 2012. This will...
kcfmradio.com
News – 9/21/22
September is Disaster Preparedness Month. As we make the transition from Summer to the Fall and Winter, it’s a good time to check your “storm” supplies. Lane County Emergency Manager Patence (patience) Winningham says by paying a little attention now, it could make it a little easier to “weather” a storm.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
CBS Sports
Washington State vs. Oregon live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
The Washington State Cougars haven't won a contest against the Oregon Ducks since Oct. 20 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Washington State and Oregon will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 4 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
beachconnection.net
Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing
(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: vulgar chants at Ducks football game toward BYU, Mormons ‘unacceptable’; Sen. Knopp calls for ‘appropriate discipline’ for UO students involved
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has weighed in on the vulgar chants at last week’s Oregon Ducks football game directed at BYU and Mormons, declaring the incident “unacceptable,” a sentiment echoed by Eugene major Lucy Vinis and Senate minority leader Tim Knopp, who called for the students involved to “face appropriate discipline” from the university.
How a blacksmith came to name Coburg, Oregon
COBURG, Ore. — Seated about 10 miles north of Eugene, the town of Coburg with just over a thousand people is known for its antiquities and small town charm. Before it was known as Coburg, it went by a gem of a name. "Originally, the town of Coburg was...
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
beachconnection.net
Little Waldport is Big on Weird Oregon Coast Legends, History
(Waldport, Oregon) – One sleepy little central Oregon coast village has a lot more to its past than you might imagine. Waldport, sitting sort of between Newport and Yachats, is a place with not much going on, except its pristine beaches, close access to Seal Rock and the Waldport Heritage Museum. But peer into its past and you get an eyeful. (Above: light orbs at Lost Creek near Waldport, photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Benton County sawmill out of steam but still going strong
A decade ago, the Hull-Oakes Lumber Co. still literally operated under its own steam. The sawmill, some 10 miles west of Monroe in Benton County, was one of the last to operate under steam power and remain commercially viable. Eventually, though, the 21st century proved inescapable. The company switched completely...
kezi.com
GAPS bus driver placed on leave after incident on ride home
ALBANY, Ore. - A bus driver for the Greater Albany Public School District is now on leave after two children on the bus claim he allegedly said he would 'put them under the bus and run them over.'. This happened on Thursday afternoon when Krystina Mendez's fourth grade daughter was...
Cafe Yumm! co-founder remembered for her culinary boldness, signature sauce
Before it became the iconic restaurant chain Café Yumm!, founder Mark Beauchamp still remembers the amazement from customers who tried the signature sauce created by his wife and restaurant co-owner, Mary Ann Beauchamp. “I would take people to lunch at Wild Rose Café & Deli, and I would say,...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED DUII CRASH
A Roseburg man was cited following an alleged DUII crash on Wednesday. A report from RPD said at 3:15 p.m. the 78-year old allegedly drove his pickup into some landscaping which caused it to high center, at the intersection of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard and Northeast Rocky Ridge Drive. The report said the man was so intoxicated he was unable to comprehend standard field sobriety tests. He consented to a blood draw and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where that blood draw was obtained.
