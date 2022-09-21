Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Westbound I-90 bridge to Seattle now closed all weekend due to ‘extreme traffic conditions’
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation has now closed all lanes of the westbound Interstate 90 bridge from Mercer Island to Seattle in hope of relieving some of the congestion experienced by travelers on both I-90 and Interstate 405. WSDOT says the decision for the...
'Stay Indoors': Air Quality Plummets In Seattle Area During Huge Wildfire
Officials say air quality reached unhealthy levels in downtown and nearby cities and towns.
Bolt Creek Fire: US 2 between Index, Skykomish reopens
INDEX, Wash. — A 13-mile stretch of Highway 2 that was closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire reopened Saturday. The highway reopened at 10 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), with a reduced speed of 30 mph while crews continue working in the area.
Bolt Creek Fire wildfire smoke returns to Seattle area, will last through Thursday officials say
As summer temperatures return this week, another not-so-beloved part of Pacific Northwest summers is back for another time this season — wildfire smoke. Residents of some parts of King and Snohomish Counties woke up to hazy skies and the smell of a campfire Sept. 19, drifting over from the Bolt Creek Fire between Gold Bar and Skykomish.
KUOW
Fall is here. What to expect in the PNW after an especially dry summer
It's officially fall — the first full day of the new season — and lots of people are already appreciating or looking forward to the cooler temperatures. But will autumn, like summer, serve up some surprises?. Washington State Climatologist Nick Bond spoke to KUOW's Angela King about what...
All I-90 WB lanes through Mercer Island to close this weekend
MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Expect delays coming into Seattle from the Eastside this weekend. All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will be closed west of Island Crest Way from 10 a.m. Friday, September 23, to 5 a.m. Monday, September 26. People will need to use Interstate 405 to go around Lake Washington or take State Route 520 to cross the lake.
Body recovered from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A body was recovered in Lake Washington after a rescue diver was called for a water response overnight. The Seattle Fire Department said emergency crews were called for a water rescue response at the mid-span of the eastbound I-90 bridge in Lake Washington. A rescue swimmer brought...
Above average precipitation in October predicted to follow hot, dry summer
WASHINGTON — The first day of astronomical fall brought sunshine and the start of some fall colors to western Washington, which was a welcome sight for many after a hot, dry summer. "For Seattle, it was actually our driest summer on record," said Karin Bumbaco, the assistant state climatologist...
Enumclaw community opposes possible new commercial airport in Southeast King County
ENUMCLAW, Wash. — As Sea-Tac International Airport recently experienced long lines of travelers waiting to get through security screening, state lawmakers are worried the facility is nearing its limit. Sea-Tac is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050, which is what's prompting state lawmakers to look for a...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
Tacoma Public Utilities proposes new rates for power, water
TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Utilities’ (TPU) customers could see its power and water get a little more expensive next year. The utility services provider is set to submit a proposal to the Tacoma City Council that would increase the rates of power and water for its customers.
Alaska Airlines pilots, management reach tentative agreement after 3 years of negotiations
SEATTLE — Alaska Airlines pilot leaders, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association Int'l (ALPA), voted to approve a tentative agreement with the airline's management on Friday. This agreement comes after three years of negotiations. The pilots were fighting for improvement in scheduling flexibility, job security, compensation and improved...
Woman Dies After Falling 50 Feet From Old Seattle Refinery
Authorities suspect no foul play in the woman's death.
Crews excavate water pipe that caused landslide, damage to Bellevue home
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Investigative excavation began Thursday at the site of January's water pipe burst that led to a landslide and ultimately the demolition of a Bellevue family's home. John and Barbara Surdi's home on 139th Place in Bellevue came off its foundation after a city water pipe burst...
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
Alki Beach locals, businesses eager as West Seattle Bridge finally reopens
SEATTLE — The West Seattle Bridge reopening could mean more people returning to one of the neighborhood's top destinations, Alki Beach. It has been rough waters the last two-and-a-half years for those in West Seattle. “Dismal. Dismal, dismal,” said Matt Preedy, who has lived in West Seattle for more...
New chess park opens in Seattle honoring veteran police detective
SEATTLE — A giant chess board is now in the heart of the Rainier Beach neighborhood as part of a new park honoring a Seattle Police Department detective. On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people made their way to the grand opening of a new park in Seattle’s rainier beach neighborhood called “Detective Cookie Chess Park,” located on the corner of Rainier Avenue and 51st Avenue. The park is named after Detective Denise "Cookie" Bouldin," who's been with the Seattle Police Department for 35 years. Not only does it have a large chess board in the middle of the park, but it also has built-in chess tables for more people to play and learn the game.
Summer 2022 is one for the record books in Seattle
SEATTLE — After a slow start to summer, the summer season kicked into full gear bringing dry conditions and prolonged high temperatures. Now that summer's officially ending – the fall equinox is Thursday at 6:03 p.m. – let's take a look back at summer 2022, which is one that will go down in the record books in Seattle.
Home prices could skyrocket in West Seattle after bridge reopening, experts say
SEATTLE — The West Seattle bridge reopened Saturday night to much excitement from thousands of residents who have been largely cut off from other parts of the Seattle metro for more than two years. And while many businesses took a loss during the bridge closure, the real estate market...
Huge Wildfire 90% Contained After Hundreds Evacuate In Western Washington
'While fire activity has slowed, the area remains hazardous,' officials say.
