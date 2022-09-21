ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Comments / 0

Related
NHPR

Nashua residents rally against proposed asphalt plant near downtown

Plans to build the new plant have some neighbors concerned about the health issues it may pose. Around 25 people protested Friday in Nashua near Newport Construction Corporation, the company seeking to build a new batch asphalt plant one mile from the city's downtown. The neighborhood around the proposed site is populated by small businesses, industrial complexes, affordable housing, historic buildings, and new housing projects, and activists say they’re concerned about potential health risks from the plant.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Worcester firefighters tackle vehicle fire at Madison Street shopping center

Bus or large van now in fire at Madison Place in Worcester ⁦@telegramdotcom⁩ pic.twitter.com/tslNgjF64e— Allan Jung 🏳️‍🌈 (@ajungphoto1) September 24, 2022 WORCESTER — Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire just feet from a downtown shopping center Saturday. The fire appeared to start in the upper section of a NYC United Express passenger vehicle and quickly engulfed the vehicle in front of 90 Madison Place,...
WORCESTER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
City
Portsmouth, NH
Manchester, NH
Lifestyle
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Government
Clock Online

Lakeshore Estates - Newly Remodeled 1, 2 and 3 br Apartment Homes

Lakeshore Estates is all about location, convenience and comfort! Our fully remodeled apartment homes offer 1, 2 and 3 bedroom open concept floorplans. Upgrades include new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops in bathroom and kitchen, vinyl plank flooring, ultra-plush carpet, LED lighting and more! Our community offers an outdoor pool, private off-street parking, and on-site laundry facilities and provides every resident with a prompt and professional on-site management team.
LACONIA, NH
Seacoast Current

Bring Your Appetite, Canobie Lake Park is Having a Food Truck Festival This Weekend

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Let's be honest, it is always a fun day spending time with friends and/or family at an amusement park, and Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, is no exception to this. Many of us New Englanders grew up going to Canobie Lake Park every summer whether with our family or summer camps.
SALEM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Foundation#Board
manchesterinklink.com

Black bear on branch at Bronstein draws a crowd

MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester Police responded to Bronstein Park on Hanover Street Saturday for a report of a black bear in the park. Officers found a small, young bear that had climbed a tree at about 8 a.m. after being spotted walking through streets in downtown Manchester. Several people...
MANCHESTER, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Bike thieves are on a roll in the city

LACONIA — The arrest of a Laconia resident in connection with the theft of two performance bicycles offers a snapshot of a chronic and widespread problem, according to Chief Matt Canfield. “We’ve had a lot of bike thefts in the city. It’s always an issue,” Canfield said....
LACONIA, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
fallriverreporter.com

Coyote taken home by Massachusetts family thinking he was a lost dog, rehabbed and returned to wild

A coyote that gave a local family a big surprise when they took home what they believed to be a small dog has been returned to the wild. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, the above Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family in May and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a southern Massachusetts family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.
WEYMOUTH, MA
Thrillist

6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall

Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
BOSTON, MA
NHPR

How some N.H. residents are trying to support family affected by Hurricane Fiona from afar

Ana Colón left Puerto Rico with her family as a kid. Today, she lives in Nashua, but her sister still lives in Ponce, a town in the island's southern region. And for Colón, the last week has been brutal. When she first heard Hurricane Fiona was approaching Puerto Rico, her heart sank. Five years ago, she and her partner were caught up in Hurricane Maria while vacationing on the island; news of the latest storm took her back to the fear she felt out in the rain and thunder.
NASHUA, NH
JoJo's Cup of Mocha

How I Accidentally Ended Up In Maine

So, imagine you’re in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. You’re causally walking around near the water, taking in the views. Then in the distance you spot a bridge. You look up what’s on the other side of the bridge, because you see another land mass on the other side of this structure.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Family of Trish Haynes calls for answers 4 years after her killing

GRAFTON, N.H. — The family of a slain New Hampshire woman says it's tired of keeping secrets for investigators. Trish Haynes was killed in 2018, and four years later, her killing remains unsolved. "I go from sadness to frustration because it's been too long," said Valorie Haynes Alvorez, Haynes'...
GRAFTON, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy