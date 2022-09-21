Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia Thompson
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Woman recorded in backseat with public administrator transferred to another county office
The woman accused of having an inappropriate relationship with Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, who is in jail facing a murder charge, has left the office for another county department, a spokesman confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.
Metro: Woman fatally shot another woman outside SE valley home
A woman is facing an open murder charge after Metro police said she shot another woman early Friday outside a home in the southeast valley.
Las Vegas man sentenced to federal prison for trying to burn down courthouse
A Las Vegas man is heading to federal prison for four years after pleading guilty to a "depredation against property of the United States" charge.
Nye County fatal: State Police investigating crash on U.S. 95
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S 95 in Nye County was closed in both directions for several hours Saturday as State Police investigated a fatal crash. The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Command said on its Twitter account at about 10:30 a.m. that because of the crash traffic was being diverted to State Routes 160 and 373.
‘He took my dad’s life,’ Family of Las Vegas man killed in DUI crash says driver’s 2nd fatal offense was preventable
The family of a Las Vegas man who a driver -- high on drugs -- killed 10 years ago said hearing the same driver faces charges of DUI resulting in death again highlights how the system is failing.
Police: Woman in custody for allegedly shooting, killing another woman
The shooting was reported around 7:32 a.m. in the 4400 block of Dennis Way near Mountain Vista Street and Tropicana Avenue.
Convicted felon accused of shooting 5 at Las Vegas party was deported at least 4 times
The man accused of shooting five people at a Las Vegas birthday party was deported from the United States at least four times and previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping a man, court documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.
Stop DUI director calls for MADD to leave Las Vegas
With DUI-related deaths rising in Las Vegas, Stop DUI Director Sandy Heverly called for Mothers Against Drunk Driving to stop increasing their presence in Southern Nevada.
Feds: LV man sentenced to 15 years for trafficking methamphetamine
A Las Vegas man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for conspiring to sell methamphetamine in 2018, federal prosecutors said Friday.
Las Vegas hotel security officer dies after accused murderer shoves him to ground, police say
A man is accused of murdering a Las Vegas security officer after pushing him to the ground in an incident not reported until a grand jury indicted the suspect Tuesday.
Stolen Torah recovered by Las Vegas police, no suspect arrested
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An ancient Torah that was reported stolen in July has been recovered by police. This summer the religious artifact was reportedly stolen from a Las Vegas Strip hotel. It happened in the 3300 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard on June 12, according to Metro police. At the time, police released […]
Las Vegas woman, 20, accused of murdering roommate, 63
A 20-year-old woman is accused of stabbing and killing an older woman she lived with, Las Vegas Metro police Lt. Jason Johansson confirmed Thursday.
Las Vegas serial stabber kills 2, injures 2 unhoused people in week-long spree, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man has stabbed at least four people around the university district over the course of a week, leaving two dead and two critically injured, police said in a media conference Thursday. Christopher Martell, 33, has been on a stabbing spree around the area of Flamingo Road and Maryland Parkway since […]
Las Vegas man convicted of DUI resulting in death, who was out on bail for DUI, accused of 2nd fatal DUI
A Las Vegas man accused of killing another driver Thursday while under the influence previously served prison time for a fatal DUI and was awaiting a court appearance for a DUI arrest earlier this summer, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Woman shot husband, then herself, police say
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, an investigation indicates the two died in a murder-suicide. Police received a call around 12:43 p.m. and responded to the home in the 5700 block of Chisolm Trail near Jones Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Joey Gilbert sanctioned for 'frivolous' lawsuit over Republican primary loss to Joe Lombardo
A judge ordered sanctions Wednesday against Reno attorney Joey Gilbert for his “frivolous” lawsuit claiming he beat Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo in the Republican primary for Nevada governor. Gilbert must pay reasonable attorney fees to Lombardo. The sheriff's legal team has until Oct. 11 to submit a request for fees to the court;...
Police certify ‘crime-free’ apartments in Las Vegas
Cheyenne Trails Apartments Property Manager Gloria Lopez has a simple goal. She wants a quiet community for all her residents.
Parents of missing North Las Vegas teen ask for help in search
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local family is asking for the public’s help as they search for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago. Days after their daughter vanished, Autumn and William Trejo told 8 News Now they are doing everything they can to bring her home. “We are not complete […]
Las Vegas man accused of killing mother was released from prison just months ago
The Las Vegas man accused of stabbing his mother to death was released from prison just months before police arrested him on a murder charge last week, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.
Republican National Committee: Clark County responds to suit over poll worker data
Clark County has started to release information on its election poll workers sought by the Republican National Committee in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.
