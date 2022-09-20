ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fine, NY

Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Frederick F. “Fred” Rycroft, 77, of County Route 21, Canton died at his home while under the loving care of his family on Saturday, September 24, 2002. Arrangements are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Among his survivors are his...
CANTON, NY
Dr. George W. Forbes, 95, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dr. George W. Forbes, 95, educator, world traveler, and well known figure in Clayton’s community life for 60 years, passed away peacefully at his home in Clayton on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at the Clayton United Methodist Church...
CLAYTON, NY
Report: Trial expected this fall in Fort Drum soldier slaying

SUSSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WWNY) - Two people accused of killing a Fort Drum soldier in New Jersey in 2020 will reportedly stand trial this fall. The “Stars and Stripes” reports that trial for 24-year-old Army Spc. Jamaal Mellish and 17-year-old Hannan Aiken, both of Brooklyn, N.Y., is expected to start in late October or early November.
FORT DRUM, NY
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for $7 million. Watertown’s Jake Johnson, Alex Morgia of Sackets Harbor, and Toronto businessman Mark Hebert will invest in the building which sits in a foreign trade zone.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Ogdensburg water advisory lifted

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for some parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory was put in effect on Wednesday, September 21st for:. Crews were replacing a water valve, so there was little or no pressure. Officials said they expected the work to take two...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Crane Concert

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Potsdam Brass Quintet will perform in concert on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m., in Snell Theater. The quintet features faculty members Brianne Borden (trumpet), Luke Spence (trumpet), Anna Marshall (horn), Christopher Hernacki (trombone) and Charles Guy (tuba). The ensemble will present “Le Rejouissance” by George Frideric Handel, “Let Us Pray” by Quinn Mason and “Four Sketches” by Anthony Plog ahead of an intermission. Contemporary pieces including Alonzo Malik Pirio’s “Variations on Summer Sun,” Joe Sferra’s “ANIMA” and Zoe Cutler’s “Personality Test.”
WATERTOWN, NY
People walk & run for recovery in twin villages

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people turned out in the twin villages of Carthage and West Carthage to raise awareness for drug abuse and recovery Thursday night. Amber Yancey lost her son Keegan to an overdose exactly three years ago. She began organizing a 5K walk and run...
CARTHAGE, NY
What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
CLAYTON, NY
History rides the rails in Croghan

CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Floyd Graves Jr. enjoys zipping down the Croghan railroad in a 1945 speedster he restored. “It’s more fun than anything,” he said. “It’s my play toy. I like to take people for rides.”. The old rails, installed at the turn of...
CROGHAN, NY
Men plan to turn old Canton barn into new brewery

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Bringing people together and making high-quality beer. That’s the goal for two men in St. Lawrence County as they begin the first stages of building a new brewery in Canton. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to travel a lot for my job....
CANTON, NY
Pumpkin Festival returns to Gouverneur for its 11th year

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - With the fall season now officially here, Gouverneur is getting ready to celebrate the cool weather with a pumpkin fest. The Chamber of Commerce and the Gouverneur- St Lawrence County fairgrounds will host the 11th annual Pumpkin Festival this Sunday, September 25th. The festival features...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
Jefferson County SPCA: Big boy Chandler

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chandler is one big cat. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he weighs about 15 pounds. The 3-year-old is a bit of a nervous Nelly, she said, so a quieter home might be best. Also available for adoption are cats, kittens, birds, guinea...
WATERTOWN, NY
Watertown group finds new site for homeless warming center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warming center for the homeless won’t be located on North Pleasant Street in Watertown because of backlash. The Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or W.A.R.M., has decided against buying a house at 256 North Pleasant Street. Officials say there was backlash from residents and...
WATERTOWN, NY
No lawyers this time: Watertown and fire union resume contract talks

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown and its fire department are talking contracts once again. This time, though, without the lawyers. The two sides have battled before during contract negotiations. Lack of promotions, equipment usage, and the number of firefighters on duty have stalled conversations in the past.
WATERTOWN, NY
Blast from the Past: 2002′s bad pumpkin season

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back to 2002, which was a bad year for pumpkins. Watch the story by then reporter Carrier Penoyer on Friday on 7 News this Evening at 6 p.m.
WATERTOWN, NY
Suicide Awareness Walk shows support to veterans in Carthage Saturday

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - In Carthage Saturday, veterans and their families hosted “Stop 22″. The walk, named after the number of veterans that commit suicide every day, was meant to both honor the dead and raise awareness. Attendees trekked roughly two miles throughout Carthage, starting and ending...
CARTHAGE, NY

