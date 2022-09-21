Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t Be a Crime Victim: The Most Dangerous Cities In and Around NJ
A popular travel website has released a list of the most dangerous cities in the nation and it offers a few surprises for New Jersey and the states around it. Editors at travado.com have compiled data from the FBI, U.S. Census reports, and even local news reports to determine their rankings.
NJ Squirrel and Rabbit Hunting Seasons Open Tomorrow
Garden State's small game season for gray squirrel and cottontail rabbit opens at sunrise, Saturday, September 24. Hare and jackrabbits are included, but good luck finding one of these. In fact, these are so rare, if they even still exist in New Jersey coverts, that the daily take is limited to one of each. Again, good luck finding one, much less rousting it from its hideaway.
A Major Interchange on Interstate 195 in NJ Has a Very Confusing Sign
Overall, the folks who are in charge of installing and maintaining road signs in New Jersey do a very good job but every once in a while, I catch something that doesn't seem quite right. I mean, there are thousands and thousands of signs, so one or two that are...
NJ Weather: Falling Into Fall With Thunderstorms and a Big Cooldown
The autumnal equinox officially occurs at 9:04 p.m. Thursday. And the new season will arrive alongside a new, cool, very dry air mass. That strong cold front will spark a period of wet, stormy weather across the state on Thursday. And then temperatures tumble deep into "jacket weather" territory for Thursday night and Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 6 Best Places For Apple Picking in South Jersey This Fall
Fall is finally here. That means pumpkins, cinnamon, and one of everyone's favorite seasonal activities: apple picking. Sure, picking pumpkins is great. Who doesn't love a good hayride to the pumpkin patch? But, there's just something about getting in that last u-pick session of the year before the weather turns. Apple picking is a staple here in the Garden State.
Murphy Doubles Down on NJ’s Future Offshore Wind Plans
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy upped New Jersey’s target for deriving power from offshore wind by nearly 50% Wednesday, in an announcement made as part of Climate Week. In 2019, Murphy set a goal of 7,500 megawatts of power from offshore wind by 2035. Though a new executive order issued Wednesday, he established a new goal of 11,000 megawatts by 2040.
NJ Weather: Two Nice Late Summer Days Then a Big Cooldown
We are still eyeing Thursday as a big weather transition day for New Jersey. That is quite appropriate, since Thursday is the first day of fall. (The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:04 p.m.) Before the transition, our weather looks great. Temperatures and humidity levels will scale back from Monday's...
How NJ Mayor Would Deal With Migrants Sent By GOP Governors
If a busload of border crossers arrived in Toms River, Mayor Maurice "Mo" Hill would hand them some donuts and send them on to Washington. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis have been sending border-crossing asylum seekers to so-called "sanctuary" states and cities, including New York and Washington, D.C.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Support Grows for Reworking NJ Bag Ban
Support is growing for a reworking of New Jersey's controversial plastic bag ban. State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, called for "a complete overhaul" of the single-use bag ban that has been in effect since the beginning of May. With reusable bags piling up in the homes and cars of...
Wednesday NJ Weather: Summer Ends With One More Nice, Warm Day
Happy last full day of summer. We are about to "fall" into fall, as the Autumnal Equinox officially arrives on Thursday evening at 9:04 p.m. And a strong cold front will lead to a big weather transition as the season changes. This forecast progresses from warmth on Wednesday, to rain on Thursday, to a chilly autumn wind on Friday.
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/23
HIGH SURF ADVISORY. Due to increased swell and surf from Hurricane Fiona, ocean waves could climb as high as 8 feet Friday afternoon. A high risk of rip currents is forecast as well. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in...
Winning $7.1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold at South Jersey Supermarket
Someone in the southern half of the Garden State can literally buy millions of pumpkin spice-flavored items after hitting the lottery for $7.1 million. That's not a bad way to celebrate the arrival of fall. Officials with the New Jersey Lottery say one ticket matched all six numbers drawn for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The New COVID Booster is Now in NJ: Who Should Get It?
The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
First Responders in Two NJ Towns Sue for Vaccine Discrimination
Several police officers and firefighters in two Essex County municipalities are fighting back in court over what they say was retaliation for seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. A lawsuit filed last week in Essex County Superior Court by Morristown attorney John Coyle on behalf of first responders in...
Study Finds NJ Residents are Nearly as Happy as Those in Paradise?
As it turns out, those of us living in New Jersey are really happy. Of course, it's easy to think that we're all bitter and cranky because we have to deal with high taxes, traffic, and having to work 60 hours per week to make ends meet -- not to mention how many four-letter-words you mumble every time you forget to bring your reusable bags into a supermarket.
NJ Doc Advises About Dangers of NyQuil Chicken Challenge
I almost don't want to report this, because someone might see this story and think "I should try this!" Here's a hint: don't try this. The Nyquil Chicken Challenge is a TikTok Challenge that's been going around for some time - and it's really stupid!. Yes, people are cooking chicken...
NJ Inspectors Say Six Flags Roller Coaster is ‘Structurally compromised’
JACKSON — A popular wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure will remain closed indefinitely, as El Toro has been deemed “structurally compromised,” according to state inspectors. The 19-story tall ride has been shut down for nearly a month, since an incident in the evening on...
More Bone Marrow Donors Needed as NJ Pediatric Cancer Cases Increase
There has been a remarkable increase in the ability to treat pediatric cancers. One of the most important curative treatments for many types of pediatric cancers and other non-cancerous hematologic conditions, such as sickle-cell anemia, is the hematopoietic stem cell transplant. This transplant is one of few treatments that people...
Bounty Hunter Bloods Gang Terrorized NJ Towns With Murders, Drugs, Prosecutors Say
NEW BRUNSWICK — Seven accused gang members are charged in a racketeering conspiracy case that includes four murders, five shootings, heroin distribution, and a fraud scheme to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to federal prosecutors, the Bounty Hunter Bloods carried out their many crimes in Middlesex and Somerset...
Chipotle Pays Big Penalty to NJ For Child Labor Law Violations
TRENTON – Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $7.75 million to resolve widespread violations of New Jersey’s child labor laws, the state announced Tuesday. A 2020 audit by the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development found the restaurant chain was persistently disregarding state laws regarding meal breaks and caps on the number of hours minors can work – allegedly more than 30,000 times in four years.
WPG Talk Radio
Northfield NJ
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0