KING 5

Bolt Creek Fire: US 2 between Index, Skykomish reopens

INDEX, Wash. — A 13-mile stretch of Highway 2 that was closed due to the Bolt Creek Fire reopened Saturday. The highway reopened at 10 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), with a reduced speed of 30 mph while crews continue working in the area.
KING 5

All I-90 WB lanes through Mercer Island to close this weekend

MERCER ISLAND, Wash. — Expect delays coming into Seattle from the Eastside this weekend. All westbound lanes of Interstate 90 will be closed west of Island Crest Way from 10 a.m. Friday, September 23, to 5 a.m. Monday, September 26. People will need to use Interstate 405 to go around Lake Washington or take State Route 520 to cross the lake.
KING 5

Body recovered from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge

SEATTLE — A body was recovered in Lake Washington after a rescue diver was called for a water response overnight. The Seattle Fire Department said emergency crews were called for a water rescue response at the mid-span of the eastbound I-90 bridge in Lake Washington. A rescue swimmer brought...
KING 5

Tacoma Public Utilities proposes new rates for power, water

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Utilities’ (TPU) customers could see its power and water get a little more expensive next year. The utility services provider is set to submit a proposal to the Tacoma City Council that would increase the rates of power and water for its customers.
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
KING 5

New chess park opens in Seattle honoring veteran police detective

SEATTLE — A giant chess board is now in the heart of the Rainier Beach neighborhood as part of a new park honoring a Seattle Police Department detective. On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of people made their way to the grand opening of a new park in Seattle’s rainier beach neighborhood called “Detective Cookie Chess Park,” located on the corner of Rainier Avenue and 51st Avenue. The park is named after Detective Denise "Cookie" Bouldin," who's been with the Seattle Police Department for 35 years. Not only does it have a large chess board in the middle of the park, but it also has built-in chess tables for more people to play and learn the game.
KING 5

Summer 2022 is one for the record books in Seattle

SEATTLE — After a slow start to summer, the summer season kicked into full gear bringing dry conditions and prolonged high temperatures. Now that summer's officially ending – the fall equinox is Thursday at 6:03 p.m. – let's take a look back at summer 2022, which is one that will go down in the record books in Seattle.
KING 5

KING 5

