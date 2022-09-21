Read full article on original website
Albany Herald
PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Worth County outlasts Berrien to stay undefeated
SYLVESTER — The two football teams scored 15 touchdowns and a total of 102 points and when all was said and done, the Worth County Rams remained undefeated and beat Berrien 56-46 at home Friday night. Worth County quarterback Chip Cooper threw three touchdown passes and freshman running back...
wtvy.com
Fight after Eufaula football game leads to assault investigation
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - On Friday, September 16, 2022 a 14-year-old was injured in a fight that took place after the football game. During the parking lot altercation, a 12-year-old injured the 14-year-old. A video of the fight was submitted as evidence. The incident has resulted in juvenile petitions being...
wtvy.com
Barbour County @ Daleville | 2022 Week 5
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Catch the highlights of this 2022 Week 5 matchup, as Barbour County takes on Daleville. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Two hospitalized after home catches fire in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two victims are in the hospital after their home caught fire in Dothan on Saturday night, according to Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams. Dothan Fire responded to a house fire on Reeves Street across from the Jack’s in front of Dothan High School. When...
WALB 10
9 charged in fight at Dougherty High
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Nine students were charged after a fight that happened at Dougherty Comprehensive High School on Wednesday, according to the Dougherty County School System. The school system said several students were involved in a fight on the high school’s campus. After a preliminary investigation by the...
southgatv.com
Missing Cairo teen found deceased
CAIRO, GA – GBI agents say they’ve been called to assist the investigation of a Cairo teen, who was reported missing prior to the discovery of his body. GBI Special Agent Jamy Steinberg says Wednesday afternoon, they got the call by the Cairo Police Department to assist in the death investigation of 18 year old Lewis Herring, Jr, of Cairo.
southgatv.com
Albany’s road work alert
ALBANY, GA – Good Life City motorists should be aware that the intersection of W. Roosevelt Avenue and N. Washington Street will be closed starting at 8 p.m. Sunday as crews repave around the railroad tracks. Detours will be set up using Flint Avenue, N. Jefferson Street, and W....
southgatv.com
Albany flavors “DC Fly In”
ALBANY, GA – The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce last week led a delegation of local leaders to Washington, D.C., for the annual “DC Fly In,” the organization’s long-standing annual federal advocacy event. The delegation, representing the public and private sectors, met with national leaders and lawmakers on issues most vital to Albany and Southwest Georgia.
wtvy.com
Dothan hospital claims it is losing millions
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Southeast Health will receive over two million additional taxpayer dollars annually after Houston County commissioners, without choice, approve a property tax increase for that Dothan hospital. “We are right now projecting a $10 million operating loss for this fiscal year that ends at the end of this...
WALB 10
3 wanted on Dougherty Co. Schools lawn mower thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System Police Department is asking for help identifying three men connected to lawn mower thefts. Police said at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, three men were caught on surveillance stealing four lawnmowers worth more than $30,000 from the school system. The suspects cut...
wtvy.com
Eufaula City Schools rolls out new rules in the wake of fight
Debra Johnson Strickland drove her car across the center line of a two-lane highway in Geneva County and collided head-on with another vehicle. Hughes was charged with second degree Arson and booked on a $30,000 bond. Enterprise State holds Pizza with the President event. Updated: 6 hours ago. The connection...
wtvy.com
Convicted Dothan nurse killer execution on hold
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A few months after Larry Anderson became judge, he presided over his first murder trial but 26 years later the convicted killer that he ordered executed is still alive. This is one of Dothan’s most heinous crimes that involved the brutal death of Marylin Mitchell, a...
WALB 10
Sylvester Police investigating shots fired
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The Sylvester Police Department is currently investigating a shots fired incident, according to the agency. Police are currently in the area of Dewey and South Jefferson Street. This area will be closed until further notice and police said to avoid the area. WALB News 10 has...
power98fm.com
Bus Driver Tells Black Kids They Belong In The Back Of The Bus
The hottest hashtag on Instagram is #larrymad. Larry Mad averages over 7k views on Instagram. You can follow Nolimit Larry on Instagram @Iamnolimitlarry. Every morning at740am Larry tells us why he is mad. Tap in here to see what Larry is mad about today. A bus driver in Morgan Georgia...
wdhn.com
Dothan man accused of hitting victim with stick, then robs them
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— According to Dothan City Police, Jeffrey Lee Dozier struck the victim with a stick and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of money. The crime occurred on the 900 block of Wheat Street. Dozier has been charged with Robbery with Other Weapon in the first degree.
City scandal: Dothan restaurateur claims fraud, cheating, and intimidation
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—Latonya Dorsey, owner and operator of Mama T’s restaurant, has officially filed a claim against the City of Dothan, the Dothan City Commission, and other officials and employees who may have been part of what she calls fraud. In May, Dorsey submitted a sealed bid to become a vendor in an after-school meal […]
