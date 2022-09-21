Read full article on original website
German Shepherd Patiently Waiting to Pick Up His 'Little Human' Is a True Gentleman
When we were kids, the best part of our day would be the end of the school day, not because we didn't like school, but because it meant we could go home and see our dog. We know our dogs looked forward to our reunion as much as we did. One dog is lucky enough to speed up the process by joining his mom in picking up his sibling from school in this cute video.
Jilted bride continues wedding party without groom: ‘Why not?’
A bride who was left at the altar went ahead with her wedding celebrations despite her groom getting cold feet on the morning of the ceremony.Kayley Stead, 27, was preparing to marry her partner of nearly four years on 15 September when he disappeared without warning.The insurance clerk, from Portsmead in Swansea, was in “absolute shock” at the jilting, but decided she “didn’t want to remember the day as complete sadness”.“I had no indication he was going to do this but seeing my girls distraught as well made me want to turn the day around,” she said.“The whole day,...
