ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Squirrel and Rabbit Hunting Seasons Open Tomorrow

Garden State's small game season for gray squirrel and cottontail rabbit opens at sunrise, Saturday, September 24. Hare and jackrabbits are included, but good luck finding one of these. In fact, these are so rare, if they even still exist in New Jersey coverts, that the daily take is limited to one of each. Again, good luck finding one, much less rousting it from its hideaway.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
WPG Talk Radio

The 6 Best Places For Apple Picking in South Jersey This Fall

Fall is finally here. That means pumpkins, cinnamon, and one of everyone's favorite seasonal activities: apple picking. Sure, picking pumpkins is great. Who doesn't love a good hayride to the pumpkin patch? But, there's just something about getting in that last u-pick session of the year before the weather turns. Apple picking is a staple here in the Garden State.
TRAVEL
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy Doubles Down on NJ’s Future Offshore Wind Plans

TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy upped New Jersey’s target for deriving power from offshore wind by nearly 50% Wednesday, in an announcement made as part of Climate Week. In 2019, Murphy set a goal of 7,500 megawatts of power from offshore wind by 2035. Though a new executive order issued Wednesday, he established a new goal of 11,000 megawatts by 2040.
POLITICS
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Weather: Two Nice Late Summer Days Then a Big Cooldown

We are still eyeing Thursday as a big weather transition day for New Jersey. That is quite appropriate, since Thursday is the first day of fall. (The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:04 p.m.) Before the transition, our weather looks great. Temperatures and humidity levels will scale back from Monday's...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cranberry Sauce#Cranberries#Cranberry Juice#Business Industry#Agriculture Industry#Linus Business#Nj
WPG Talk Radio

Support Grows for Reworking NJ Bag Ban

Support is growing for a reworking of New Jersey's controversial plastic bag ban. State Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May, called for "a complete overhaul" of the single-use bag ban that has been in effect since the beginning of May. With reusable bags piling up in the homes and cars of...
ADVOCACY
WPG Talk Radio

Wednesday NJ Weather: Summer Ends With One More Nice, Warm Day

Happy last full day of summer. We are about to "fall" into fall, as the Autumnal Equinox officially arrives on Thursday evening at 9:04 p.m. And a strong cold front will lead to a big weather transition as the season changes. This forecast progresses from warmth on Wednesday, to rain on Thursday, to a chilly autumn wind on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
WPG Talk Radio

The New COVID Booster is Now in NJ: Who Should Get It?

The panic over COVID has died down but the disease is still infecting thousands of New Jerseyans and killing some every day. That's why the state Health Department is encouraging everyone who is eligible to get the new COVID bivalent booster shot. Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said this new booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPG Talk Radio

Study Finds NJ Residents are Nearly as Happy as Those in Paradise?

As it turns out, those of us living in New Jersey are really happy. Of course, it's easy to think that we're all bitter and cranky because we have to deal with high taxes, traffic, and having to work 60 hours per week to make ends meet -- not to mention how many four-letter-words you mumble every time you forget to bring your reusable bags into a supermarket.
POLITICS
WPG Talk Radio

More Bone Marrow Donors Needed as NJ Pediatric Cancer Cases Increase

There has been a remarkable increase in the ability to treat pediatric cancers. One of the most important curative treatments for many types of pediatric cancers and other non-cancerous hematologic conditions, such as sickle-cell anemia, is the hematopoietic stem cell transplant. This transplant is one of few treatments that people...
CANCER
WPG Talk Radio

Chipotle Pays Big Penalty to NJ For Child Labor Law Violations

TRENTON – Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $7.75 million to resolve widespread violations of New Jersey’s child labor laws, the state announced Tuesday. A 2020 audit by the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development found the restaurant chain was persistently disregarding state laws regarding meal breaks and caps on the number of hours minors can work – allegedly more than 30,000 times in four years.
RESTAURANTS
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy