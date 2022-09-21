ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

Gang Assault arrests made in Warren County

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CLJ2h_0i3cn0Gl00

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two Warren County men have been charged after an alleged gang assault in the village of Lake George. There is also believed to be a third suspect in the incident.

Around 3:15 a.m. on August 20, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to an assault taking place on Canada Street. Police found the victim lying on the ground with a severe head injury and fractured ankle. They were taken to Glens Falls Hospital and later transferred to Albany Medical Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29bRXk_0i3cn0Gl00
Nicholas Motta

Police said Nicholas Motta, 23, of Lake George, and Sean Lamando, 22, of Queensbury, repeatedly punched the victim on their face and body.

Motta was charged with the following:

  • Gang Assault in the First Degree
  • Assault in the Second Degree
  • Strangulation in the Second Degree
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ho2Pc_0i3cn0Gl00
Sean Lamando

Lamando is facing the following charges:

  • Gang Assault in the First Degree
  • Assault in the Second Degree

Police said a third person was also involved in attacking the victim. Their identity is not known at this time.

Comments / 9

Holly Towler
3d ago

I’m sure if they fought someone that was able to defend them self it would be a different story n if it were one on one it speak diff as well

Reply
2
Claire Daly
3d ago

Nice guys!!🙄 I'm sure they'll be out walking the streets by later today.

Reply
6
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
