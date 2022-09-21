ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
richlandsource.com

Abraxas receives Richland County Foundation TAP grants

MANSFIELD — The Richland County Foundation recently awarded educational program grants for the upcoming school year to local teachers across Richland County for their creative or supplemental programs not covered by school funding. The Teacher Assistance Program (TAP) Grants are awarded to individual classroom teachers or small teams of...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

OhioHealth commits $100,000 to Richland County Foundation for downtown linear park

MANSFIELD — Many project proposals reach the desk of Vinson Yates, president of OhioHealth Mansfield and Shelby hospitals. Each year, he said, OhioHealth carefully chooses what it wants to support. This year, that includes a commitment of $100,000 from OhioHealth's community impact fund to Mansfield Rising for the construction of a permanent linear park downtown.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Ontario Homecoming Ceremony

Grace Love Voelp was crowned Homecoming Queen and Miles Meisse was introduced as Homecoming King during a pregame ceremony Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ONTARIO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Mansfield, OH
Education
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Mansfield, OH
richlandsource.com

'True win-win:' 300-foot public safety communications tower now online in Lucas

LUCAS -- A new 300-foot public safety communications tower in a village with less than 500 people will provide federal, state and local benefits. That's the view of Richland County Sheriff's Office Capt. Jim Sweat, who has helped lead a digital communications conversion and upgrade throughout the county that began almost three years ago.
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

Clean sheet: Newark Catholic doesn't allow Utica a point

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Utica as it was blanked 42-0 by Newark Catholic in Ohio high school football action on September 24. Newark Catholic jumped in front of Utica 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County Job Fair announced for Thursday, Sept. 29

MANSFIELD — Richland County invites local job seekers to meet with local employee seekers at a Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 29. The job fair is a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ).
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown sawmill fire draws numerous departments to quell the blaze

FREDERICKTOWN — A Fredericktown sawmill blaze brought fire departments from Knox County and Richland, Morrow and Delaware counties to quell the nearly 12-hour inferno. A roughly one acre patch of ground covered with wood slabs caught on fire Wednesday after embers were brought over by a nearby fire due to the 15 mph winds, Fredericktown Fire Chief Scott Mast said.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#School Board#The Open Doors Academy#The Mansfield City School
richlandsource.com

Ministry of defense: Mansfield blanks Lexington

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Mansfield as it controlled Lexington's offense 41-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Ohio high school football matchup. The Tygers opened a giant 27-0 gap over the Minutemen at the intermission.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork collects victory over Ontario

Playing with a winning hand, Clear Fork trumped Ontario 48-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clear Fork drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Ontario after the first quarter.
ONTARIO, OH
richlandsource.com

Fairview Park Fairview baffles Wickliffe

Fairview Park Fairview sent Wickliffe home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision on September 24 in Ohio girls high school volleyball. Recently on September 20 , Wickliffe squared off with Brooklyn in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
FAIRVIEW PARK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
richlandsource.com

Lex boys, Ashland girls win OCC golf championships

JEROMESVILLE — Every stroke mattered during the final round of the Ohio Cardinal Conference golf tournament. Lexington carded a team score of 328 in blustery conditions Thursday at Mohican Hills Golf Course, good for a one-stroke victory over Mount Vernon. Thursday’s win lifted the Minutemen to the overall team title and snapped Ashland’s three-year run as OCC champ.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Confirmed bat rabies variant found in Richland County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – A bat in Jefferson Township of Richland County was submitted for rabies testing and was confirmed positive with the disease by the Ohio Department of Health on Friday night, according to a press release from Richland Public Health. The last confirmed case of rabies reported in...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Heritage Days offers glimpse into the past at Malabar Farm

LUCAS – Cannonfire shook the grounds of Malabar Farm, rustling the autumn leaves. Reenactors shot muskets, wove yarn and cooked ham and beans in a coal black pot hanging over the fire. The annual Heritage Days Festival is a celebration of past innovations and the way of life in...
LUCAS, OH
richlandsource.com

12th-ranked Ashland University tops Quincy, improves to 3-0

QUINCY, Ill. — Gei’vonni Washington and his Ashland University teammates took care of business on the road Saturday afternoon. Washington rushed for 89 yards and three touchdowns and the 12th-ranked Eagles soared to a 34-14 win at Quincy, Illinois.
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

HIllsdale topples Dalton in Wayne County Athletic League action

JEROMESVILLE -- Hillsdale evened its record and stung conference rival Dalton in the process with a 27-12 win during Friday night's Wayne County Athletic League fracas in Jeromesville. Falcons' quarterback Jake Hoverstock ran for 136 yards, including a 49-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game away. He...
JEROMESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Medina triggers avalanche over Euclid

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Medina turned out the lights on Euclid 48-7 in Ohio high school football action on September 23. The last time Medina and Euclid played in a 40-0 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
EUCLID, OH
richlandsource.com

GALLERY: Clear Fork 48, Ontario 28

Clear Fork beat Ontario 48-28 in Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference action Friday at Ontario's Copeland Field. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter)
ONTARIO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy