Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
The coronavirus infects fat cells, study shows
Research shows that SARS-CoV-2 infects fat cells and certain immune cells in fat.
Everything You Wanted To Know About Preparing For A Colonoscopy
A colonoscopy is a diagnostic method used by doctors to examine the structure and function of the colon (large intestine) and the rectum.
A Human’s BMI Impacts How Their Body Changes Soil Microbiome After Death and Decomposition
Research on decomposition often focuses on environmental factors like temperature or humidity, but researchers at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville have taken a closer look at contributions from inside the body. One factor that may play an important role is the body mass index (BMI) of a decomposing body, they report this week in mSphere, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology.
Minipigs Carrying Gene Mutation Associated With Alzheimer’s Provide New Research Tool
For decades, researchers from all over the world have been working hard to understand Alzheimer’s disease. Now, a collaboration between the Department of Biomedicine and the Department of Clinical Medicine at Aarhus University has resulted in a flock of minipigs that could lead to a major step forward in the research and treatment of Alzheimer’s.
“Old” Genes Help Keep Sea Anemones Young
Highly conserved genes ensure lifelong differentiation of neurons and glandular cells in sea anemones. The genetic fingerprint of the sea anemone Nematostella vectensis shows that the members of this evolutionarily very old animal phylum use the same gene cascades for the differentiation of neuronal cell types as more complex organisms. These genes are also responsible for the balance of all cells in the organism throughout the anemone’s life. The results were published by a team of developmental biologists led by Ulrich Technau of the University of Vienna in "Cell Reports". Almost all animal organisms are made of millions, if not billions of cells that group together in complex ways to form specific tissues and organs, which consist of multiple different cell types, such as a variety of neurons or gland cells. How this important balance of diverse cell types arises, how it is regulated, and whether the different cell types of different animal organisms have a common origin is not well understood.
AI-Based Screening Method May Improve Discovery of New Drugs
Developing life-saving medicines can take billions of dollars and decades of time, but University of Central Florida researchers are aiming to speed up this process with a new artificial intelligence-based drug screening process they’ve developed. Using a method that models drug and target protein interactions using natural language processing...
New Studies Strengthen Evidence Linking Gum Disease and Alzheimer’s
This article is based on research findings that are yet to be peer-reviewed. Results are therefore regarded as preliminary and should be interpreted as such. Find out about the role of the peer review process in research here. For further information, please contact the cited source. Researchers at the School...
Swimming Microrobots Treat Deadly Pneumonia in Mice
Nanoengineers at the University of California San Diego have developed microscopic robots, called microrobots, that can swim around in the lungs, deliver medication and be used to clear up life-threatening cases of bacterial pneumonia. In mice, the microrobots safely eliminated pneumonia-causing bacteria in the lungs and resulted in 100% survival....
Potential Genetic Marker for Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Identified
Researchers have discovered a genetic marker in pancreatic cancer that may lay the foundations for developing more effective, targeted treatments for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). The study is published in Nature Cancer. Genetic markers for pancreatic cancer treatment. PDAC is known as one of the most lethal and aggressive cancers....
