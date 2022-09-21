Highly conserved genes ensure lifelong differentiation of neurons and glandular cells in sea anemones. The genetic fingerprint of the sea anemone Nematostella vectensis shows that the members of this evolutionarily very old animal phylum use the same gene cascades for the differentiation of neuronal cell types as more complex organisms. These genes are also responsible for the balance of all cells in the organism throughout the anemone’s life. The results were published by a team of developmental biologists led by Ulrich Technau of the University of Vienna in "Cell Reports". Almost all animal organisms are made of millions, if not billions of cells that group together in complex ways to form specific tissues and organs, which consist of multiple different cell types, such as a variety of neurons or gland cells. How this important balance of diverse cell types arises, how it is regulated, and whether the different cell types of different animal organisms have a common origin is not well understood.

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO