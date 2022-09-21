ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

More reenactments canceled over concerns with NYS gun laws

By Jamie DeLine
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sok9a_0i3cq2dm00

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS 10)–When it comes to re-enactments, the Governor’s Office said, “These laws allow historical re-enactments to occur, and there should be no concern otherwise…”

Despite the statement, some reenactors don’t feel comfortable out of fear of violating the law. The Roger’s Island 18th Century Military Encampment and Battle Reenactment scheduled to happen this weekend has been canceled because of this.

Under the law, individuals can carry and use antique weapons that have been rendered inoperable as part of any military re-enactment event.

However, Paul Ackermann, past president of the Brigade of the American Revolution said the guns used in reenactments have to be operable in order to fire blanks.

“Antique firearm, as I said before, pertains to pistols and revolvers, not long arms. But also the word inoperable, is a problem because in order to conduct re-enactments, the musket, the riffles, need to be operable,” stated Ackermann.

Ackermann said he would like the law to be changed back to how it was.

“I understand what the intention was in addressing gun crime. I think to keep the spirit of the law, but to actually make changes that will work, the definitions that were amended to go away from modern firearms, but now to include the black powder replica firearms— that needs to be reversed to its original language which was that a rifle or a shot gun fires fixed ammunition or a shot gun shell and the onerous language of muzzle loading and primitive sources of ignition needs to be stripped out of that and needs to go back to what it was.”

News 10 reached out for more clarification, but has yet to hear back from the Governor’s Office.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cnyhomepage.com

Officials pushing for immediate changes to New York Bail Reform

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Felon sentenced for possessing gun in Schenectady

A North Carolina felon was sentenced today to 52 months in prison for illegally possessing a loaded pistol as a felon. Duquan McLeod, 32, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was arrested by Schenectady police in March and pled guilty to multiple criminal possession of a weapon charges.
SCHENECTADY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NY State Troopers head to Puerto Rico

50 New York State Troopers are on their way to Puerto Rico on the morning of September 24. The Troopers are going to help the island nation as it recovers from the devastation left behind in the wake of Hurricane Fiona.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Laws#Enactment#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Legislative#The Governor S Office#Battle Reenactment
buckeyefirearms.org

New York Governor Hochul & Democrats Defy SCOTUS, Instead Make NY Gun Laws Worse

The Hochul Government did not make changes to the New York Gun Law, NY CLS Penal § 400.00 et. seq., to comply with the High Court’s rulings in Bruen, but, rather, drafted the amendments to constrain and, in fact, eliminate lawful concealed handgun carry throughout the State, consistent with her Government’s plans to effectively negate exercise of the fundamental, unalienable natural law right codified in the Second Amendment.
POLITICS
CBS New York

Debate on number of debates heats up in N.Y. gubernatorial race

NEW YORK -- It's the latest gambit in the increasingly ugly New York governor's race.Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has rejected an offer by Gov. Kathy Hochul to do just one debate on a cable station before the election, saying it will leave millions of New Yorkers in the dark.Zeldin is instead saying make me a new offer and Hochul is saying take it or leave it.CBS2's Marcia Kramer has more on latest moves in the political chess game.READ MORE: Gov. Kathy Hochul agrees to debate with Republican opponent Rep. Lee ZeldinThe 2022 governor's race may go down in history for answering...
ELECTIONS
longisland.com

Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates

Today, New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) held a press conference on the steps of the Nassau County Courthouse in Mineola, NY to announce progress in their effort to rid Long Island communities of local abortion restrictions known as "trigger laws." Two weeks ago, Senator Kaplan and Assemblywoman Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, which found that 5 communities on Long Island still had restrictions on the books, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. In the two weeks since, The Towns of Hempstead and Oyster Bay have heeded their demands, and repealed their local abortion restrictions in a quiet fashion.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
96.1 The Breeze

“Get Ready Now” – New York’s Governor Warns Home Owners

The fall is here and much of New York State is already feeling the cooler temperatures. In fact, there are some places in the northern part of New York State that have already sipped in to the 30 degree range! Now is the time to think about the costs to heat your home and Governor Hochul has some advice for you if you own a home.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Gotham Gazette

Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election

Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...
ELECTIONS
The Jewish Press

Albany Beat – September 23, 2022

Earlier this month, I wrote an article (“Emotions Over Antisemitism Run High At CUNY,” Sept. 2) about antisemitism at the City University of New York and Brighton Beach-based Kingsborough Community College. In the article I quoted former Assemblyman Dov Hikind, who now runs a nonprofit organization, Americans Against Antisemitism. He took aim at two current state assemblymen who represent two different types of constituencies in Brooklyn neighborhoods. One assemblyman represents the neighborhood where Kingsborough Community College is located and the other represents a mostly religious Jewish community.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Albany High School reviewing security procedures after Tuesday fight

Albany High School is reviewing its security policies. This comes after the school says a knife was discovered during an altercation between two students Tuesday afternoon. Albany High implemented a 90 minute lockdown following the fight. The Albany Police Department responded to assist the building’s security staff. There were no...
wamc.org

Albany City Auditor raises profile with overseas trip

In Netherlands, Dorcey Applyrs laying a wreath for fallen soldiers on behalf of the City of Albany during the annual City of Nijmegen ceremony at the Waal Crossing monument. Chief City Auditor Dorcey Applyrs has been spreading "Albany goodwill" around the world. Since being appointed by Democratic Mayor Kathy Sheehan...
ALBANY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

2 guns, one week: Glens Falls schools up in arms

The Glens Falls Police Department passed along this photograph of the toy replica handgun that was recovered in the incident at Glens Falls Middle School on Wednesday, Sept. 14. “We have posted the photo out of a general awareness to the public of how real these items can look in...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Man sentenced in deadly 2021 Albany shooting

A man has been sentenced in connection with a July 2021 shooting in Albany. Shamair Perrin received 20 years in state prison followed by five years post-release supervision. Back in June, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He admitted that he shot and killed Lamon Lanier in July 2021, in the...
ALBANY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 4 is Buffalo's Local News Leader. Visit us at wivb.com.

 https://wivb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy