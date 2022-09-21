ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

L'Observateur

New Orleans Resident Sentenced to Probation for Laundering Drug Money

NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Judge Susie Morgan sentenced ANNICE FALKINS, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, to (5) five years of probation, which includes (1) one year of home detention, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for laundering money that was derived from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Man critically wounded in central Metairie shooting, authorities say

A man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday in central Metairie. The Jefferson Parish Parish Sheriff's Office reported the shooting at 5:53 a.m. in the 2200 block of Richland Avenue. The agency did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting may call Crimestoppers of Greater...
METAIRIE, LA
fox8live.com

Louisiana student who attacked wheelchair-bound teacher to serve one year in prison

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington High School student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded guilty to second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed charges. Larrianna Jackson, 19, originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity last December. Video captured Jackson, then 18 years...
NOLA.com

Man shot dead in Marrero, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says

Detectives tracked leads Saturday to the killer of a man who was shot in Marrero. A report of gunfire Friday at 10:40 p.m. sent Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies to the 6200 block of Fourth Street, then to a shooting in the 1300 block of Silver Lilly Lane. The found the victim, who had sustained multiple bullet wounds, outside a Silver Lilly house but think he was shot on Fourth, about three quarters of a mile mile away, the Sheriff's Office said.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Multiple Louisiana schools victims of fake emergency reports Thursday

Many schools across Louisiana became victims of "swatting" incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident, with the intent of calling in a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail

BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
LIVINGSTON, LA
wbrz.com

Accused killer allegedly committed drive-by shooting while out on bond

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a murder suspect who was out on bond when he allegedly shot another victim last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Caught on camera: Woman's gun stolen on Bourbon Street

NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday morning around 2 a.m., a security camera caught a man taking a woman's purse right out from under her. In the video, you can see the man crawling up to her without her ever turning around. The woman says she had her gun inside the purse and is fearful it could be used to commit crime in the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud

In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies

Louisiana State Police revealed on September 21, 2022, that in June 2021, Troopers from the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) initiated an investigation into a Marrero firm selling fraudulent insurance policies. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) informed troopers that personnel from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA

