theelectricgf.com
Alluvion receives grant for childcare program
Alluvion Health has received more than $400,000 through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services’ Child Care Innovations and Infrastructure Grant to develop an employer-sponsored childcare program. The new program will provide 40 employer-sponsored childcare slots, filling current gaps in the Great Falls community. This new program...
theelectricgf.com
Library proposes digital library card numbers for area students
The Great Falls Public Library board is considering a proposal to update their library card policy during their Sept. 27 meeting. The library staff is proposing to collaborate with all the school districts and private schools in Cascade County to have each student receive a digital-only library card number. The...
Girl visits Great Falls on her cross-country trip to hug officers
While it may be considered a "small" act of kindness, it meant a great deal to members of the Great Falls Police Department.
New name, bigger menu: A&K Diner now open in Great Falls
“It’s really fun working with my mom and aunt,” Julie said. “We just like to have fun and serve delicious food. We’re all family here.”
New owners for Family Affair restaurant in Great Falls
The Scotts plan to re-open the restaurant in early November and intend to keep similar menu items and recipes
GFPD and GFPS investigating 'altercation' involving juveniles
Several juveniles were "involved in an altercation" at Kranz Park near Great Falls High School on Friday, September 23
theelectricgf.com
City amends ambulance transport agreement
City Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the agreement for medical transport with Great Falls Emergency Services during their Sept. 20 meeting. It’s the second amendment to the agreement that was originally approved in 2014. The city contracts with GFES for ambulance transport services of 911 medical calls for...
The Loading Zone, Playground, and Buffalo Saloon are closing
The Loading Zone and its two associated properties - the Playground and the Buffalo Saloon - will close permanently after Friday, September 30.
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: PUBLIC CAUTIONED TO STAY OUT OF MISSOURI RIVER RIVERBED IN AREA OF RAINBOW DAM DURING RESERVOIR WATER DRAWDOWN
GREAT FALLS, MT – On Sept. 25 NorthWestern Energy will begin drawing down Rainbow Reservoir about 11 feet from the current full-pool level to replace wooden flash boards on the face of the dam. “The wooden flash boards were last replaced in 2004,” said NorthWestern Energy Hydro Plant Foreman...
Barge on the river in Great Falls
The construction activity will consist of loading and unloading of barges along River Drive North near 6th Street
montanarightnow.com
Police respond to robbery, high risk warrant in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department responded to a robbery Tuesday and a separate high risk warrant Wednesday. "On 9/20/22 at approximately 8:36 pm, police responded to a robbery on the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue North. Romellow Bigday (24 years old) was eventually arrested for accosting a female in a parking lot and attempting to steal her phone. Approximately an hour prior to the robbery, Bigday was also involved in a disturbance at the Zip Trip, 700 block of 1st Avenue North. Bigday was charged with misdemeanor assault in the Zip Trip disturbance.
Section of River's Edge Trail temporarily closed
A temporary closure in in effect for a section of the River's Edge Trail in Great Falls due to a river bank stabilization project.
Great Falls Fire Rescue mourns the passing of Mike Kuntz
GFFR said that his positive attitude and work ethic were legendary among firefighters across the state
hilinetoday.com
BBQ Blitz in Great Falls on Friday
GREAT FALLS (NMB) On Friday September 23rd Family Connections is holding a fundraising BBQ Blitz in Great Falls at the Mansfield Convention Center from 5 to 9PM. Tammy Phelps, Family Connections provider support specialist says this will be a great event, with food catered by a local restaurant. “We’ll have...
theelectricgf.com
In This Moment coming to Centene Stadium
The Newberry, The Pub Station of Billings and The Great Falls Voyagers have teamed up to bring alternative metal band In This Moment to Centene Stadium for their “Blood 10 Year Anniversary Tour.”. Centene Stadium, home of the Voyagers, hasn’t hosted a concert since 2018, but over the last...
