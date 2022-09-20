ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills

Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Showbiz411

Exclusive: Clive Davis Confirms Prince Didn’t Like Having No Control Over Cover Versions of His Songs

We’ve been honored to hear from music mogul Clive Davis on the subject of Prince not liking cover versions of his songs. The subject came up when I wrote about Mariah Carey saying Prince didn’t care for her recording of “The Beautiful Ones.” I guess Carey recorded it without asking his permission. That’s legal. The Compulsory License provision allows anyone to record a song without getting a waiver.
