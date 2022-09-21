Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Grand jury indicts Youngstown woman accused of running over, stealing from 66-year-old man
A Youngstown woman faces trial on nine criminal charges for allegedly running over a man, and killing him. The Mahoning County Grand Jury on Thursday handed up an indictment against 25-year-old Kasodah Davenport with aggravated murder, murder, aggravated vehicular homicide, felonious assault, failure to stop after an accident, theft from a person in a protected class, and misuse of a credit card.
WFMJ.com
Lordstown prosecutor sentenced to one year probation after OVI incident, charges dismissed
Lordstown prosecutor and former Newton Falls Law Director, Andrew Joseph Fritz has been sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to amended charges stemming from an OVI arrest back in June. Fritz pled guilty to one count of Physical Control in Warren Municipal Court on Friday with his...
Former Ohio sheriff’s deputy suspected of killing father says disease made him do it
Boardman Police released new details Tuesday morning on the murder a former sheriff's deputy is suspected of including the name of the victim.
YPD: Man offers hands to be cuffed before police search his car
Reports said a man pulled over by police Thursday offered his hands to be cuffed after they told him they were going to search his car.
WFMJ.com
Mercer County man convicted of strangulation death of wife
A Mercer County man faces an October 27 sentencing hearing after a jury found him guilty of fatally strangling his new bride. District Attorney Peter Acker tells 21 News that the jury delivered its verdict on Thursday, finding Eric George guilty of third-degree murder. The trial of the 45-year-old Coolspring...
Wanted Ohio man arrested for allegedly shooting pregnant woman in the head
AKRON, Ohio (TCD) -- A 21-year-old wanted man was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting a pregnant 21-year-old woman earlier this year. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, Jeremiah Williams reportedly killed Teyaurra Harris on April 14 after a shootout between two groups of people broke out on Rockaway Street. The Marshals Service said at least 30 rounds from three different guns were fired.
WTRF
Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer
PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
whbc.com
Arrest Made in Shooting Death of Young Woman Caught in Crossfire
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s been an arrest made in that horrific shootout in Akron back in April where a young pregnant woman innocently riding in a car was shot in the head. The Marshal Service task force arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams of Akron Thursday...
Warren police investigate mausoleum break-in
It happened at the Western Reserve Cemetery and Mausoleum.
PSP dispatched to local high school after phone call
Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) New Castle was dispatched to a local high school Friday afternoon after a Safe2Say call.
Cleveland garbage collector, a suspected Heartless Felon, accused of selling meth in Ashtabula
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland garbage collector who authorities say is a member of the city’s most ruthless and widespread gang is accused of selling methamphetamine and fentanyl in Ashtabula. Darrin Harsley Jr., 33, is charged in federal court in Cleveland with three counts of distributing meth. Harsley,...
WFMJ.com
Suspect pleads 'not guilty to charges filed for turnpike death of Washingtonville man
A suspect has pleaded not guilty to charges filed in connection with the August traffic death of a Washingtonville man along the Ohio Turnpike in Mahoning County. Nikolas Gable, 24, of Macedonia, Ohio, was arraigned Tuesday in Mahoning County Court on charges of vehicular manslaughter and failing to maintain an assured clear distance.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana man arrested after half-hour-long police pursuit in Trumbull County
A Columbiana man is in jail accused of leading police, state troopers, and sheriff’s deputies on a half-hour-long chase, with speeds up to 95 miles per hour through Trumbull County. Investigating a minivan that was reportedly stolen, Niles police began the chase Wednesday afternoon near the Eastwood Mall. The...
Valley attorney to be sentenced in insurance fraud case
A Boardman attorney will be sentenced on charges of insurance fraud.
‘I panicked’: NE Ohio man warns about terrifying ransom scam
A Northeast Ohio man is warning others about a frightening phone scam where the caller demanded a ransom to free a loved one.
wtae.com
Man arrested after Beaver County carjacking
A carjacking suspect was taken into custody in Beaver County Wednesday. Chippewa Police arrested Nathan Kistner after a search that involved multiple agencies. According to court papers, Kistner escaped from a recovery house and later assaulted a woman. The 21-year-old is facing a long list of charges including robbery and...
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio that are charged in a federal drug case.
cleveland19.com
Stark County Sheriff’s Office operating OVI checkpoints Saturday
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and the OVI task force will be operating checkpoints Saturday in Plain Township. The OVI checkpoints will occur in the 7500 block of Middlebranch Road NE and the 2800 block of Easton Street NE. Drivers will be...
WFMJ.com
Five Trumbull residents charged with trafficking meth
Eight individuals have been charged, including five indivuduals from the Valley, in an 18-count superseding indictment with operating a drug trafficking conspiracy that distributed methamphetamine throughout Trumbull County, Akron, and Portage according to the Department of Justice Northern District Office. Those indicted include Dolan Mitchell Ady, 50, of Kinsman; Markus...
explore venango
Local Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is behind bars following a domestic dispute that occurred at a gas station in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. (Pictured above: Troopers attempt to apprehend a suspect at Kwik Fill in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on Wednesday afternoon. Contributed...
