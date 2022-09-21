Effective: 2022-09-24 21:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-26 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 1245 PM EDT. Target Area: Hardee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17 affecting Hardee County. Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Peace River At Arcadia at SR 70 affecting DeSoto County. Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. .Recent heavy rains have many rivers and streams in minor to moderate flood stage. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Peace...including Bartow, Zolfo Springs at SR 17, Arcadia at SR 70...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Zolfo Springs at SR 17. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 17.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Saturday was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Monday morning and continue falling to 14.9 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.1 feet on 05/14/1957. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Peace River Zolfo Springs at 16.0 17.1 Sat 8 pm 16.4 15.7 14.9 14.0 13.0

HARDEE COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO