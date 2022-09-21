Read full article on original website
ifiberone.com
WSP: Pedestrian killed on SR 26 near Royal City was running in the road
ROYAL CITY — State troopers say a pedestrian who was struck by a car and killed on state Route 26 near Royal City Friday morning was running on the highway. Sean D. Whisenhunt, a 26-year-old Spokane resident, was reportedly running west in the eastbound lane of SR 26, just west of Dodson Road, when he was struck by an eastbound 2017 Honda Fit.
ifiberone.com
Detectives continue search for missing Moses Lake couple; recent ATM photo shared
MOSES LAKE — Grant County detectives on Thursday released a recent ATM photo of Moses Lake resident Charles Bergman, who is still missing along with his wife Theresa Bergman. Detectives shared the ATM photo to let the public know what Charles Bergman may look like now and to increase...
ifiberone.com
Police: Moses Lake woman found dead in Lincoln Co. had injury consistent with strike from shovel
MOSES LAKE — Investigators say Charles Bergman, still unaccounted for, purchased a shovel on the same day he left to pick up his wife Theresa Bergman from the Spokane airport. Theresa was found with an injury to her head consistent with a strike from a shovel, according to court records.
27-Year-Old Juan Garcia Died, 1 Other Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Moses Lake Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in a crash on the 6700 block of Randolph Road North East Moses Lake at around 12:30 p.m. Officials reported that 47-year-old Jeffrey Mask hit the driver’s side of...
Missing Moses Lake Pair Takes Deadly Twist, Woman’s Body Found
The case of a missing Moses Lake couple has taken a deadly turn, as the woman's body has been found. They were last seen very early Sunday morning in Spokane. Missing woman found in a remote area of Lincoln County. The Grant County Sheriff's office reports that a missing 53-year-old...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man running on SR-26 dies after running on highway, hit by car in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – According to the Washington State Patrol (WSP), a person who was running in the eastbound lane of SR-26 has died after being hit by a car. WSP said the 26-year-old man was running westbound near Royal City. The driver of the car who hit him...
Spokane man struck, killed by car near Royal City
ROYAL CITY, Wash. — A Spokane man was struck and killed while running in Royal City. Washington State Patrol says Sean D. Whisenhunt was running in the eastbound lane of Highway 26 near Dodson Rd. when he was hit. The driver of the car was transported to Othello Community...
ifiberone.com
27-year-old man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A 27-year-old man died in a collision with a construction truck Tuesday afternoon near Moses Lake. Moses Lake resident Juan Garcia was driving a 1998 Dodge Durango and was exiting the parking lot of Grant County Animal Outreach to turn onto Randolph Road Northeast. Garcia reportedly entered the road in front of an oncoming 2001 Kenworth construction vehicle, pulling a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lincoln County issues murder warrant for husband of Moses Lake woman who was found dead
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office has issued a nationwide murder warrant for the arrest of Charles Bergman.
ifiberone.com
Local man dies after paragliding crash in Entiat in August; family asks community for help in finding helmet camera
ENTIAT - The family of a paraglider who died after crashing in Entiat in August are asking for the community's help in finding his helmet camera that became detached upon impact. According to the man's uncle, Mark Howson of Toronto, Canada, the accident occurred on August 26, 2022. Howson says...
ifiberone.com
Two suspected of felony burglary in Soap Lake arrested in Moses Lake after two-hour standoff
MOSES LAKE - Deputies say two suspected burglars were taken into custody Monday night after burglarizing a home in Soap Lake in the early afternoon. Grant County Sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Michael Rocha of Warden and 43-year-old Eliazar Ramos of Moses Lake burglarized a home in the 20000 block of B.5 NE in Soap Lake.
nbcrightnow.com
Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision
OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
ifiberone.com
Grant County government emails compromised due to scam email
EPHRATA — Grant County government emails have been compromised and county officials are asking the public to not open any county email asking to open a proposal or a shared file. Central Services Director Tom Gaines says the issue was discovered on Wednesday after county employees received an email...
KXLY
Moses Lake man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining PPP loans
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man from Moses Lake pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $49,999 in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, 29-year-old Dondre Charles Jackson obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans for his purported catering and food service business. Jackson’s business was actually fake and did not...
A Famous Rock Band Once Wrote a Surprising Song About Ritzville Washington
Ritzville Washington Is Forever Immortalized By A Famous Rock Band's Song. One famous rock band once wrote a song about Ritzville Washington and it skyrocketed to the top of the music charts. If you love the 1990s, can you name the band?. Mudhoney Is Considered One Of The Founders Of...
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Othello (Othello, WA)
According to the State Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Othello on Monday night. The officials reported that 51-year-old Palemon Ambrocio Lauriano was driving a 2002 Hyundai Elantra and he failed to yield while approaching State Route 26 from a side road. Ambrocio Lauriano struck a 68-year-old Warden resident...
KXLY
Police, fire respond to fatal crash in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — At least one person died in a crash in Othello Monday night. The crash occurred on State Route 26 and S Reynolds Road at around 9:15 p.m. Washington State Patrol said two cars were involved, and at least one of the vehicles rolled over. WSP, the...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata man faces assault charge after alleged inappropriate contact with deputy's daughter
EPHRATA - According to a probable cause affidavit released by the Ephrata Police Department, an Ephrata man is accused of having inappropriate contact with the step-daughter of a Grant County Sheriff's deputy. An August 6, 2022, the deputy's neighbors were hosting a birthday party at their home in Ephrata; the...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Autistic 3-year-old reported missing has been found
Wenatchee, Wash. -- UPDATE: Sept. 11 12:20 PM. The 3-year-old has been found and is back home. Wenatchee Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing child. 3-year-old Kiovanni was reported missing from the 1300 block of Maple street, wearing just a diaper. WPD says the child...
ifiberone.com
Ephrata police: Man arrested for rape in random attack
EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police. Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records. Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a...
