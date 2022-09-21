ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nye County fatal: State Police investigating crash on U.S. 95

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S 95 in Nye County was closed in both directions for several hours Saturday as State Police investigated a fatal crash. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command said on its Twitter account at about 10:30 a.m. that because of the crash traffic was being diverted to State Routes 160 and 373.
NYE COUNTY, NV
Woman shot husband, then herself, police say

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation indicates the two died in a murder-suicide. Police received a call around 12:43 p.m. and responded to the home in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
