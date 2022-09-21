ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

WSP: Pedestrian killed on SR 26 near Royal City was running in the road

ROYAL CITY — State troopers say a pedestrian who was struck by a car and killed on state Route 26 near Royal City Friday morning was running on the highway. Sean D. Whisenhunt, a 26-year-old Spokane resident, was reportedly running west in the eastbound lane of SR 26, just west of Dodson Road, when he was struck by an eastbound 2017 Honda Fit.
ROYAL CITY, WA
27-year-old man killed in Tuesday afternoon wreck near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE — A 27-year-old man died in a collision with a construction truck Tuesday afternoon near Moses Lake. Moses Lake resident Juan Garcia was driving a 1998 Dodge Durango and was exiting the parking lot of Grant County Animal Outreach to turn onto Randolph Road Northeast. Garcia reportedly entered the road in front of an oncoming 2001 Kenworth construction vehicle, pulling a trailer, according to the sheriff’s office.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Runner killed in early-morning Othello collision

OTHELLO, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has reported a deadly car versus pedestrian collision on State Route 26 from just before 6 a.m. on September 23. A 43-year-old man from Othello was driving east on SR 26 around Milepost 21 in his Honda Fit. Nearby, 26-year-old Sean Whisenhunt was running west in the eastern lanes. He was then reportedly hit by the Honda and found dead at the scene, according to WSP.
OTHELLO, WA
Grant County government emails compromised due to scam email

EPHRATA — Grant County government emails have been compromised and county officials are asking the public to not open any county email asking to open a proposal or a shared file. Central Services Director Tom Gaines says the issue was discovered on Wednesday after county employees received an email...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Moses Lake man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining PPP loans

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man from Moses Lake pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $49,999 in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, 29-year-old Dondre Charles Jackson obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans for his purported catering and food service business. Jackson’s business was actually fake and did not...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Police, fire respond to fatal crash in Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. — At least one person died in a crash in Othello Monday night. The crash occurred on State Route 26 and S Reynolds Road at around 9:15 p.m. Washington State Patrol said two cars were involved, and at least one of the vehicles rolled over. WSP, the...
OTHELLO, WA
UPDATE: Autistic 3-year-old reported missing has been found

Wenatchee, Wash. -- UPDATE: Sept. 11 12:20 PM. The 3-year-old has been found and is back home. Wenatchee Police Department is asking for the publics help locating a missing child. 3-year-old Kiovanni was reported missing from the 1300 block of Maple street, wearing just a diaper. WPD says the child...
WENATCHEE, WA
Ephrata police: Man arrested for rape in random attack

EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police. Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records. Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a...
EPHRATA, WA

