Related
Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones Are 'Seeing Where Things Go' After Bachelorette Finale Heartbreak
Rachel Recchia's runner-up Aven Jones asked her to "catch up" during the finale episode — and Rachel says there's potential for a reunion There's still hope for Rachel Recchia's love story. The Bachelorette confirmed she's open to pursuing a connection with Aven Jones after the series wrapped. "Right now, we are going to see where things go," Rachel, 26, said on Live with Kelly and Ryan Wednesday. The confirmation of a continued romance comes after Aven — Rachel's runner up — interrupted her painful After the Final Rose conversation...
Sharna Burgess Shares Sweet Glimpses of Son Zane's First Three Months: 'In Awe of You'
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green welcomed their first baby together, son Zane, on June 28 Sharna Burgess is in love with her baby boy. The professional dancer and new mom shared a compilation of photos and video from the first three months of son Zane's life. The infant can be seen sharing special moments with both the Dancing With The Stars pro and her partner, actor Brian Austin Green. "3 months of you 🤍 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of...
'90 Day Fiancé's' Angela Plans Revenge Outfits Before Seeing Michael After He Disses Her 112-Lb. Weight Loss
Angela Deem is planning a sneaky surprise. The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star is preparing for an impromptu trip to visit her husband Michael Ilesanmi in Nigeria after he spoke against her 112-pound weight loss after surgery. The most important part? Michael has no idea Angela is...
Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name
A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name? Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode. The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Charlize Theron Says She Turned Down a Relationship During Pandemic: 'I Just Feel So Out of Practice'
Charlize Theron isn't ready to jump into a relationship. The actress graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar's Process Issue, in which she reveals "somebody was interested in doing this thing with" her during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just a deep dive into a relationship," Theron, 47, told the magazine....
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
"I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come?" Khloé Kardashian said on Thursday's episode of The Kardashians Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson shared a moment with their newborn son after welcoming him via surrogate. On Thursday's season 2 premiere of Hulu's The Kardashians, fans saw Khloé's experience of becoming a mom again. The newborn arrived months after her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal first surfaced. After seeing her son for the first time, Khloé,...
NBA・
Sharna Burgess Shares Rare Photo of Brian Austin Green's Sons with Baby Brother Zane
Sharna Burgess shared the sweet shot as she celebrated son Zane turning three months Sharna Burgess is all about loving her blended family. The professional dancer shared a sweet compilation of photos and videos on Instagram celebrating son Zane as he turned 3-months-old. Covering the video was a family photo showing baby Zane, Burgess, boyfriend Brian Austin Green and three of his sons. "3 months of you 🤍 3 months of watching you grow, of being in awe of you and of experiencing a love like I've never known,"...
Sylvester Stallone and Wife Jennifer Flavin Reconcile 1 Month After She Filed for Divorce
Sylvester Stallone and wife Jennifer Flavin are calling off their divorce, PEOPLE confirms. A source tells PEOPLE the pair are back together. Additionally, the Rocky actor's rep told Page Six Friday, "They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Todd Chrisley Claims Daughter Savannah's Engagement Ended for Putting 'All Your Faith in That Blue Checkmark'
Savannah Chrisley and Nic Kerdiles ended their engagement in September 2020 — and now, her father Todd Chrisley is sharing his theory on why the relationship didn't work out Todd Chrisley has a theory as to why daughter Savannah Chrisley's relationship with ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles didn't work out. While co-hosting the Chrisley Confessions podcast on Wednesday, Todd spoke about his love for Kerdiles — despite the fact that the former athlete is no longer dating Savannah. "We love Nic, and I pray for him every day and I will always love him," Todd,...
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Khloé Kardashian is continuing a trend in her family. On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, the Good American founder hinted at the names she was looking at for her baby boy. "It's going to start with a T," Khloé says in the episode. "I mean, that's really...
Keke Palmer Kicks Off New UGG Campaign — and Reveals She's Owned Over 50 Pairs
For Keke Palmer, fall fashion is all about a good pair of UGG boots. The Southern California shoewear brand welcomed the change of seasons with its #UGGSEASON campaign and tapped the Nope actress to kick off its latest social media initiative, which launched on Thursday, Sept. 22 (the first day of fall).
Miranda Lambert Kicks Off Vegas Residency with Hits and Stripped Down Performances: 'We Made It'
Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas residency show is fire — no "Kerosene" required. On Friday, Lambert, 38, kicked off her Velvet Rodeo show at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, which equated to a whole lot of pyro and a 90-minute education in modern country. "O.M.G., we made it!" the country superstar...
TMZ.com
'Diff'rent Strokes' Star Todd Bridges Gets Married in Beverly Hills
Todd Bridges, who famously played Willis on "Diff'rent Strokes," has tied the knot for a second time ... this time with a low-key Bev Hills ceremony. Sources at the wedding tell TMZ ... Todd married a woman named Bettijo on Wednesday at Greystone Mansion & Gardens, and it was an intimate and exclusive affair for those closest to the bride and groom.
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Share Greatest Lessons from Their Dad as They Talk Growing Up in Hawaii
Dylan and Paris Brosnan open up about what it was like growing up with the James Bond actor as a dad Pierce Brosnan's sons have learned a lot from their dad. The three men appear in a feature for GQ, where the young Brosnans talk about growing up with the 007 star as their dad. Dylan, 25, and Paris, 21, grew up at the height of their father's fame and recall that through it all, he taught them a lot about "preparation, passion, confidence, showing up on time."...
'The Targashians' ! Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner Star in 'House of the Dragon' Parody
The Kardashians and Jenners are taking Westeros by storm!. During Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the host invited Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, to join him in a parody skit of the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon called The Targashians.
Adam Devine Reminds Fans He Isn't Adam Levine: 'My Wife and I Are Doing Great'
It started to get "Harder to Breathe" for actor Adam Devine, with the potential of Maroon 5 haters mistaking him for Adam Levine amid the singer's latest controversy. As a result, he's giving his Instagram followers a "Wake Up Call" — they've got the wrong Adam. The Righteous Gemstones...
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin 'Decided to Reverse Course and Try Again' in Marriage: Source
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have reconciled. On Friday, PEOPLE confirmed that Flavin, 54, and Stallone, 76, reconciled one month after she filed for divorce on Aug. 19 after 25 years of marriage. In her filing at the time, Flavin alleged that the actor "engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate," which he denied.
Cameron Diaz Reveals How Husband Benji Madden Helped Plan Her Star-Studded 50th Birthday Celebration
It appears Cameron Diaz's husband Benji Madden does not like to play around when it comes to organizing birthday parties. In a preview clip from her upcoming appearance on the Rachel Ray Show on Sept. 26, the Bad Teacher actress revealed how her husband helped or at least attempted to plan her star-studded 50th birthday celebration which took place last month, telling the host that Madden, 43, "loves a celebration."
New York Reporter Surprised When Boyfriend Pops the Question on Live Television: 'You Did a Good Job'
A New York City reporter was finishing up an interview when her boyfriend quietly got down on one knee behind her A New York City reporter received the surprise of a lifetime at work. Michelle Ross, a reporter for local CW affiliate WPIX, was on-air Wednesday when her boyfriend quietly got down on one knee behind her, as captured in a sweet video shared by the station. Of course, Ross had no idea — and the person she was interviewing gave no hint as to what was about to happen either. But...
