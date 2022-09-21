ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo Humane Society seeks more funding to keep up with growing workload

By Anna Lynn Winfrey, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lb5ob_0i3cmiij00

The Pueblo chapter of the Humane Society for the Pikes Peak Region is returning to pre-pandemic levels of pet intakes and adoptions and handling a workload similar to that of other shelters across the state with a notably smaller budget, according to a presentation at a Pueblo City Council work session Monday evening.

The Humane Society will request approximately 20% more funding from Pueblo city and county governments as it compiles its budget for next year to account for an increase in operational costs and higher demand for contractual services.

The city of Pueblo contributed approximately $1.4 million to the Humane Society last year.

National trends show shelter intakes increasing

Animal shelters across the country have recorded a 3% increase in intakes in the first six months of 2022 compared to last year. However, numbers are still lagging from 2019 — the last full year of data before the COVID-19 pandemic — as this year's data show a more than 14% decrease in intakes compared to three years ago.

Among states in the mountain region, which includes Colorado, there has been a higher increase in pets admitted to shelters and less of an overall dip recorded since 2019.

According to national and regional data, shelters have been taking in fewer dogs than they were prior to the pandemic. But while nationwide averages show shelters have taken in fewer cats in the first six months of 2022 compared to 2019, regional data indicates a slight increase (0.6%) in that time frame, as well as an 8.2% overall uptick in cat intakes from 2021 to 2022.

Adoption data reflects a similar trend, where the number of adopted cats from January to June increased by 3% nationwide from 2019 to 2022, but has increased by more than 24% in the mountain region. Meanwhile, the number of adopted dogs has decreased.

“You can only adopt out animals if you're taking in more animals. It takes more animals to be able to adopt them out,” Duane Adams, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, said at the city council work session.

Local data shows Pueblo, Colorado Springs shelters surpassing state trends

The Humane Society’s shelters in Pueblo and Colorado Springs have recorded some of the highest numbers of pets taken in and adopted out among the nearly 400 licensed pet shelters and rescues across the state.

According to the data, the Pueblo location adopted out more than 1,200 cats in 2021, which was the ninth-highest among all Colorado shelters and rescues. Pueblo County's shelter also had above-average rates of stray cat intakes and cats surrendered by owners.

Adams shared at the work session annual data from around the state that showed how the community intake of cats and dogs, which includes owner-relinquished pets as well as strays, dipped significantly in 2020 but seemed to return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

Colette Bradley, a spokesperson with the Humane Society, added in a statement to the Chieftain that shelters used to take in more dogs than cats, but the trend locally began flipping in the other direction in 2021.

The percentage of stray dogs and cats taken in that are returned to their owner varies greatly for cats and dogs. Approximately two out of three stray dogs taken to Colorado shelters are returned to their owners, whereas only 14% of stray cats were reunited with an owner in 2021.

Bradley said that most stray dogs have owners, but more stray cats are feral and are born without an owner. Also, some stray cats that come into the shelter are roaming cats that owners expect to come home eventually.

“We strongly encourage microchipping and licensing of all pets to help increase those return-to-owner numbers,” Bradley said.

Anna Lynn Winfrey covers politics for the Pueblo Chieftain. She can be reached at awinfrey@gannett.com or on Twitter, @annalynnfrey.

Comments / 0

Related
The Denver Gazette

Manitou to 'turn the money off,' reallocate urban renewal funds ahead of Colorado Springs pot vote

Manitou Springs is bracing for a major hit to its budget if Colorado Springs voters legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in November. "How much would we lose if marijuana passes in Colorado Springs? We don’t know. Nobody knows. It’s a matter of guesswork, but it’s probably substantial. It’s going to hurt, I think," Mayor John Graham said last month.
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Southern Colorado business owner receives stiffest prison sentence of any insurrectionist from state

WASHINGTON D.C (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs business owner is now headed to prison after he admitted to interfering with capitol police during the January 6 insurrection. Through researching the U.S. Attorney's office database, KRDO found there have been at least 16 people from, or have had a recent Colorado residence, that have been charged for their alleged involvement in the capitol riot nearly two years ago.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A week after 13 Investigates shed light on what's believed to be a homeless camp in the Fountain Creek area of Pueblo, the city is taking action to address those struggling within the city. In our initial report, 13 Investigates showed drone footage obtained by a citizen showing several people in The post Pueblo Mayor addresses ‘homelessness’ in city following 13 Investigates report appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Pueblo, CO
Lifestyle
City
Pueblo, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Pets & Animals
Pueblo, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
Colorado Springs, CO
Society
Pueblo, CO
Society
Pueblo, CO
Pets & Animals
Local
Colorado Pets & Animals
Colorado Springs, CO
Lifestyle
County
Pueblo County, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
95 Rock KKNN

Cool Colorado Hike Full of Faces and Skull Rocks

If you're a fan of the outdoors, you probably find yourself in a bit of an outdoor playground spending time in Colorado's wilderness. There are plenty of great hiking trails all over our great state, and you never know what you'll stumble upon. Interestingly, while a self-proclaimed 'Urban Explorer' was...
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

First responders called to a Colorado Springs school on Thursday, situation appears to be resolved

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There was a large presence of first responders at a Colorado Springs school Thursday afternoon on the southeast side of the city. The situation started at about noon at the Pikes Peak BOCES/School Of Excellence, located near I-25 and S. Circle Drive. When 11 News called the administrative office for the school they couldn’t provide any comment other than the school was on “lockdown” at that time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Cats#Feral Dogs#Gannett#Stray Dogs#Charity#Cat#Pueblo Humane Society#The Humane Society
KRDO

CDOT suggests improvements to deadly Pueblo County intersection

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- It's a deadly intersection that's already taken the lives of four people this year. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is looking to fix the area of divided highway at U.S. 50 and 36th lane. CDOT presented a traffic study to the Pueblo County Board...
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
KKTV

Alleged mail theft caught on camera in Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Residents in a neighborhood in east Colorado Springs are concerned. A community member reached out to 11 News with surveillance footage after catching a person in their neighborhood taking mail on camera in early September. Keith Dobbins, the community’s HOA president, said that he and his wife reached out to both police and their post office, and as of Thursday, they say they have not heard back from either agency.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

2 people scheduled to go to trial for the death of 5-year-old girl in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman and her boyfriend are scheduled to go to trial tied to the death of the woman’s five-year-old daughter in Colorado Springs. First responders were called on Jan. 13 to attempt life-saving measures on 5-year-old Emily Canales before she was taken to the hospital where she passed away. The Crimes Against Children Unit was notified and an investigation was launched.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

No one injured after multiple residences randomly hit by gunshots in eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - No one was injured after multiple residences were randomly hit by gunshots in an eastern Colorado Springs neighborhood. The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a neighborhood on Piros Drive and Haystack Drive, near Powers and Constitution, before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of shots fired. About seven shots were heard. Officers found several shell casings in the road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Homeowner records video of thieves taking catalytic converter from car in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Home surveillance video shows the boldness exhibited by at least four people while in the act of stealing a catalytic converter from a car Wednesday morning. The victim, Byron Franklin, said that the theft happened just before 6:30 a.m., in his driveway near the intersection of Dublin Boulevard and Montarbor The post Homeowner records video of thieves taking catalytic converter from car in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman has died following a stabbing that injured another person at a home in northwest Colorado Springs. The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) was called to the home on the 1200 block of Dancing Horse Dr. around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived they found a woman and a The post Woman dies following stabbing at Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
780K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy