Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hobokengirl.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals to Visit in North Jersey
Fall is officially upon us. There are so many reasons to love fall — from boots to chunky sweaters, warm lattes, cozy blankets, and foliage, it’s hard to pick a favorite part of the season. One undeniably great part is there are always so many fun events + things to do in the North Jersey area — particularly fall festivals. From street fairs to pumpkin picking, beer gardens, local shopping, and harvest festivals, we’ve rounded up a list of local North Jersey fall festivals that are worth the visit, along with what you need to know about these events. Read on for a list of local fall festivals and fairs in the North Jersey area.
hobokengirl.com
Your Guide to Caldwell, New Jersey, by The Giordano Group
Each month, The Hoboken Girl and The Giordano Group highlight one town in Northern New Jersey to share some of the best places to eat, drink, and socialize. We’ll outline the different commuting options and fun, family-friendly activities while providing you insight into the competitive Northern NJ real estate market. This New Jersey real estate series will showcase what makes each town cool, unique, and vibrant. So while you may not be looking to move, we all know stalking Zillow houses is the best hobby — and The Giordano Group is here to make it that much easier.
hobokengirl.com
This Jersey City Art Therapist Believes in the Power of Creative Therapy
In recent years, creative arts therapies have gained global support as an effective tool to improve mental, emotional, and physical wellbeing. One Jersey City woman + art therapist, Athena Toledo, is part of a growing movement to increase the reach of art therapy — believing it to be a powerful tool for mental wellness. Read on to learn all about Athenta Toledo and the power of art therapy.
hobokengirl.com
Robert De Niro Spotted Filming in Jersey City
It’s been a big year for celeb sightings in Hudson County, and a new movie filming in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood of Jersey City brought Oscar winner Robert De Niro to town. The film, Inappropriate Behavior, is the most recent project with big names to use Jersey City as a backdrop. Last year, scenes from the soon-to-be released Bros and The Greatest Beer Run Ever were also shot in Jersey City. The star-studded cast for Inappropriate Behavior is also set to include Whoopi Goldberg and Rainn Wilson, among others. Read on to learn more about this movie and when to catch a glimpse of the talented cast.
Comments / 0