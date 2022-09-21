Read full article on original website
UASD discusses potential social worker
Continuing discussion regarding Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grant funding, Upper Adams School District (UASD) School Board considered the need for a district social worker Tuesday. The PCCD grant recently came out of the state budget, and updates were presented by Superintendent Wesley Doll, who noted with PCCD...
rockvillenights.com
2nd bus stop crime in as many days in Rockville
Bus stops have been crime stops in Rockville over the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, someone was robbed at a bus stop in Twinbrook. Early yesterday afternoon at 12:38 PM, an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd degree assault at a bus stop on N. Washington Street in the Rockville Town Center area. Rockville City police responded to the call.
therecord-online.com
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG, PA – Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
Alert Issued For Person Wanted For Hate Crime Assault On Blue Line Metro Train In DC
Law enforcement officials in the region are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a person wanted for an alleged assault that is being investigated as a possible hate crime. The FBI's Washington Field Office issued an alert on Friday, Sept. 23, and provided photos...
Pennsylvania expanding food assistance during Hunger Action Month
Pennsylvania leaders on Thursday announced updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that will expand eligibility for the program.
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman charged with failing to collect, pay taxes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Harrisburg woman has been charged with failing to collect and pay over employment taxes to the IRS. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Dary T. Son allegedly failed to collect and pay on behalf of her employees in her Pennsylvania-based temporary staffing company DS Agency. The release says they she failed to collect and pay $591,822.99 in taxes owed to the IRS.
Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin County
A major retail store chain recently announced that they plan to hire approximately 400 people in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania for the holiday season. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a full or part time job to make some extra cash for the holiday season, you may be interested to learn that Kohl's is planning to hire more than 400 people in the Dauphin County/Harrisburg area.
Lancaster Farming
Silo Fires Persist in Lancaster County
Silo fires continue to be a problem, especially in Lancaster County, as drought conditions resulted in drier corn ahead of silage season. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, said he has reports of 10 silo fires since late August, including two this week that occurred in Brecknock Township in Lancaster County less than a mile apart. Most of the fires are in the Lancaster area, and eight of them were the direct result of dry silage, Rickenbach said.
abc27.com
Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
iheart.com
Pink Energy Employees Laid Off As Company Shuts Its Doors
>Pink Energy Employees Laid Off As Company Shuts Its Doors. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg-based Pink Energy is shutting down. In a company-wide memo sent earlier this week, employees were notified that the solar panel company would be closing and that "all employment is terminated." The Better Business Bureau has confirmed the company is closing, effective immediately. There have been multiple complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau from customers saying they never received solar panels they'd paid for.
AARP Fraud Watch: Beware of “smishing”
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- It’s known as “smishing” and scammers have posed as Amazon, Costco, FedEx and even the IRS. AARP says scam texts often say that there’s a problem with your account, ask you for sensitive information like passwords, or they may say you are owed a refund. Another angle scammers may try is a […]
abc27.com
Former Dentsply campus to be redeveloped in York
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What was once an important place, will become just that once again. Longtime York residents remember when Dentsply occupied a huge campus along West College Avenue in the city. The headquarters is long gone, and now the city plans to buy the space to redevelop...
Wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Harrisburg Mayor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Harrisburg and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nathaniel Spriggs alleges in the lawsuit that Mayor Williams fired him after he objected to her hiring or promoting multiple family members. Spriggs, the former Director...
abc27.com
Palmyra Rite Aid distributes wrong booster shots
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Like millions of other Americans, Marjorie Beck made an appointment to get her updated booster shot. But when she went to her local pharmacy for it, she never imagined she’d be given the wrong one. “After the initial shock, I think what I really...
Cow Shot On Farm In York County: Pennsylvania State Police
A cow was shot on a farm in York County, Pennsylvania state police announced in a release on Friday, Sept. 23. State police were called to the shooting of a cow on East Posey Road in Lower Chanceford Township, Airville on Sept. 8 around 9 p.m. It is unclear if...
Ex Harrisburg public works director says mayor fired him for not promoting her son: lawsuit
Editor’s note: This story was updated Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 with a statement from the city. The former Harrisburg public works director filed a federal lawsuit accusing Mayor Wanda Williams of wrongfully firing him for refusing to promote her son to a job for which he was not qualified and for later disciplining him for driving a city truck without a commercial driver’s license.
Perry Co. woman ‘disgusted’ with solar panel company: says electric bill ‘tripled’
SHERMANS DALE, Pa. (WHTM) — Peggy Gorman, Shermans Dale, is one of the thousands of people who purchased solar panels from a solar energy company based in North Carolina, called Pink Energy. That company has now closed its doors, leaving many consumers asking where they can turn for help. “I am really disgusted,” said Peggy […]
GASD School Board Rejects James Gettys/Lincoln Elementary HVAC Project
The Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Board of Directors voted last night to reject a proposed $33,789,000 project that would have replaced the HVAC systems and perform other work at James Gettys and Lincoln elementary schools. The vote effectively delays the project at least a year unless there is an...
local21news.com
Pink Energy suddenly shuts down operations
WHP — In July 2022, CBS 21 looked into the challenges facing a solar panel installation company, Pink Energy. After months of reports from unhappy customers and continued financial difficulties, Pink Energy announced to their employees on Sept. 21 that all employment is terminated and the company will shut down all operations.
Restrictions on deer scents and lures on agenda for Pa. Game Commissioner meeting
When the Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners meets Friday and Saturday, September 23-24, it will consider restricting additional natural secretions from deer, such as urine and glandular liquids, and artificial deer-attracting scents or lures, in the Chronic Wasting Disease Management Areas in the state. The expanded ban would be part...
