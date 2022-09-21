Read full article on original website
L'Observateur
New Orleans Resident Sentenced to Probation for Laundering Drug Money
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Judge Susie Morgan sentenced ANNICE FALKINS, age 35, of New Orleans, Louisiana, to (5) five years of probation, which includes (1) one year of home detention, and a $100 mandatory special assessment fee for laundering money that was derived from the unlawful distribution of controlled substances, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1957.
theadvocate.com
James Gill: Jefferson, Orleans treat juvenile carjackers differently
According to the latest census, the population of Harahan is just 4% Black, so Maurice Ervin, 15, would have stuck out like a sore thumb back in February, even if he had just been strolling along. If he didn't figure out then that Harahan is not a smart place for...
NOLA.com
Man critically wounded in central Metairie shooting, authorities say
A man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday in central Metairie. The Jefferson Parish Parish Sheriff's Office reported the shooting at 5:53 a.m. in the 2200 block of Richland Avenue. The agency did not immediately release more details. Anyone with information on the shooting may call Crimestoppers of Greater...
Suspect in fatal Foster Farms stabbing still on the run
After a certain amount of time of good behavior, some inmates have the privilege to work in the real world, while still serving time
fox8live.com
Louisiana student who attacked wheelchair-bound teacher to serve one year in prison
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A Covington High School student who attacked a teacher in a TikTok challenge gone wrong has pleaded guilty to second-degree battery and cruelty to the infirmed charges. Larrianna Jackson, 19, originally pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity last December. Video captured Jackson, then 18 years...
NOPD working fourth shooting of the day
A violent weekend in the city of New Orleans continues as the New Orleans Police Department investigates the city’s fourth shooting in 24 hours.
NOPD makes fast arrest of shooting suspect
New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau for Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. The offense occurred this morning, shortly before 8:00 A.M.
WDSU
Covington teacher attacked in TikTok challenge outlines long-term injuries in statement to judge
COVINGTON, La. — A teacher who was viciously attacked by a student in St. Tammany Parish last year has revealed the long-term injuries she sustained in the attack. The teacher, who has not been named, gave a victim impact statement in court on Wednesday when the student accused of attacking her was sentenced.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Marrero, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says
Detectives tracked leads Saturday to the killer of a man who was shot in Marrero. A report of gunfire Friday at 10:40 p.m. sent Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies to the 6200 block of Fourth Street, then to a shooting in the 1300 block of Silver Lilly Lane. The found the victim, who had sustained multiple bullet wounds, outside a Silver Lilly house but think he was shot on Fourth, about three quarters of a mile mile away, the Sheriff's Office said.
NOLA.com
Multiple Louisiana schools victims of fake emergency reports Thursday
Many schools across Louisiana became victims of "swatting" incidents Thursday, prompting massive emergency response from law enforcement agencies who feared active shooter situations. Swatting is a crime in which someone calls in a fake report of a mass casualty or active shooter incident, with the intent of calling in a...
WDSU
NOPD investigating a rape on St. Charles Avenue
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a rape that occurred on the 5300 block of Saint Charles Avenue. According to preliminary reports, a witness reported seeing a victim being sexually assaulted by a suspect around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday. This is the second rape reported within a...
Louisiana woman stabbed after refusing to go on a date
A woman was stabbed after refusing to go on a date with a man in Central City. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the stabbing happened shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Erato Street.
wbrz.com
Authorities bust Livingston woman for posing as deputy, trying to get her friend out of jail
BATON ROUGE - Authorities busted a woman after she allegedly posed as a deputy to try and get her friend out of jail. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Nicole Stevens, 33, was being held in East Baton Rouge on drug charges out of Livingston. During regular visits to the jail, Stevens and her friend, 39-year-old Sarah Clark, allegedly came up with a scheme to get her out.
wbrz.com
Accused killer allegedly committed drive-by shooting while out on bond
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a murder suspect who was out on bond when he allegedly shot another victim last month. Luke Simmons, 39, was arrested back in December 2021 on allegations that he shot and killed a man on Spanish Town Road earlier that same month. Court records show Judge Eboni Johnson Rose set his bond at $115,000, and he was released from jail in February.
Victim walked until dying: deadly Marrero shooting
In Marrero last night a man was shot in the 6200 block of 4th street around 11pm. The Victim was able to make it to the 1300 block of Silver Lilly Lane before succumbing to his gunshot wounds.
WDSU
Caught on camera: Woman's gun stolen on Bourbon Street
NEW ORLEANS — On Thursday morning around 2 a.m., a security camera caught a man taking a woman's purse right out from under her. In the video, you can see the man crawling up to her without her ever turning around. The woman says she had her gun inside the purse and is fearful it could be used to commit crime in the city.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud
In June 2021, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) began an investigation into a Marrero business providing fraudulent insurance policies. Troopers received information from the Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) that representatives from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
WDSU
NOPD arrest suspect accused of shooting a man in the St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in the St. Roch neighborhood on Saturday morning. According to police, Marquis Cheneau, 25, is being accused of shooting a man at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street right before 8 a.m.
NOPD: Three men shot on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center
NEW ORLEANS — Three men were shot Thursday evening on Canal Street in front of University Medical Center, according to the New Orleans Police Department. Police say they received a call reporting shots fired in the 2100 block of Canal Street around 6:35 p.m. Two of the victims took...
