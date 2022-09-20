ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hardy, a 'really nice guy,' secretly wins martial-arts championship in U.K.

By Jonah Valdez
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago
Actor Tom Hardy won a martial-arts championship over the weekend. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

On screen, actor Tom Hardy's iconic characters have fought the likes of Batman, extraterrestrial monsters and post-apocalyptic warlords.

But over the weekend, in a feat where life imitated art, Hardy entered a real-life fight of his own, quietly winning gold at a jiu-jitsu competition in the U.K.

Hardy, 45, competed in the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship on Saturday, a tournament at Oakgrove School in Milton Keyes , England, People reported Tuesday. The "Mad Max: Fury Road" star came out on top, defeating all his opponents for his weight, age and belt level.

Photos from the event show Hardy donning a blue gi, wearing a blue belt, the second adult rank in jiu-jitsu, which often requires hundreds of hours of training to achieve. He could be seen grappling with opponents on the mat, forcing some into submission along the way.

"The intensity that he brought to his movie roles, he brought that," said Andy Leatherland, 42, one of Hardy's opponents, in an interview with the Daily Mail . "He didn't say a word, he didn't say anything."

Off the mat, however, the " Venom " star was a "really nice guy," a spokesperson for the championships told the Guardian , adding that he took time to take photos with people throughout the tournament.

Hardy began to train in mixed martial arts in preparation for his 2011 film, "Warrior," where he starred alongside Joel Edgerton as estranged brothers who join a fighting tournament together. Hardy's training included Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a martial art and combat sport where opponents attempt to submit each other through grappling.

Earlier this summer, Hardy entered another jiu-jitsu competition, a charity open championship in Wolverhampton, England, where Hardy also won gold for his division. Hardy is preparing for his third "Venom" film within Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe. He is also set to reprise his role as Max Rockatansky in an untitled Mad Max film, directed by George Miller.

During filming for "Mad Max: Fury Road," other cast and crew members recalled Hardy taking his intensity too far.

Charlize Theron, who co-starred in the film, said that she felt "threatened" by Hardy, and had requested protection while on set, according to the book "Blood, Sweat & Chrome: The Wild and True Story of Mad Max: Fury Road" by Kyle Buchanan.

In one incident, after Hardy repeatedly showed up late for a shoot, she called him out for his behavior, which led to Hardy "charging up to" Theron, with witnesses describing him as "quite aggressive."

Hardy himself addressed the claims in the book: "The pressure on both of us was overwhelming at times. What she needed was a better, perhaps more experienced partner in me. That's something that can't be faked. I'd like to think that now that I'm older and uglier, I could rise to that occasion."

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

The Hollywood Reporter

Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Welcome a Baby

Activist and professional football player Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, radio and TV personality Nessa Diab, are parents. Diab announced Sunday on Instagram that the couple welcomed a baby “a few weeks ago.”More from The Hollywood ReporterColin Kaepernick on Joining Forces With EIF for His Social Justice Program'Kaepernick & America': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Spike Lee to Direct Colin Kaepernick Docuseries for ESPN “[W]e are over the moon with our growing family,” she wrote. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and...
RELATIONSHIPS
Cinemablend

Will Smith Might Have Landed His First Major Movie Role Since The Slap

Will Smith's career has been in a holding pattern since The Slap, but the recent Oscar winner may be starting to move forward. The entire career of Will Smith has seemingly been on hold since the events of Oscar night when the man who would win the award for Best Actor slapped Chris Rock live on the stage. Movies Smith has already shot have seen their release on hold, and other films the actor had been involved in saw their production delayed or were canceled altogether. However, it now looks like Smith has started to move forward as he’s involved in a new high profile project.
MOVIES
The Independent

Jennifer Garner takes on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ trend as ex Ben Affleck enjoys second honeymoon in Italy

Jennifer Garner has put her own spin on the viral “Teenage Dirtbag” trend that’s taking over the internet.The 13 Going On 30 star showed off her cutest throwback pictures on Friday when she posted her own version of the TikTok trend, which has participants share photos from their teenage years set to the Wheatus hit song, “Teenage Dirtbag”.“My ‘teenage dirtbag’ photos,” the 50-year-old actress began the video, which she posted to her Instagram. In one hilarious image, a young Garner is seen crossing her eyes and smiling for the camera while dressed in a red and green sweater. Another...
CELEBRITIES
