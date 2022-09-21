ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Grand jury indicts Youngstown woman accused of running over, stealing from 66-year-old man

A Youngstown woman faces trial on nine criminal charges for allegedly running over a man, and killing him. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against 25-year-old Kasodah Davenport with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault, failure to stop after an accident, theft from a person in a protected class, and misuse of a credit card.
WFMJ.com

Mercer County man convicted of strangulation death of wife

A Mercer County man faces an October 27 sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty of fatally strangling his new bride. District Attorney Peter Acker tells 21 News that the jury delivered its verdict on Thursday, finding Eric George guilty of third-degree murder. The trial of the 45-year-old Coolspring...
truecrimedaily

Wanted Ohio man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman in the head

AKRON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 21-year-old wanted man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a pregnant 21-year-old woman earlier this year. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Jeremiah Williams reportedly killed Teyaurra Harris on April 14 after a shootout between two groups of people broke out on Rockaway Street. The Marshals Service said at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired.
WTRF

Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
whbc.com

Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Young Woman Caught in Crossfire

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been an arrest made in that horrific shootout in Akron back in April where a young pregnant woman innocently riding in a car was shot in the head. The Marshal Service task force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams of Akron Thursday...
wtae.com

Man arrested after Beaver County carjacking

A carjacking suspect was taken into custody in Beaver County Wednesday. Chippewa Police arrested Nathan Kistner after a search that involved multiple agencies. According to court papers, Kistner escaped from a recovery house and later assaulted a woman. The 21-year-old is facing a long list of charges including robbery and...
cleveland19.com

Stark County Sheriff’s Office operating OVI checkpoints Saturday

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the OVI task force will be operating checkpoints Saturday in Plain Township. The OVI checkpoints will occur in the 7500 block of Middlebranch Road NE and the 2800 block of Easton Street NE. Drivers will be...
WFMJ.com

Five Trumbull residents charged with trafficking meth

Eight individuals have been charged, including five indivuduals from the Valley, in an 18-count superseding indictment with operating a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine throughout Trumbull County, Akron, and Portage according to the Department of Justice Northern District Office. Those indicted include Dolan Mitchell Ady, 50, of Kinsman; Markus...
