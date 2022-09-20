Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Nancy Wilson, 76, of Evans Mills
EVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Nancy Wilson, 76, Evans Mills, widow of Dennis Wilson, passed away Friday, September 23rd, 2022 at Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse. A complete obituary with dates and times of services will follow. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral...
wwnytv.com
Dr. George W. Forbes, 95, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dr. George W. Forbes, 95, educator, world traveler, and well known figure in Clayton’s community life for 60 years, passed away peacefully at his home in Clayton on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at the Clayton United Methodist Church...
wwnytv.com
Service and sacrifice honored as 78 New York vets visit Washington D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWNY) - 95-year-old Chuck McCarthy of Syracuse has never been a rule follower. When the United States entered World War II, he dropped everything to enlist. “Well, I went in in 1944. I was 17-years-old. And I had to get into the war. I quit high school before I graduated just to get in there,” said McCarthy.
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg’s ACCO building sold to trio of businessmen for $7M
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s ACCO building near the bridge to Canada has been sold to a trio of businessmen for $7 million. Watertown’s Jake Johnson, Alex Morgia of Sackets Harbor, and Toronto businessman Mark Hebert will invest in the building which sits in a foreign trade zone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wwnytv.com
Men plan to turn old Canton barn into new brewery
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Bringing people together and making high-quality beer. That’s the goal for two men in St. Lawrence County as they begin the first stages of building a new brewery in Canton. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to travel a lot for my job....
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg water advisory lifted
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A boil water advisory for some parts of Ogdensburg has been lifted. The advisory was put in effect on Wednesday, September 21st for:. Crews were replacing a water valve, so there was little or no pressure. Officials said they expected the work to take two...
wwnytv.com
Crane Concert
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Potsdam Brass Quintet will perform in concert on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m., in Snell Theater. The quintet features faculty members Brianne Borden (trumpet), Luke Spence (trumpet), Anna Marshall (horn), Christopher Hernacki (trombone) and Charles Guy (tuba). The ensemble will present “Le Rejouissance” by George Frideric Handel, “Let Us Pray” by Quinn Mason and “Four Sketches” by Anthony Plog ahead of an intermission. Contemporary pieces including Alonzo Malik Pirio’s “Variations on Summer Sun,” Joe Sferra’s “ANIMA” and Zoe Cutler’s “Personality Test.”
wwnytv.com
Lewis County clerk reminds veterans they can get discharge papers for free
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lewis County clerk wants to let veterans know: While there are websites out there to get you your discharge papers for a fee, you can get them from your county for free. County Clerk Jake Moser says an Arizona company called D-D 214 Direct...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wwnytv.com
Suicide Awareness Walk shows support to veterans in Carthage Saturday
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - In Carthage Saturday, veterans and their families hosted “Stop 22″. The walk, named after the number of veterans that commit suicide every day, was meant to both honor the dead and raise awareness. Attendees trekked roughly two miles throughout Carthage, starting and ending...
wwnytv.com
What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
wwnytv.com
People walk & run for recovery in twin villages
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Dozens of people turned out in the twin villages of Carthage and West Carthage to raise awareness for drug abuse and recovery Thursday night. Amber Yancey lost her son Keegan to an overdose exactly three years ago. She began organizing a 5K walk and run...
wwnytv.com
Athlete of the Week: Delaney Callahan
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a soccer player from Watertown who got off to a fast start. Her Midas touch around the goal earning her this week’s title. Delaney Callahan is a super sophomore leading local players with 13 goals and 4 assists so far this season. Among her high games, 5 goals in a win over General Brown, 3 goals and 1 assist in a victory over Carthage, and 3 goals and 1 assist in a win over Beekmantown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wwnytv.com
Report: Trial expected this fall in Fort Drum soldier slaying
SUSSEX COUNTY, New Jersey (WWNY) - Two people accused of killing a Fort Drum soldier in New Jersey in 2020 will reportedly stand trial this fall. The “Stars and Stripes” reports that trial for 24-year-old Army Spc. Jamaal Mellish and 17-year-old Hannan Aiken, both of Brooklyn, N.Y., is expected to start in late October or early November.
wwnytv.com
No lawyers this time: Watertown and fire union resume contract talks
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The city of Watertown and its fire department are talking contracts once again. This time, though, without the lawyers. The two sides have battled before during contract negotiations. Lack of promotions, equipment usage, and the number of firefighters on duty have stalled conversations in the past.
wwnytv.com
Watertown group finds new site for homeless warming center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warming center for the homeless won’t be located on North Pleasant Street in Watertown because of backlash. The Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or W.A.R.M., has decided against buying a house at 256 North Pleasant Street. Officials say there was backlash from residents and...
wwnytv.com
Pumpkin Festival returns to Gouverneur for its 11th year
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - With the fall season now officially here, Gouverneur is getting ready to celebrate the cool weather with a pumpkin fest. The Chamber of Commerce and the Gouverneur- St Lawrence County fairgrounds will host the 11th annual Pumpkin Festival this Sunday, September 25th. The festival features...
wwnytv.com
Plug to be pulled Saturday on power for Philadelphia & Theresa
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Work on the village of Philadelphia’s electrical grid means power will be out for all customers for most of Saturday. Power will be out from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The village’s substation on Church Street is getting an upgrade and there will also...
wwnytv.com
Friday Sports: Watertown football falls to New Hartford
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s another Football Friday Night around the North Country with plenty of gridiron action. In Section 3 Football at Watertown High School, the Cyclones met New Hartford. In the 1st quarter, Dominic Ambrose hits a wide open man in the endzone for the touchdown.
wwnytv.com
12 hours in the dark: How Philadelphia and Theresa residents handle the power outage
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Around 8:45 AM Saturday, the village of Philadelphia pulled the plug, cutting off power to itself and the neighboring village of Theresa. This scheduled maintenance caused many business owners to close their doors, but others just got craftier. “When there’s no power like this it’s...
wwnytv.com
History rides the rails in Croghan
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Floyd Graves Jr. enjoys zipping down the Croghan railroad in a 1945 speedster he restored. “It’s more fun than anything,” he said. “It’s my play toy. I like to take people for rides.”. The old rails, installed at the turn of...
Comments / 0