Great Falls, MT

theelectricgf.com

Alluvion receives grant for childcare program

Alluvion Health has received more than $400,000 through the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services’ Child Care Innovations and Infrastructure Grant to develop an employer-sponsored childcare program. The new program will provide 40 employer-sponsored childcare slots, filling current gaps in the Great Falls community. This new program...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Library proposes digital library card numbers for area students

The Great Falls Public Library board is considering a proposal to update their library card policy during their Sept. 27 meeting. The library staff is proposing to collaborate with all the school districts and private schools in Cascade County to have each student receive a digital-only library card number. The...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

City amends ambulance transport agreement

City Commissioners unanimously approved an amendment to the agreement for medical transport with Great Falls Emergency Services during their Sept. 20 meeting. It’s the second amendment to the agreement that was originally approved in 2014. The city contracts with GFES for ambulance transport services of 911 medical calls for...
GREAT FALLS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Police respond to robbery, high risk warrant in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Great Falls Police Department responded to a robbery Tuesday and a separate high risk warrant Wednesday. "On 9/20/22 at approximately 8:36 pm, police responded to a robbery on the 1600 block of 3rd Avenue North. Romellow Bigday (24 years old) was eventually arrested for accosting a female in a parking lot and attempting to steal her phone. Approximately an hour prior to the robbery, Bigday was also involved in a disturbance at the Zip Trip, 700 block of 1st Avenue North. Bigday was charged with misdemeanor assault in the Zip Trip disturbance.
GREAT FALLS, MT
hilinetoday.com

BBQ Blitz in Great Falls on Friday

GREAT FALLS (NMB) On Friday September 23rd Family Connections is holding a fundraising BBQ Blitz in Great Falls at the Mansfield Convention Center from 5 to 9PM. Tammy Phelps, Family Connections provider support specialist says this will be a great event, with food catered by a local restaurant. “We’ll have...
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

In This Moment coming to Centene Stadium

The Newberry, The Pub Station of Billings and The Great Falls Voyagers have teamed up to bring alternative metal band In This Moment to Centene Stadium for their “Blood 10 Year Anniversary Tour.”. Centene Stadium, home of the Voyagers, hasn’t hosted a concert since 2018, but over the last...
GREAT FALLS, MT

