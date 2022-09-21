ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlestown, PA

Gettysburg Connection

UASD discusses potential social worker

Continuing discussion regarding Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) grant funding, Upper Adams School District (UASD) School Board considered the need for a district social worker Tuesday. The PCCD grant recently came out of the state budget, and updates were presented by Superintendent Wesley Doll, who noted with PCCD...
GETTYSBURG, PA
rockvillenights.com

2nd bus stop crime in as many days in Rockville

Bus stops have been crime stops in Rockville over the last 48 hours. On Wednesday, someone was robbed at a bus stop in Twinbrook. Early yesterday afternoon at 12:38 PM, an individual reported having been the victim of a 2nd degree assault at a bus stop on N. Washington Street in the Rockville Town Center area. Rockville City police responded to the call.
therecord-online.com

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

HARRISBURG, PA – Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman charged with failing to collect, pay taxes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that a Harrisburg woman has been charged with failing to collect and pay over employment taxes to the IRS. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 36-year-old Dary T. Son allegedly failed to collect and pay on behalf of her employees in her Pennsylvania-based temporary staffing company DS Agency. The release says they she failed to collect and pay $591,822.99 in taxes owed to the IRS.
HARRISBURG, PA
Kristen Walters

Major retailer plans to hire 400 people in Dauphin County

A major retail store chain recently announced that they plan to hire approximately 400 people in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania for the holiday season. Read on to learn more. If you are looking for a full or part time job to make some extra cash for the holiday season, you may be interested to learn that Kohl's is planning to hire more than 400 people in the Dauphin County/Harrisburg area.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Silo Fires Persist in Lancaster County

Silo fires continue to be a problem, especially in Lancaster County, as drought conditions resulted in drier corn ahead of silage season. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, said he has reports of 10 silo fires since late August, including two this week that occurred in Brecknock Township in Lancaster County less than a mile apart. Most of the fires are in the Lancaster area, and eight of them were the direct result of dry silage, Rickenbach said.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Pink Energy Employees Laid Off As Company Shuts Its Doors

>Pink Energy Employees Laid Off As Company Shuts Its Doors. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Harrisburg-based Pink Energy is shutting down. In a company-wide memo sent earlier this week, employees were notified that the solar panel company would be closing and that "all employment is terminated." The Better Business Bureau has confirmed the company is closing, effective immediately. There have been multiple complaints filed with the Better Business Bureau from customers saying they never received solar panels they'd paid for.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27 News

AARP Fraud Watch: Beware of “smishing”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- It’s known as “smishing” and scammers have posed as Amazon, Costco, FedEx and even the IRS. AARP says scam texts often say that there’s a problem with your account, ask you for sensitive information like passwords, or they may say you are owed a refund. Another angle scammers may try is a […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Former Dentsply campus to be redeveloped in York

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — What was once an important place, will become just that once again. Longtime York residents remember when Dentsply occupied a huge campus along West College Avenue in the city. The headquarters is long gone, and now the city plans to buy the space to redevelop...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Wrongful termination lawsuit filed against Harrisburg Mayor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Dauphin County man has filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the City of Harrisburg and Harrisburg Mayor Wanda Williams. Nathaniel Spriggs alleges in the lawsuit that Mayor Williams fired him after he objected to her hiring or promoting multiple family members. Spriggs, the former Director...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Palmyra Rite Aid distributes wrong booster shots

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Like millions of other Americans, Marjorie Beck made an appointment to get her updated booster shot. But when she went to her local pharmacy for it, she never imagined she’d be given the wrong one. “After the initial shock, I think what I really...
PALMYRA, PA
PennLive.com

Ex Harrisburg public works director says mayor fired him for not promoting her son: lawsuit

Editor’s note: This story was updated Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 with a statement from the city. The former Harrisburg public works director filed a federal lawsuit accusing Mayor Wanda Williams of wrongfully firing him for refusing to promote her son to a job for which he was not qualified and for later disciplining him for driving a city truck without a commercial driver’s license.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Pink Energy suddenly shuts down operations

WHP — In July 2022, CBS 21 looked into the challenges facing a solar panel installation company, Pink Energy. After months of reports from unhappy customers and continued financial difficulties, Pink Energy announced to their employees on Sept. 21 that all employment is terminated and the company will shut down all operations.
HARRISBURG, PA
