Missaukee County, MI

MSP catch Ohio man who cut tether after he was caught on 4th of July in Northern Michigan with loads of drugs, cash

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

MISSAUKEE COUNTY (WWJ) – An Ohio man who was arrested for drug possession and assault charges on the 4th of July in Northern Michigan has been caught after he cut off his tether failed to appear in court.

Jeffery Charles Rebarchek of Findlay, Ohio, is facing a long list of charges and more could be on the way, according to Michigan State Police.

It all started on the 4th of July when a Missaukee County deputy stopped Rebarchek, who was a suspect in an aggravated assault in Wexford County.

During the traffic stop, authorities found more than $80,000 in cash, 1.6 lbs. of marijuana, 25 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and other evidence of narcotics trafficking.  The cash, drugs and vehicle were seized.

Rebarchek was released on bond and placed on a tether awaiting a court date for the assault charges. But officials say he cut his tether, fled the area and failed to appear in court. A failure to appear warrant was then issued for Rebarchek.

Fast forward a couple months, Missaukee County deputies got a report on Sept. 6 of an attempted breaking and entering at a house in Lake City. When authorities showed up, a male suspect fled the scene.

An MSP K9 handler, MSP Emergency Support Team, MSP Houghton Lake Post troopers, and Traverse Narcotics Team detectives were called to the scene.

Rebarchek was found after a lengthy K9 search and he was in possession of over 20 grams of methamphetamine and cash.

At the time of the second incident, Rebarchek had a failure to appear warrant, and a three-count felony warrant from TNT for the first incident. Rebarchek was lodged at the Missaukee County jail on TNT warrants from the first incident.

He was arraigned the next day on charges of breaking and entering, larceny, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession with intent to deliver psilocybin mushrooms, and maintaining a drug house.

TNT detectives are seeking additional charges for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine because of the most recent incident on Sept. 6..

The Missaukee County prosecutor is currently reviewing this incident. Rebarchek’s current bond is set at $20,000 cash.

