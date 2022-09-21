Silo fires continue to be a problem, especially in Lancaster County, as drought conditions resulted in drier corn ahead of silage season. Eric Rickenbach, a Berks County instructor in silo emergencies, said he has reports of 10 silo fires since late August, including two this week that occurred in Brecknock Township in Lancaster County less than a mile apart. Most of the fires are in the Lancaster area, and eight of them were the direct result of dry silage, Rickenbach said.

