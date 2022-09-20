Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Ex-Scientologist Claims Church Turned Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Kids 'Against' Their Mother With 'Suppressive Person' Order
Mike Rinder, who served as a senior executive within the Church of Scientology for more than 20 years, went into detail about Tom Cruise's strong ties with the religion and how it impacted the actor's marriage to Nicole Kidman and her relationship with their kids. RadarOnline.com can confirm Rinder wrote...
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Was Rushed Out of Ballroom After Premiere Performance
Following Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars premiere, pro Sasha Farber revealed that he had been rushed out of the ballroom to undergo an emergency surgery. After his incredible performance, Farber revealed that he had to go straight to the dentist for an emergency surgery. Sasha Farber Underwent Emergency...
Showbiz411
“The Goldbergs” Star Jeff Garlin Says He Has BiPolar Disorder as Show Kills Off His Character
Jeff Garlin, so funny on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” saw his other character, Murray, killed off “The Goldbergs” last night. Garlin was ousted, or left by suggestion, after nine seasons last year when some on that show complained about his behavior. Now Garlin, a gifted comic actor,...
Showbiz411
Beatles Songs Suddenly Turn Up in Popular Movies, TV After Years of Being Too Expensive to License
It used to be that Beatles songs were not allowed in popular movies or on TV shows. The Beatles’ former manager, the late Neil Aspinall, wouldn’t permit their classic tunes to be sullie by passing fancies. After Aspinall died, there was a bit of a softening in the...
Showbiz411
Chris Pine Cancels “Jimmy Kimmel” Appearance at Last Minute, Kathy Griffin Fills in, Claims Harry Styles Once Spit on Her!
Chris Pine really hates “Don’t Worry Darling.”. Last night he was supposed to be the first guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to promote the movie. But out came the insanely funny Kathy Griffin, who announced that she was filling in for him. It was noted that Harry Styles had spit on Pine. (Not true, by the way.)
Showbiz411
Mel Gibson is Hallucinating if He Thinks the New Warner’s Ownership Will Make a Movie with Him
Mel Gibson actually thinks the new owner of Warner Bros, David Zaslav, is going to make a movie with him. The movie in question is “Lethal Weapon 5,” which no one — no one — wants to see. Gibson actually told Screen Rant: “It’s [coming along]...
Showbiz411
Exclusive: Clive Davis Confirms Prince Didn’t Like Having No Control Over Cover Versions of His Songs
We’ve been honored to hear from music mogul Clive Davis on the subject of Prince not liking cover versions of his songs. The subject came up when I wrote about Mariah Carey saying Prince didn’t care for her recording of “The Beautiful Ones.” I guess Carey recorded it without asking his permission. That’s legal. The Compulsory License provision allows anyone to record a song without getting a waiver.
Showbiz411
Box Office: Viola Davis’s “The Woman King” Is Struggling to Stay Afloat Mid Week
Things are not going easily for “The Woman King.”. The Viola Davis starring film directed by Gina Prince Bythewood has great reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics are at a huge 95% and audience score is a 99. But in real terms, the box office is suffering. After making $19.5...
Showbiz411
Box Office Bonanza: Harry Styles Fans Turn Out En Masse for “Don’t Worry” Previews Despite Negative Reviews
There are still some worries, but last night Harry Styles fans turned out for his big movie. Preview showings produced $3.1 million at the box office, a lot more than anyone could have predicted considering the reviews. (That’s a 36% on Rotten Tomatoes.) But Styles fans bought a lot...
Showbiz411
Ratings: “The Goldbergs” Returns Down 37% After Killing Off Jeff Garlin’s Murray (Instead of Using Stand Ins)
Fans of “The Goldbergs” were shitting shiva Wednesday night instead of watching the ABC comedy. The show returned down more than 37% in the key demo and 30% in total audience from its finale last season. Total viewership was 2.5 million. The reason, I’d say, was they killed...
