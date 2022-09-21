AKRON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 21-year-old wanted man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a pregnant 21-year-old woman earlier this year. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Jeremiah Williams reportedly killed Teyaurra Harris on April 14 after a shootout between two groups of people broke out on Rockaway Street. The Marshals Service said at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired.

