Mansfield to order demolition of West Park shopping center in 60 days
MANSFIELD — The owners of the West Park shopping center have been put on notice. Marc Milliron, codes and permits manager for the city of Mansfield, said he intends to order the demolition of the shopping center at 1157 Park Avenue West. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center.
Abraxas receives Richland County Foundation TAP grants
MANSFIELD — The Richland County Foundation recently awarded educational program grants for the upcoming school year to local teachers across Richland County for their creative or supplemental programs not covered by school funding. The Teacher Assistance Program (TAP) Grants are awarded to individual classroom teachers or small teams of...
OhioHealth commits $100,000 to Richland County Foundation for downtown linear park
MANSFIELD — Many project proposals reach the desk of Vinson Yates, president of OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals. Each year, he said, OhioHealth carefully chooses what it wants to support. This year, that includes a commitment of $100,000 from OhioHealth's community impact fund to Mansfield Rising for the construction of a permanent linear park downtown.
GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony
Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
'True win-win:' 300-foot public safety communications tower now online in Lucas
LUCAS -- A new 300-foot public safety communications tower in a village with less than 500 people will provide federal, state and local benefits. That's the view of Richland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Sweat, who has helped lead a digital communications conversion and upgrade throughout the county that began almost three years ago.
Clean sheet: Newark Catholic doesn't allow Utica a point
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Utica as it was blanked 42-0 by Newark Catholic in Ohio high school football action on September 24. Newark Catholic jumped in front of Utica 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Richland County Job Fair announced for Thursday, Sept. 29
MANSFIELD — Richland County invites local job seekers to meet with local employee seekers at a Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 29. The job fair is a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ).
Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze
FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
Ministry of defense: Mansfield blanks Lexington
No points allowed and no problems permitted for Mansfield as it controlled Lexington's offense 41-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Tygers opened a giant 27-0 gap over the Minutemen at the intermission.
Clear Fork collects victory over Ontario
Playing with a winning hand, Clear Fork trumped Ontario 48-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ontario after the first quarter.
Fairview Park Fairview baffles Wickliffe
Fairview Park Fairview sent Wickliffe home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision on September 24 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on September 20 , Wickliffe squared off with Brooklyn in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
Knox County’s McClelland offers 1st-person account of serving under George Washington
It’s amazing the stories that can be found when you dig deep into Knox County history. While I knew the county had a number of Revolutionary War veterans, it was exciting to discover one who was an eyewitness to and participant in some of Gen. George Washington’s most ingenious maneuvers.
Lex boys, Ashland girls win OCC golf championships
JEROMESVILLE — Every stroke mattered during the final round of the Ohio Cardinal Conference golf tournament. Lexington carded a team score of 328 in blustery conditions Thursday at Mohican Hills Golf Course, good for a one-stroke victory over Mount Vernon. Thursday’s win lifted the Minutemen to the overall team title and snapped Ashland’s three-year run as OCC champ.
Confirmed bat rabies variant found in Richland County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – A bat in Jefferson Township of Richland County was submitted for rabies testing and was confirmed positive with the disease by the Ohio Department of Health on Friday night, according to a press release from Richland Public Health. The last confirmed case of rabies reported in...
Heritage Days offers glimpse into the past at Malabar Farm
LUCAS – Cannonfire shook the grounds of Malabar Farm, rustling the autumn leaves. Reenactors shot muskets, wove yarn and cooked ham and beans in a coal black pot hanging over the fire. The annual Heritage Days Festival is a celebration of past innovations and the way of life in...
12th-ranked Ashland University tops Quincy, improves to 3-0
QUINCY, Ill. — Gei’vonni Washington and his Ashland University teammates took care of business on the road Saturday afternoon. Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and the 12th-ranked Eagles soared to a 34-14 win at Quincy, Illinois.
HIllsdale topples Dalton in Wayne County Athletic League action
JEROMESVILLE -- Hillsdale evened its record and stung conference rival Dalton in the process with a 27-12 win during Friday night's Wayne County Athletic League fracas in Jeromesville. Falcons' quarterback Jake Hoverstock ran for 136 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away. He...
Don't call it a comeback: Highland overtakes Marion Harding in showstopper
Character was called for when Highland was forced to come from behind to upend Marion Harding, 42-28 on Friday for an Ohio high school football victory on September 23. Marion Harding authored a promising start, taking an 8-0 advantage over Highland at the end of the first quarter.
Medina triggers avalanche over Euclid
An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Medina turned out the lights on Euclid 48-7 in Ohio high school football action on September 23. The last time Medina and Euclid played in a 40-0 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
GALLERY: Clear Fork 48, Ontario 28
Clear Fork beat Ontario 48-28 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
